Siam Cement Public : Management Discussion and Analysis Quarter 2/2021 (Unreviewed)
07/29/2021 | 06:47am EDT
Q2/21 earnings of 17,136 MB, +15% q-o-q
The Siam Cement Public Company Limited
Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A)
Consolidated Financial Results: Q2/21 and H1/21
Consolidated Financial Performance
SCG reported Q2/21 strong Revenue from Sales of 133,555 MB or +9% q-o-q on increased contribution from all businesses, particularly Chemicals business which recorded higher product prices as well as sustainably high polyolefin sales volume despite freight tightness situation. EBITDA rose to 32,051 MB, an increase of +35% q-o-q, from higher Chemicals product spreads and seasonal dividend from associates. Similarly, Profit for the Period increased +15% q-o-q to 17,136 MB from the higher Chemicals spreads.
On a y-o-y basis, Q2/21 Profit for the Period increased +83% y-o-y largely attributable to improved Chemicals product spreads and equity income while EBITDA rose +39% y-o-y from higher Chemicals product spreads and dividend from associates. Revenue from Sales increased +39% y-o-y, mainly from higher Chemicals selling prices.
For the period of H1/21, Profit for the Period registered 32,050 MB, an increase of +96% y-o-y. EBITDA increased +50% y-o-y to 55,716 MB, while Revenue from Sales increased +27% y-o-y to 255,621 MB. These were mainly attributable to the higher Chemicals selling prices and Chemicals product spreads as well as the equity income.
Packaging business reported Q2/21 profit of 2,263 MB, an increase of +19% y-o-y. Revenue from Sales registered 29,895 MB, increase +38% y-o-y, while EBITDA registered 5,564 MB, increase +9% y-o-y. EBITDA margin maintained at 19% for Q2/21 compared to Q1/21.
Equity Income registered 11,405 MB in H1/21, increased 8,455 MB y-o-y.
Cash & Cash Under
Management of 94,543
MB.
8.5 Bt/Sh Interim dividend
Table 1 - Consolidated financial summary
Q2/21
% Change
% Change
H1/21
% Change
MB
Y-o-Y
Q-o-Q
MB
Y-o-Y
Revenue from Sales
133,555
39%
9%
255,621
27%
Profit for the Period
17,136
83%
15%
32,050
96%
EBITDA
32,051
39%
35%
55,716
50%
EBITDA from Operations
26,418
40%
13%
49,872
52%
Earnings per Share (Baht)
14.3
83%
15%
26.7
96%
Dividend Summary
H1/21
H1/20
FY2020
Baht Per Share
8.5
5.5
14.0
Payout Ratio (% of Net Profit)
32%
40%
49%
Note :
EBITDA
= Earnings and dividends, before interest, tax, depreciation & amortization.
EBITDA from Operations
= Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation & amortization.
Profit for the Period
= Profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent.
Equity Income in H1/21 registered 11,405 MB, representing an increase of 8,455 MB or +287% y-o-y. The chemicals portion accounted for 66% of the total equity income, or 7,514 MB, and registered an increase of 6,354 MB y-o-y. The non-chemicals portion accounted for the remaining 34% or 3,891 MB, representing an increase of 2,101 MB.
Total dividends received in H1/21 amounted to 7,346 MB, an increase of +49% y-o-y or 2,425 MB, with details as followed: a) 5,844 MB from "Associated" companies (20%-50% stake), and b) 1,502 MB from "Other" companies (less than 20% stake).
Continued solid financials, with cash & cash under management of 94,543 MB, compared to 111,704 MB in Q1/21.
Net Working Capital registered 92,184 MB, an increase of +16% q-o-q, while Inventory turnover period was 57 days, compared to 56 days in the previous quarter (Q1/21).
