Siam Cement Public : Disclosure of the Roadshow Presentation on the Company's Website

-Translation-

CSO-S63-207

October 14, 2020

To President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Subject: Disclosure of the Roadshow Presentation on the Company's Website

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited ( or " SCC" ) hereby announces that SCC has posted the Roadshow Presentation of Virtual ASEAN Energy & Infrastructure Day hosted by JP Morgan for investor' s meeting, scheduled for investors on October 14, 2020, on the

Company's website (https://scc.listedcompany.com/attachment.html?id=137642).

SCC has also posted the previous Roadshow Presentations and Analyst Conference Presentations on the Company's website at http://scc.listedcompany.com/slides.html.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours faithfully,

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited

-Signed by-

(Mrs. Pattarawan Tunsakul)

Company Secretary