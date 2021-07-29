Siam Cement Public : Right of Shareholders to propose Agenda and Nominees to be elected as Directors in Advance

-Translation- CSO-S64-129 July 29, 2021 To President The Stock Exchange of Thailand Subject: Right of Shareholders to propose Agenda and Nominees to be elected as Directors in Advance The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (SCC) hereby announces that, in accordance with the good corporate governance practice relating to the treatment of shareholders' rights, SCC would welcome shareholders' proposal for the agenda and the candidates to be considered for the election as SCC directors at the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. The said issues for the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders can be proposed from August 16- November 15, 2021 as per details attached which have been posted on SCC's website, www.scg.com. Please be informed accordingly. Yours faithfully, - Signed - (Mr. Roongrote Rangsiyopash) President & CEO The Siam Cement Public Company Limited

Attachment Proposal of Agenda and Director Nominee in Advance for 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of SCC 1. Objective With respect to the right of shareholders to propose the agenda and nominate persons to be considered for the election as SCC directors in advance of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for the year 2022 which is a part of the principles of Good Corporate Governance to ensure that all shareholders are fairly and equitably treated, The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (the "Company" or "SCC") has set up the criteria for shareholders to propose the agenda and nominate the director in advance. It demonstrates clear guidelines to ensure that all agenda items are genuinely beneficial to the Company and the director nominee has suitable qualification. The Corporate Governance and Nomination Committee will carefully consider and make proposal to the Board of Directors. 2. Proposal of the Agenda 2.1 Shareholders wishing to propose the agenda must be the shareholders of the Company at the date proposing the agenda holding a minimum of five percent of the total shares issued by SCC (not less than 60 million shares), which can be either owned by one shareholder or combined shareholders. 2.2 Shareholders possessing the qualifications as specified in 2.1 above must complete the "Agenda Proposal Form for 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of SCC" and submit required documents and evidences to the Company Secretary or E-mail address of Independent Directors at ind_dir@scg.com from August 16 - November 15, 2021to allow sufficient time for the Corporate Governance and Nomination Committee to consider and make proposal to the Board of Directors. Shareholders may unofficially fax those documents to 66-2586-3007. If many shareholders have unified to propose the agenda, each of them must complete the Agenda Proposal Form for 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of SCC " and sign their names as evidence and send them altogether as one set . 2.3 Criteria for the Agenda Proposals that will not be accepted: 2.3.1 Matters defined in Section 89/28, Paragraph 2 of the Securities and Exchange Act (No. 4) B.E. 2551* 2.3.2 Matters that violate the laws, rules, regulations of government agencies and other governing agencies or that are not complied with the objectives, the Articles of Association, the Shareholders' resolution and the Good Corporate Governance of the Company 2.3.3 Matters that the Company has already implemented 2.3.4 Matters proposed by the shareholder who fill in incomplete or incorrect information or is unable to contact or do not follow the Criteria required by the Company 2.3.5 Matters proposed for personal benefits or special benefits for particular group of persons 1/5

2.4 In the case that the Board of Directors approves the proposed matters, SCC will include those matters in the meeting agenda remarked as "agenda from shareholders" in the notice to shareholders. 2.5 In the case that the Board of Directors denies the proposed matters, SCC will report those matters for acknowledgement and provide rationales at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. ________________________________________________ Matters defined in Section 89 / 28, Paragraph 2 of the Securities and Exchange Act ( No . 4 ) B . E . 2551 are as follows : (1) The proposal does not comply with rules as specified in the first paragraph (A shareholder or shareholders who hold shares and have the right to vote amounting to not less than five percent of the total number of the voting rights of the company); (2) The proposal is relevant to the ordinary business operation and the fact given by the shareholder does not indicate any reasonable ground to suspect the irregularity of such matter; (3) The proposal is beyond the company's power to produce the proposed result; (4) The proposal was submitted to the shareholders meeting for its consideration within the previous twelve months and received the supporting votes of less than ten percent of the total number of the voting rights of the company, unless the fact pertaining in the resubmission has significantly changed from that of the previous shareholders' meeting; (5) Any other cases as specified in the notification of the Capital Market Supervisory Board. 2/5

3. The Nomination of the Director 3.1 Shareholders wishing to propose any candidate for being a director must be the shareholders of the Company at the date proposing the candidate. 3.2 Shareholders possessing the qualifications as specified in 3.1 above must complete the "Director Nomination Form for 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of SCC" and submit required documents and evidences to Company Secretary or E-mail address of Independent Directors at ind_dir@scg.com from August 16 - November 15, 2021. The Corporate Governance and Nomination Committee will deliberate on shareholders' candidates together with other candidates before passing to the Board of Directors for their consideration. Shareholders may unofficially fax those documents to 66-2586-3007. 3.3 If many shareholders have unified to propose the candidate, each of them must complete the "Director Nomination Form for 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of SCC" and sign their names as evidence and consolidate all the forms into one set. 3.4 Any candidate to be proposed for being a director must possess the following key qualifications and does not have prohibited characteristics: 3.4.1 Possessing the required qualifications and not having prohibited characteristics of a director according to the Public Limited Companies Act, the Securities and Exchange Act, and the Good Corporate Governance of the Company; 3.4.2 Having knowledge and skill in the areas significantly beneficial to the Company; 3.4.3 Should not serve as directors of more than 4 other listed companies outside SCG which listed in the Stock Exchange of Thailand. 3.5 The candidate agreed by the Board will be included in the Agenda and remarked as "proposed by shareholders" in the notice to shareholders. 3/5

Agenda Proposal Form for 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of SCC I am (Mr./ Mrs./ Miss) ........................................................................... being the shareholder of The Siam Cement Public Company Limited, holding. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . shares, residing at .............……………………............... Road ...................................... Sub-District …….................…………....................... District ......................…………........... Province ……........................... Telephone Number .........................…… ………………......... Facsimile Number ....................................... E-mailaddress (if any).......................... ……………………………………………….. I would like to propose the agenda of the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders as follows: Proposed Matter: .......................................................................................................................... Objective: [ ] For consideration [ ] For acknowledgement [ ] For approval Reasons and details: ………………………………………………….………………….………….…….………………………………………… ………………………………………………………………………………………..………………………………………………………………………… And have the documents supporting the above proposal ..................... pages in total. I certify that all information in this Form, the evidence of shares held and other supporting documents are correct. I agree that the Company may disclose such information and evidences. I hereby affix my signature as evidence below. Signed by ................................................. Shareholder (................................................ ) Date ................................................. Remarks: A Shareholder must enclose the following evidences: 1. The evidence of shares held as of the nomination date, such as certified true copy of share certificate or the certificate of shares held from Security Company or any other certificates from the Stock Exchange of Thailand or Thailand Securities Depository Co., Ltd. 2. If shareholder is a juristic person, a copy of the company's affidavit and copy of identification card/passport (in case of non-Thai nationality) of authorized directors must be enclosed and certified true copies by such directors. 3. If a shareholder is an individual, a certified true copy of identification card/ passport (in case of non- Thai nationality) must be enclosed. 4. If a shareholder has his/her title, name or surname changed, a copy of evidence of those changes must be enclosed and certified true copy. In case of proposing more than one agenda, the shareholder can use a copy of this Form and fill in all information and affix the shareholder's signature. 4/5

