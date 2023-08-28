More about the company
The Siam Cement Public Company Limited is a Thailand-based industrial company. The Company operates through three segments: Cement-Building Materials Business, Chemicals Business (SCGC), Packaging Business (SCGP), and Others. Its Cement-Building Materials Business manufactures and distributes grey cement, ready-mixed concrete, white cement, dry mortar, refractory products, lightweight concrete, roof tiles, ceiling and wallboard, wood substitute, concrete paving blocks, ceramic tiles, sanitary wares and sanitary fittings. SCGC manufactures and sells olefins, polyolefins, vinyl and other chemical products. SCGP segment offers an integrated packaging chain, including fiber-based packaging, packaging paper and performance and polymer packaging, and fibrous chain, including foodservice products, pulp and paper products. Its Others segment invests in new S-curve businesses and jointly invests with companies in other businesses, mainly agricultural machines, automotive parts and components.