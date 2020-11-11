Siam Cement : Submittal of Reviewed Interim Financial Statement for Quarter 3/2020

(Translation) November 11, 2020 To Director and Manager The Stock Exchange of Thailand Subject: Submittal of Reviewed Interim Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis for the Period Q3/20

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (SCC) hereby submits the reviewed interim financial statements together with management discussion and analysis for the three-month and nine-month period ended 30 September 2020. The overall results of the financial statements are the same as those in the unreviewed interim financial statements submitted to you on October 29, 2020.

Yours faithfully

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited - Sign by -

(Mr. Thammasak Sethaudom)

Vice President - Finance and Investment & CFO