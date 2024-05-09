BANGKOK (Reuters) - Communities and workers near the site of a fire at a fuel tank terminal in Thailand's eastern province have been ordered to urgently evacuate as the blaze was likely to spread, the industry ministry said on Thursday.

One person was confirmed dead and three hospitalised according to a statement from the owner of the facility, Siam Cement group. The ministry in a statement said the owner was currently controlling the situation.

