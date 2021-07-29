Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. The Siam Cement Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SCC   TH0003010Z04

THE SIAM CEMENT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(SCC)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Siam Cement Public : Interim dividend payment

07/29/2021 | 06:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Headline:

Interim dividend payment

Security Symbol:

SCC

Announcement Details

Dividend payment / Omitted dividend payment

Subject

Cash dividend payment

Date of Board resolution

29-Jul-2021

Type of dividend payment

Cash dividend payment

Record date for the right to receive dividends

16-Aug-2021

Ex-dividend date

13-Aug-2021

Payment for

Common shareholders

Cash dividend payment (baht per share)

8.50

Par value (baht)

1.00

Payment date

27-Aug-2021

Paid from

Operating period from 01-Jan-2021 to

30-Jun-2021

The company hereby certifies that the information above is correct and complete.

Signature _________________

(Mr. Roongrote Rangsiyopash)

President

Authorized Persons to Disclose

Information

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Siam Cement pcl published this content on 29 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2021 10:46:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about THE SIAM CEMENT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
06:47aSIAM CEMENT PUBLIC : Subscription to the Equity Rights Issue of Chandra Asri Pet..
PU
06:47aSIAM CEMENT PUBLIC : Right of Shareholders to propose Agenda and Nominees to be ..
PU
06:47aSIAM CEMENT PUBLIC : Interim dividend payment
PU
06:47aSIAM CEMENT PUBLIC : Management Discussion and Analysis Quarter 2/2021 (Unreview..
PU
06:37aSIAM CEMENT PUBLIC : Unreviewed Quarter 2/2021 and Consolidated F/S (F45)
PU
06:27aSIAM CEMENT PUBLIC : Operating Results Quarter 2/2021 (Unreviewed) and Interim d..
PU
07/26SIAM CEMENT PUBLIC : Completion of the 70% share acquisition of "Duy Tan" in Vie..
PU
07/18SIAM CEMENT : Disclosure of the Roadshow Presentation on the Company's Website
PU
07/13SIAM CEMENT : Disclosure of the Roadshow Presentation on the Company's Website
PU
07/02SIAM CEMENT : Cementhai Holding Company Limited enters into 51% share purchase a..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 465 B 14 152 M 14 152 M
Net income 2021 45 423 M 1 382 M 1 382 M
Net Debt 2021 195 B 5 926 M 5 926 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,9x
Yield 2021 4,26%
Capitalization 490 B 14 893 M 14 896 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,47x
EV / Sales 2022 1,43x
Nbr of Employees 54 224
Free-Float 56,3%
Chart THE SIAM CEMENT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
The Siam Cement Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE SIAM CEMENT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 408,00 THB
Average target price 503,27 THB
Spread / Average Target 23,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roongrote Rangsiyopash President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thammasak Sethaudom Chief Financial Officer, VP-Finance & Investment
Satitpong Sukvimol Chairman
Yuttana Jiamtragan Vice President-Corporate Administration
Sumet Tantivejkul Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE SIAM CEMENT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED7.94%14 893
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.20.46%636 203
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.8.36%159 130
SIEMENS AG13.38%125 698
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY21.57%115 299
3M COMPANY13.44%114 732