THE SIAM CEMENT

(SCC)

THE SIAM CEMENT

(SCC)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Siam Cement : Reviewed Quarter 3/2020 and Consolidated F/S (F45)

11/11/2020 | 01:23am EST

Headline:

Reviewed Quarter 3/2020 and Consolidated F/S (F45)

Security Symbol:

SCC

Announcement Details

Financial Statement (F45)

Company name

THE SIAM CEMENT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

Quarter

Quarter 3

(In thousands)

Financial Statement

Quarter 3

For 9 Months

Status

Reviewed

Reviewed

Ending

30 September

30 September

Year

2020

2019

2020

2019

Profit (loss)

9,741,339

6,204,391

26,096,409

24,909,944

attributable to equity

holders of the

Company *

EPS (baht)

8.12

5.17

21.75

20.76

Type of report

Unqualified opinion

*For consolidated financial statements

Please review financial statement (Full Version) before making investment decision

"The company hereby certifies that the information above is correct and complete. In addition, the company has already reported and disseminated its financial statements in full via the SET Electronic Listed Company Information Disclosure (SET Portal)."

Signature ___________________________

(Pichit Leelaphantmetha)

Director of Corporate Accounting Office Authorized Persons to Disclose Information

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Siam Cement pcl published this content on 11 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2020 06:22:07 UTC
All news about THE SIAM CEMENT
01:23aSIAM CEMENT : Management Discussion and Analysis Quarter 3/2020 (Reviewed)
PU
01:23aSIAM CEMENT : Reviewed Quarter 3/2020 and Consolidated F/S (F45)
PU
01:13aSIAM CEMENT : Submittal of Reviewed Interim Financial Statement for Quarter 3/20..
PU
11/06THE SIAM CEMENT : quaterly earnings release
11/04SIAM CEMENT PUBLIC : Disclosure of the Roadshow Presentation on the Company's We..
PU
11/02SIAM CEMENT PUBLIC : Share Purchase Agreement to acquire Go-Pak UK Limited of SC..
PU
11/02SIAM CEMENT PUBLIC : Disclosure of the Roadshow Presentation on the Company's We..
PU
10/29SIAM CEMENT PUBLIC : Shares Subscription in Private Placement and Establishment ..
PU
10/29SIAM CEMENT : Third-Quarter Net Profit Rose 57% on Better Chemicals Performance
DJ
10/29SIAM CEMENT PUBLIC : Disclosure of the Analyst Conference Presentation Q3/2020 o..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 410 B 13 580 M 13 580 M
Net income 2020 32 703 M 1 083 M 1 083 M
Net Debt 2020 199 B 6 573 M 6 573 M
P/E ratio 2020 13,3x
Yield 2020 3,62%
Capitalization 440 B 14 486 M 14 578 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,56x
EV / Sales 2021 1,48x
Nbr of Employees 54 224
Free-Float 55,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 398,48 THB
Last Close Price 367,00 THB
Spread / Highest target 21,3%
Spread / Average Target 8,58%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,99%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Roongrote Rangsiyopash President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Satitpong Sukvimol Chairman
Thammasak Sethaudom Chief Financial Officer, VP-Finance & Investment
Sumet Tantivejkul Vice Chairman
Pricha Attavipach Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE SIAM CEMENT-6.38%14 486
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.11.29%138 225
SIEMENS AG-0.05%109 337
3M COMPANY-7.36%94 270
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-21.86%76 386
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.19.07%67 701