The Board of Directors of SCG has approved a H1/21 interim dividend payment of
8.5 Bt/Sh (10,200 MB), which is payable on Aug 27/21 (XD-date on Aug 13/21, and record date on Aug 16/21).
- page 1 -
Cement-Building Materials Business
Soft domestic cement demand but strong Building Materials demand
Table 2 - Segments
Q2/21
Change
Change
H1/21
Change
Revenue from Sales
MB
% Y-o-Y
% Q-o-Q
MB
% Y-o-Y
Consolidated SCG
133,555
39%
9%
255,621
27%
Cement-Building Materials Business
46,416
9%
1%
92,601
4%
Chemicals Business
60,740
75%
18%
112,347
54%
Packaging Business
29,895
38%
10%
57,148
24%
Other
32
19%
-14%
69
25%
EBITDA
Q2/21
% Y-o-Y
% Q-o-Q
H1/21
% Y-o-Y
Consolidated SCG
32,051
39%
35%
55,716
50%
Cement-Building Materials Business
6,548
9%
0%
13,127
3%
Chemicals Business
15,591
59%
42%
26,540
108%
Packaging Business
5,564
9%
6%
10,837
23%
Other
4,450
99%
364%
5,409
76%
EBITDA from Operations
Q2/21
% Y-o-Y
% Q-o-Q
H1/21
% Y-o-Y
Consolidated SCG
26,418
40%
13%
49,872
52%
Cement-Building Materials Business
6,251
9%
-4%
12,758
3%
Chemicals Business
12,418
81%
14%
23,276
141%
Packaging Business
5,564
9%
6%
10,831
23%
Other
2,287
75%
149%
3,204
50%
EBITDA Margins (%)
Q2/21
Q2/20
Q1/21
H1/21
H1/20
Consolidated SCG
20%
20%
19%
20%
16%
Cement-Building Materials Business
13%
13%
14%
14%
14%
Chemicals Business
20%
20%
21%
21%
13%
Packaging Business
19%
23%
19%
19%
19%
Profit for the Period
Q2/21
% Y-o-Y
% Q-o-Q
H1/21
% Y-o-Y
Consolidated SCG
17,136
83%
15%
32,050
96%
Cement-Building Materials Business
2,468
27%
-12%
5,277
12%
Chemicals Business
10,392
128%
18%
19,221
203%
Packaging Business
2,263
19%
6%
4,398
21%
Other
2,682
173%
54%
4,418
163%
Note: EBITDA
= Earnings and dividends, before interest, tax, depreciation & amortization.
EBITDA from Operations
= Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation & amortization.
EBITDA Margins
= Operating EBITDA, to Revenue from Sales.
Profit for the Period
= Profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent.
Consolidated SCG's financial statement is presented after the intersegment elimination.
Business Segments
In Q2/21, Thailand's total domestic grey cement demand decreased -2%y-o-y due partly to the lower number of working days this year compared to last year when the government cancelled Songkran Holiday in efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19. Cement demand from the government sector (accounting for 40% of total demand volume) grew +2%y-o-y, but demand from commercial and residential sectors (accounting for 60% of total demand volume) dropped -5%y-o-y and -4%y-o-y respectively. The average grey cement price in Q2/21 slightly dropped to the range of
1,700 - 1,750 Bt/ton.
Compared to cement, the demand landscape of non-cement products in Q2/21 was comparatively better with Thailand's demand of ceramic tiles increasing +10% y-o-y and of housing products (applications for roof, ceiling & wall) rising +1% y-o-y.
For SCG ceramic tiles business (floor and wall tiles), total sales volume in all markets (Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines) in Q2/21 amounted to 41 million sqm, increased +10% y-o-y, thanks to demand from renovation projects in Thailand and improved economic conditions in Indonesia and Philippines which lead to higher sales volume. The average price of ceramic tiles for all of SCG's ASEAN operations
increased +3% y-o-y.
In Q2/21, revenue from sales of the Cement-Building Materials Business registered
46,416 MB, increased +9% y-o-y and +1% q-o-q thanks to export sales to ASEAN and Non-ASEAN markets as well as higher domestic demand for building materials from renovation projects. Meanwhile, domestic cement revenue were stable y-o-y thanks to increased sales of construction solution which largely offset lower cement sales volume and selling price due to soften demand. EBITDA registered 6,548 MB,
- page 2 -
Chemicals Business
Strong chemicals performance from high chemicals product spreads and equity income
Net Debt
Registered 178,232 MB in Q2/21, an increase of 16,611 MB from the end of Q1/21.
increased +9% y-o-y and held steady q-o-q thanks to an increase in export sales. Given the recognition of asset impairment in Q2/20, however, EBITDA excluding impairment would register a drop of -2%y-o-y in Q2/21 from soften domestic cement demand and resulting drop in sales volume and selling price. This in turn caused the EBITDA margin excluding impairment to drop slightly y-o-y despite consistently tight control on cost which held steady q-o-q. The Cement-Building Materials Business reported Profit for the period of 2,468 MB, an increase of +27% y-o-y and a decrease of -12%q-o-q.
In H1/21, Revenue from sales registered at 92,601 MB or +4% y-o-y. EBITDA was 13,127 MB or +3% y-o-y while Profit for the period registered at 5,277 MB or +12% y-o-y.
In Q2/21, Brent crude oil price increased by $8/bbl to $69/bbl, and Naphtha price increased by $49/ton or +9% q-o-q to $606/ton. Crude oil price increased from higher
demand in summer and easing restrictions in Western countries following lower COVID-19 infections. Naphtha price increased following crude oil price.
HDPE price increased by $46/ton or +4% q-o-q to $1,191/ton from prolonged impact of winter freeze in the U.S. in February this year. PP price fell by $42/ton or -3%q-o-q to
$1,306/ton as Middle East and Chinese producers returned from maintenance season. HDPE-Naphtha spread slightly decreased q-o-q to $585/ton, and PP-naphtha spread decreased by $91/ton or -12%q-o-q to $700/ton. In Q2/21, Chemicals Business sold
492,000 tons of polyolefin products (PE and PP), increased by 4,000 tons q-o-q despite a tight freight situation and rising COVID-19 cases in the region. Chemicals business achieved satisfactory sales volume by proactively managing distribution channel, freight, and product portfolio.
In Q2/21, PVC-EDC/C2 spread increased by $166/ton or +31% q-o-q to $700/ton as supply was still impacted by winter freeze in the U.S. in Q1/21. PVC sales volume decreased by 8,000 tons or -4%q-o-q to 203,000 tons due to slowing demand in Southeast Asia and in India as COVID situation intensified since the beginning of Q2/21.
BD-Naphtha spread increased by +28% q-o-q to $452/ton due to cracker maintenance and limited supply in the U.S, while demand was firm. Meanwhile, MMA-Naphtha spread increased +11% q-o-q to $1,442/ton from global supply tightness due to plant turnarounds in Europe & Asia.
In Q2/21, revenue from sales was 60,740 MB, increased +18% q-o-q and rose +75% y-o-y due to higher product prices. EBITDA increased +42% q-o-q to 15,591 MB from
seasonal dividend and higher product spreads and +59% y-o-y mainly due to higher product spreads. EBITDA from operations increased to 12,418 MB or +14% q-o-q and
increased +81% y-o-y due to higher product spreads and sales volume. Profit for the period was 10,392 MB or increased +18% q-o-q mainly from higher product spreads and grew +128% y-o-y from higher product spreads and equity income from associates. Chemicals Business realized inventory gain of 150 MB in Q2/21,
decreased 990 MB q-o-q and increased 740 MB y-o-y.
In H1/21, revenue from sales was 112,347 MB, increasing 54% y-o-y from higher product prices. EBITDA increased 108% y-o-y to 26,540 MB and EBITDA from operations was 23,276 MB or increased +141% y-o-y from higher product spreads. Profit for H1/21 was 19,221 MB or increased +203% y-o-y from higher product spreads and equity income.
Financials
Net debt registered 178,232 MB in Q2/21, an increase of 16,611 MB from Q1/21. Relative to the 12-month trailing EBITDA, Q2/21's the Net Debt / EBITDA ratio stood still at 1.9 times (x) compared to Q1/21. Net Debt / EBITDA (not including project CAPEX under construction) ratio slightly increased to 0.9 times.
Net finance and interest cost in H1/21 amounted to 3,385 MB compared to 3,587 MB in H1/20 and 7,082 MB in FY2020. This corresponded to the average cost of interest in
- page 3 -
CAPEX & Investment
34,544 MB in H1/21.
H1/21 which was 2.8%, lower than 2.9% in H1/20 and in FY2020.
CAPEX & Investment in H1/21 amounted to 34,544 MB, of which 70% was from Chemicals, 17% was from Packaging, 10% was from Cement-Building Materials, and 3% was from others.
The expected FY2021 CAPEX & Investment and acquisitions will be in the range of 80,000 - 90,000 MB. Apart from continuous spending used in construction of Long Son Petrochemicals Complex, this CAPEX & Investment amount also includes planned investment in PT Chandra Asri's second petrochemicals complex, the recent acquisition of a 70% stake in Duy Tan in Vietnam for Packaging business, and announced acquisition of a 51% stake in A.I. Technology which is a leading automation business in Thailand.
The H1/21 EBITDA generation of 55,716 MB compares to the cash outflow of 56,315 MB (CAPEX & Investments of 34,544 MB, dividend payment of 13,104 MB, interest payment of 3,796 MB and corporate tax of 4,871 MB).
