Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. The Siam Cement Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SCC   TH0003010Z04

THE SIAM CEMENT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(SCC)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Siam Cement Public : Subscription to the Equity Rights Issue of Chandra Asri Petrochemical

07/29/2021 | 06:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Translation

CSO S64-132

July 29, 2021

To President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Subject: Subscription to the Equity Rights Issue of Chandra Asri Petrochemical

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (or "SCC") hereby announces that the Board of Directors of SCC has approved SCG Chemicals Company Limited (or "SCG Chemicals"), a wholly owned subsidiary of SCC, to subscribe to the equity rights issuance of PT. Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk (or "CAP") in Indonesia for 434 million USD (or approximately of 14,260 million Baht) to maintain a 30.57% stake in CAP. SCG Chemicals will spend 327 million USD in the subscription of new shares in the Rights Offering which will be used to develop the second petrochemical complex, CAP2. Subscription will be based on the announced exercise price at the time. SCG Chemicals will invest an additional 107 million USD in CAP after CAP approves the final investment decision (FID) on the development and construction of CAP2, which is expected within 2022.

SCG Chemicals first acquired a 30% stake in CAP in 2011. Through subsequent capital increase to invest in efficiency improvements and capacity expansion, the current shareholding of SCG Chemicals in CAP is 30.57%. SCG Chemicals view CAP as a strategic investment in expanding chemicals business in Indonesia which has the largest and high- growth chemicals market in ASEAN.

SCC is pleased to support CAP and welcome Thai Oil Public Company Limited (or "TOP") as the new strategic investor that will help increase CAP2's competitiveness in feedstock.

This investment is considered an asset acquisition transaction. The size of this transaction is 1.90% of total assets stated in SCC consolidated financial statements as at March 31, 2021, and when combined with those in the past six months prior to the date of this transaction, the total size is 3.34%. Thus, the disclosure of this transaction is not required pursuant to disclosure rule for the acquisition and disposition of assets. This transaction is not a connected transaction.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours faithfully, -Signed-

(Mr. Roongrote Rangsiyopash)

President & CEO

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited

Disclaimer

Siam Cement pcl published this content on 29 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2021 10:46:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about THE SIAM CEMENT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
06:47aSIAM CEMENT PUBLIC : Subscription to the Equity Rights Issue of Chandra Asri Pet..
PU
06:47aSIAM CEMENT PUBLIC : Right of Shareholders to propose Agenda and Nominees to be ..
PU
06:47aSIAM CEMENT PUBLIC : Interim dividend payment
PU
06:47aSIAM CEMENT PUBLIC : Management Discussion and Analysis Quarter 2/2021 (Unreview..
PU
06:37aSIAM CEMENT PUBLIC : Unreviewed Quarter 2/2021 and Consolidated F/S (F45)
PU
06:27aSIAM CEMENT PUBLIC : Operating Results Quarter 2/2021 (Unreviewed) and Interim d..
PU
07/26SIAM CEMENT PUBLIC : Completion of the 70% share acquisition of "Duy Tan" in Vie..
PU
07/18SIAM CEMENT : Disclosure of the Roadshow Presentation on the Company's Website
PU
07/13SIAM CEMENT : Disclosure of the Roadshow Presentation on the Company's Website
PU
07/02SIAM CEMENT : Cementhai Holding Company Limited enters into 51% share purchase a..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 465 B 14 152 M 14 152 M
Net income 2021 45 423 M 1 382 M 1 382 M
Net Debt 2021 195 B 5 926 M 5 926 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,9x
Yield 2021 4,26%
Capitalization 490 B 14 893 M 14 896 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,47x
EV / Sales 2022 1,43x
Nbr of Employees 54 224
Free-Float 56,3%
Chart THE SIAM CEMENT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
The Siam Cement Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE SIAM CEMENT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 408,00 THB
Average target price 503,27 THB
Spread / Average Target 23,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roongrote Rangsiyopash President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thammasak Sethaudom Chief Financial Officer, VP-Finance & Investment
Satitpong Sukvimol Chairman
Yuttana Jiamtragan Vice President-Corporate Administration
Sumet Tantivejkul Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE SIAM CEMENT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED7.94%14 893
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.20.46%636 203
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.8.36%159 130
SIEMENS AG13.38%125 698
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY21.57%115 299
3M COMPANY13.44%114 732