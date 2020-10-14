Log in
THE SIAM CEMENT

(SCC)
Siam Cement Public : Disclosure of the Roadshow Presentation on the Company's Website

10/14/2020 | 01:55am EDT

-Translation-

CSO-S63-207

October 14, 2020

To President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Subject: Disclosure of the Roadshow Presentation on the Company's Website

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited ( or " SCC" ) hereby announces that SCC has posted the Roadshow Presentation of Virtual ASEAN Energy & Infrastructure Day hosted by JP Morgan for investor' s meeting, scheduled for investors on October 14, 2020, on the

Company's website (https://scc.listedcompany.com/attachment.html?id=137642).

SCC has also posted the previous Roadshow Presentations and Analyst Conference Presentations on the Company's website at http://scc.listedcompany.com/slides.html.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours faithfully,

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited

-Signed by-

(Mrs. Pattarawan Tunsakul)

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Siam Cement pcl published this content on 14 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

Financials
Sales 2020 412 B 13 233 M 13 233 M
Net income 2020 32 854 M 1 055 M 1 055 M
Net Debt 2020 202 B 6 472 M 6 472 M
P/E ratio 2020 13,1x
Yield 2020 3,69%
Capitalization 420 B 13 434 M 13 482 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,51x
EV / Sales 2021 1,45x
Nbr of Employees 54 224
Free-Float 55,2%
Chart THE SIAM CEMENT
Duration : Period :
The Siam Cement Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE SIAM CEMENT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 392,29 THB
Last Close Price 350,00 THB
Spread / Highest target 25,7%
Spread / Average Target 12,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Roongrote Rangsiyopash President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Satitpong Sukvimol Chairman
Thammasak Sethaudom Chief Financial Officer, VP-Finance & Investment
Sumet Tantivejkul Vice Chairman
Pricha Attavipach Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE SIAM CEMENT-10.71%13 434
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-3.08%123 065
SIEMENS AG-4.55%105 514
3M COMPANY-5.55%97 146
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.13.10%64 437
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-39.78%59 785