Table 3 - SCG's Debt Profile (MB)
Q2/21
Q1/21
Q4/20
Q2/20
Short Term
33,370
26,681
22,020
40,951
Foreign
11,366
8,631
6,657
7,470
Baht
22,004
18,050
15,363
33,481
% of Total Loan
12%
10%
8%
15%
Long Term
239,405
246,644
239,344
233,743
Foreign
38,200
28,502
20,534
20,677
Baht
201,205
218,142
218,810
213,066
% of Total Loan
88%
90%
92%
85%
Total Loan
272,775
273,325
261,364
274,694
Cash & Cash Under Management
94,543
111,704
107,150
88,628
Cash and cash equivalents
39,814
53,198
64,399
61,190
Investment in short-term debt securities
48,360
53,332
38,582
26,178
Investment in debt securities (Private funds)
and fixed deposit more than 12 months
6,369
5,174
4,169
1,260
Total Net Debt
178,232
161,621
154,214
186,066
SCG's Financial Ratios
Q2/21
Q1/21
Q4/20
Q2/20
EBITDA on Assets (%)
12%
11%
11%
11%
EBITDA on Assets (%)
(excluding projects under construction)
14%
13%
13%
13%
Current Ratio (times)
1.3
1.2
1.3
1.1
Quick Ratio (times)
0.8
0.9
0.9
0.7
Interest Coverage (times)
18.9
14.0
10.6
13.0
Net Debt to EBITDA (times)
1.9
1.9
2.1
2.6
Net Debt to EBITDA (times)
(excluding projects under construction)
0.9
0.8
1.0
1.7
Net Debt to Equity (times)
0.4
0.4
0.4
0.5
Debt to Equity (times)
0.9
0.9
0.9
1.1
Return on Equity (%)
15%
13%
11%
10%
Note:
Net Debt
= Total debt (interest bearing), less cash and cash under management
EBITDA
= Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation & amortization, plus dividends
EBITDA on Assets
= Trailing-12-month EBITDA, to average Total Consolidated Assets
Current Ratio
=
Current assets, to current liabilities
Quick Ratio
=
Cash + short term investments + receivable, to current liabilities
Interest Coverage
=
EBITDA, to interest expense
Net Debt to EBITDA
= Net debt, to Trailing-12-month EBITDA
Net Debt to Equity
= Net Debt, to equity & non-controlling interest
Debt to Equity
= Total Liabilities, to equity & non-controlling interest
Return on Equity
=
Trailing-12-month Net profit, to average total shareholders' equity
(not including non-controlling interest)
- page 4 -
Accelerate transformation by incorporating TCFD and SBTi criteria into business plan
Table 4 - Statement of Financial Position (MB)
Jun/21
Dec/20
Jun/20
Total Assets
812,051
749,381
706,652
Current assets
Cash, cash equivalent and
Investments in short-term debt securities
88,174
102,981
87,368
Trade and other receivables
74,771
54,842
59,512
Inventory
68,825
54,654
50,926
Long-term investment
122,625
114,808
106,584
Property, plant and equipment
387,670
363,425
341,360
Total Liabilities
379,943
353,255
362,701
Trade and other payables
74,831
65,273
60,584
Loans
272,775
261,364
274,694
Total Shareholders' Equity
432,108
396,126
343,951
Total equity attributable to owners of the parent
351,978
320,972
296,485
Non-controlling interests
80,130
75,154
47,466
SCG Sustainability
In achieving global warming limit to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, SCG has set the target to be Net Zero emissions by 2050 and has committed to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) to pursue our roadmap towards zero-carbon economy.
SCG has accelerated business model transformation and incorporated climate action into its medium tolong-termplans by adhering to Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) framework and SBTi criteria in order to become a Sustainable Business Leader together with good social responsibility and corporate governance.
Grow the proportion of Renewable energy and Alternative fuel
Establish Internal Carbon Pricing ("ICP") program
I. Environment: Key initiatives on Climate resilience
Increasing the proportion of Renewable energy and Alternative fuelto tackle with climate change: SCG has developed and installed solar energy systems ranging from conventional solar farm to floating solar, and rooftop solar. SCG also promotes and sells SCG Solar Roof Solutions Innovation forenergy-efficienthome to customers. Our Solar Roof Solutions help homeowners reduce the cost of electricity by up to 60%.
Additionally, SCG also made investments to increase the share of biomass and alternative fuel from 14.3% in 2020 to 16.8% in 1Q21, helping to reduce fossil fuel use.
Establishing Internal Carbon Pricing ("ICP") programand applying it as one of the criteria for investment decision: This encourages a shift tolow-carboninvestments by giving financial incentive to projects that contribute to greenhouse gas reduction. The existence of the program also increases relative cost of projects with high carbon footprint.
Develop new products, services, and solutions as well as invest in Deep Tech
Become a member of the RE100 Thailand Club
Developing new products, services and solutionsas well as looking for opportunities to invest in Deep Technology: The focus is on Carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) and other digital technology such as AI supervisory to optimize energy use, lower energy consumption, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Collaborating with leading organizations in driving Climate change concern into action:SCG continues to be active member of national and international organizations promoting sustainability. In June 2021, SCG became a member of the RE100 Thailand Club to support the move by Thai industries towards sustainable economic, societal and environmental growth.
- page 5 -
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.