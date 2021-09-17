Log in
Siam Cement Public : Acquisition of additional stake in Bangkok Synthetics Company Limited by SCG Chemicals

09/17/2021 | 06:22am EDT
Translation

CSO S64-160

September 17, 2021

To President,

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Subject: Acquisition of additional stake in Bangkok Synthetics Company Limited by

SCG Chemicals

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (or "SCC") hereby announces that SCG Chemicals Company Limited (or "SCG Chemicals"), a wholly owned subsidiary of SCC, has signed a Share Purchase Agreement to purchase 5. 37% stake in Bangkok Synthetics Company Limited ( or "BST") from Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (or "BBL") for 1,651 Million Baht. As a result, SCC' s stake in BST will increase to 54. 20% . SCG expects to complete the transaction within September 2021.

BST is a leading producer of mixed C- 4 products such as butadiene, nitrile latex, and synthetic rubber. It is located in Map-Ta-Phut industrial estate in the Eastern Seaboard of Thailand. BST's products are used in the production of goods that serve the megatrends such as medical glove and fuel- saving green tires. As BST is currently receiving its main raw material from SCG Chemicals' subsidiary, increasing a stake in BST will allow SCG Chemicals to further add value to its integrated chemicals chain.

In FY2020, BST had registered sales of 10,142 MB and net profit of 920 MB, while 1H/ 2021, BST had revenues of 10,685 MB and net profit of 3,905 MB.

This transaction is considered an asset acquisition transaction. The size of this transaction is 0. 20% of the total assets in SCC in consolidated financial statements as of June 30, 2021, and when combined with other assets acquisition transactions in the past six months prior to the date of this transaction, the total size is 3.68%. Thus, the disclosure of this transaction is not required pursuant to disclosure rule for the acquisition and disposition of assets. This transaction is not a connected transaction.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours faithfully,

-Signed-

(Mr. Roongrote Rangsiyopash)

President & CEO

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited

