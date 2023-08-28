SINGAPORE, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Thailand's largest industrial conglomerate Siam Cement said on Monday it has decided not to proceed with the initial public offering (IPO) of its unit SCG Chemicals due to unfavorable market conditions.

Siam Cement said in a stock exchange filing that "it may not be appropriate to proceed with the IPO at this time". (Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)