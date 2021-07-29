Siam Cement Public : Management Discussion and Analysis Quarter 2/2021 (Unreviewed)

Registered 178,232 MB in Q2/21, an increase of 16,611 MB from the end of Q1/21.

increased +9% y-o-y and held steady q-o-q thanks to an increase in export sales. Given the recognition of asset impairment in Q2/20, however, EBITDA excluding impairment would register a drop of -2%y-o-y in Q2/21 from soften domestic cement demand and resulting drop in sales volume and selling price. This in turn caused the EBITDA margin excluding impairment to drop slightly y-o-y despite consistently tight control on cost which held steady q-o-q. The Cement-Building Materials Business reported Profit for the period of 2,468 MB, an increase of +27% y-o-y and a decrease of -12%q-o-q.

In H1/21, Revenue from sales registered at 92,601 MB or +4% y-o-y. EBITDA was 13,127 MB or +3% y-o-y while Profit for the period registered at 5,277 MB or +12% y-o-y.

In Q2/21, Brent crude oil price increased by $8/bbl to $69/bbl, and Naphtha price increased by $49/ton or +9% q-o-q to $606/ton. Crude oil price increased from higher

demand in summer and easing restrictions in Western countries following lower COVID-19 infections. Naphtha price increased following crude oil price.

HDPE price increased by $46/ton or +4% q-o-q to $1,191/ton from prolonged impact of winter freeze in the U.S. in February this year. PP price fell by $42/ton or -3%q-o-q to

$1,306/ton as Middle East and Chinese producers returned from maintenance season. HDPE-Naphtha spread slightly decreased q-o-q to $585/ton, and PP-naphtha spread decreased by $91/ton or -12%q-o-q to $700/ton. In Q2/21, Chemicals Business sold

492,000 tons of polyolefin products (PE and PP), increased by 4,000 tons q-o-q despite a tight freight situation and rising COVID-19 cases in the region. Chemicals business achieved satisfactory sales volume by proactively managing distribution channel, freight, and product portfolio.

In Q2/21, PVC-EDC/C2 spread increased by $166/ton or +31% q-o-q to $700/ton as supply was still impacted by winter freeze in the U.S. in Q1/21. PVC sales volume decreased by 8,000 tons or -4%q-o-q to 203,000 tons due to slowing demand in Southeast Asia and in India as COVID situation intensified since the beginning of Q2/21.

BD-Naphtha spread increased by +28% q-o-q to $452/ton due to cracker maintenance and limited supply in the U.S, while demand was firm. Meanwhile, MMA-Naphtha spread increased +11% q-o-q to $1,442/ton from global supply tightness due to plant turnarounds in Europe & Asia.

In Q2/21, revenue from sales was 60,740 MB, increased +18% q-o-q and rose +75% y-o-y due to higher product prices. EBITDA increased +42% q-o-q to 15,591 MB from

seasonal dividend and higher product spreads and +59% y-o-y mainly due to higher product spreads. EBITDA from operations increased to 12,418 MB or +14% q-o-q and

increased +81% y-o-y due to higher product spreads and sales volume. Profit for the period was 10,392 MB or increased +18% q-o-q mainly from higher product spreads and grew +128% y-o-y from higher product spreads and equity income from associates. Chemicals Business realized inventory gain of 150 MB in Q2/21,

decreased 990 MB q-o-q and increased 740 MB y-o-y.

In H1/21, revenue from sales was 112,347 MB, increasing 54% y-o-y from higher product prices. EBITDA increased 108% y-o-y to 26,540 MB and EBITDA from operations was 23,276 MB or increased +141% y-o-y from higher product spreads. Profit for H1/21 was 19,221 MB or increased +203% y-o-y from higher product spreads and equity income.

Net debt registered 178,232 MB in Q2/21, an increase of 16,611 MB from Q1/21. Relative to the 12-month trailing EBITDA, Q2/21's the Net Debt / EBITDA ratio stood still at 1.9 times (x) compared to Q1/21. Net Debt / EBITDA (not including project CAPEX under construction) ratio slightly increased to 0.9 times.

Net finance and interest cost in H1/21 amounted to 3,385 MB compared to 3,587 MB in H1/20 and 7,082 MB in FY2020. This corresponded to the average cost of interest in