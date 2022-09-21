Siam Commercial Bank : Financial Statements (August 2022)

Summary Statement of Assets and Liabilities

(Not audited by Certified Public Accountant)

As of 31 August 2022

Assets Thousand Baht Liabilities Thousand Baht

Cash 42,918,179 Deposits 2,579,319,619

Interbank and money market items - net 493,121,328 Interbank and money market items 159,747,918

Financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss 44,339,425 Liability payable on demand 16,443,813

Derivatives assets 80,213,765 Financial liabilities measured at fair value through profit or loss -

Investments - net 416,127,165 Derivatives Liabilities 74,208,291

Investments in subsidiaries and associates - net 10,016,224 Debt issued and borrowings 62,957,954

Loans to customers and accrued interest receivables - net 2,208,073,375 Other liabilities 93,627,612

Properties for sale - net 21,297,813 Total liabilities 2,986,305,207

Premises and equipment - net 42,047,704 Shareholders' equity

Other assets - net 86,071,972 Equity portion 45,116,113

Other reserves 20,062,843

Retained earnings 392,742,787

Total shareholders' equity 457,921,743

Total assets 3,444,226,950 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 3,444,226,950

Thousand Baht

Non-Performing Loans (gross) for the quarter ended 30 June 2022 101,203,260

(3.54 percent of total loans before deducting allowance for expected credit losses)

Allowance for debtors as prescribed by the BOT for the quarter ended 30 June 2022 150,033,641

Regulatory capital 428,681,866

(18.85 (percent) ratio of total capital to risk weighted assets)

Capital after deducting capital add-ons for loans to large exposures 428,681,866

(18.85 (percent) ratio of total capital after deducting capital add-ons to risk weighted assets)

Changes in assets and liabilities during the quarter ended 31 August 2022 resulting from penalties for violation of