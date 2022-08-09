Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. The Siam Cement Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SCC   TH0003010Z04

THE SIAM CEMENT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(SCC)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-08-07
371.00 THB   +1.09%
09:36aSIAM CEMENT PUBLIC : Right adjustment of SCC24C2210A
PU
09:36aSIAM CEMENT PUBLIC : Right adjustment of SCC01C2211A
PU
09:36aSIAM CEMENT PUBLIC : Right adjustment of SCC28C2209A
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Siam Cement Public : Right adjustment of SCC28C2209A

08/09/2022 | 09:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Headline:

Right adjustment of SCC28C2209A

Security Symbol:

SCC28C2209A

Announcement Details

Right adjustment of DW / No right adjustment of DW

Subject

Adjustment

Symbol

SCC28C2209A

The Full name

DERIVATIVE CALL WARRANTS ON THE SIAM CEMENT

PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED ISSUED BY MACQUARIE

SECURITIES (THAILAND) LIMITED LAST TRADING IN

SEPTEMBER 2022 # A

Before Exercise Price (THB/share)

445.00

After Exercise Price (THB/share)

437.764

Before Adjustment Exercise Ratio (DW : share)

36 : 1

After Adjustment Exercise Ratio (DW : share)

35.41464 : 1

After Adjustment Exercise Ratio (Calculate)

0.02824

The reason for adjustment

To ensure that the benefits of the Derivative Warrant holders

are not less than the existing status according to formula

which is specified in the Term and Condition of Derivative

Warrant issuers and Derivative Warrant holders. The reasons

for adjustment of this event are as follows:

- dividend payment

Effective Date

10-Aug-2022

Signature _________________

(Ms Thaniya Tayjasanant)

Director

Authorized Persons to Disclose

Information

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Siam Cement pcl published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2022 13:35:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about THE SIAM CEMENT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
09:36aSIAM CEMENT PUBLIC : Right adjustment of SCC24C2210A
PU
09:36aSIAM CEMENT PUBLIC : Right adjustment of SCC01C2211A
PU
09:36aSIAM CEMENT PUBLIC : Right adjustment of SCC28C2209A
PU
09:36aSIAM CEMENT PUBLIC : Right adjustment of SCC11C2208A
PU
09:36aSIAM CEMENT PUBLIC : Right adjustment of SCC42C2211G
PU
09:26aSET ADDS NEW LISTED SECURITIES : SCC11C2302A to be traded on August 10, 2022
PU
09:26aSIAM CEMENT PUBLIC : Right adjustment of SCC01C2209A
PU
09:16aSIAM CEMENT PUBLIC : Right adjustment of SCC41C2209A
PU
09:16aSIAM CEMENT PUBLIC : Right adjustment of SCC19C2212A
PU
09:06aSIAM CEMENT PUBLIC : Right adjustment of SCC08C2209A
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE SIAM CEMENT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 586 B 16 484 M 16 484 M
Net income 2022 35 754 M 1 006 M 1 006 M
Net Debt 2022 280 B 7 866 M 7 866 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,6x
Yield 2022 4,08%
Capitalization 443 B 12 455 M 12 455 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,23x
EV / Sales 2023 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 54 224
Free-Float 56,7%
Chart THE SIAM CEMENT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
The Siam Cement Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE SIAM CEMENT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 371,00 THB
Average target price 421,55 THB
Spread / Average Target 13,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roongrote Rangsiyopash President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Chantanida Sarigaphuti Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Satitpong Sukvimol Chairman
Yuttana Jiamtragan Vice President-Corporate Administration
Chumpol NaLamlieng Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE SIAM CEMENT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-3.89%12 523
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.-2.55%643 838
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-6.97%130 676
SIEMENS AG-28.35%88 660
3M COMPANY-17.01%84 607
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-20.42%82 439