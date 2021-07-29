Siam Cement Public : Interim dividend payment

|
Headline:
Interim dividend payment
Security Symbol:
SCC
Announcement Details
Dividend payment / Omitted dividend payment
Subject
|
Cash dividend payment
Date of Board resolution
|
29-Jul-2021
Type of dividend payment
|
Cash dividend payment
Record date for the right to receive dividends
16-Aug-2021
Ex-dividend date
|
13-Aug-2021
Payment for
|
Common shareholders
Cash dividend payment (baht per share)
8.50
Par value (baht)
|
1.00
Payment date
|
27-Aug-2021
Paid from
|
Operating period from 01-Jan-2021 to
30-Jun-2021
The company hereby certifies that the information above is correct and complete.
Signature _________________
(Mr. Roongrote Rangsiyopash)
President
Authorized Persons to Disclose
Information
