Siam Commercial Bank : Financial Statements (August 2022)
Summary Statement of Assets and Liabilities
(Not audited by Certified Public Accountant)
As of 31 August 2022
Assets
Thousand Baht
Liabilities
Thousand Baht
Cash
42,918,179
Deposits
2,579,319,619
Interbank and money market items - net
493,121,328
Interbank and money market items
159,747,918
Financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss
44,339,425
Liability payable on demand
16,443,813
Derivatives assets
80,213,765
Financial liabilities measured at fair value through profit or loss
-
Investments - net
416,127,165
Derivatives Liabilities
74,208,291
Investments in subsidiaries and associates - net
10,016,224
Debt issued and borrowings
62,957,954
Loans to customers and accrued interest receivables - net
2,208,073,375
Other liabilities
93,627,612
Properties for sale - net
21,297,813
Total liabilities
2,986,305,207
Premises and equipment - net
42,047,704
Shareholders' equity
Other assets - net
86,071,972
Equity portion
45,116,113
Other reserves
20,062,843
Retained earnings
392,742,787
Total shareholders' equity
457,921,743
Total assets
3,444,226,950
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
3,444,226,950
Thousand Baht
Non-Performing Loans (gross) for the quarter ended 30 June 2022
101,203,260
(3.54 percent of total loans before deducting allowance for expected credit losses)
Allowance for debtors as prescribed by the BOT for the quarter ended 30 June 2022
150,033,641
Regulatory capital
428,681,866
(18.85 (percent) ratio of total capital to risk weighted assets)
Capital after deducting capital add-ons for loans to large exposures
428,681,866
(18.85 (percent) ratio of total capital after deducting capital add-ons to risk weighted assets)
Changes in assets and liabilities during the quarter ended 31 August 2022 resulting from penalties for violation of
the Financial Institutions Business Act B.E. 2551 (2008), Section …
Nil
We certify here that this summary statement of assets and liabilities is completely, correctly and truly presented.
(Mr. Manop Sangiambut)
(Mr. Kris Chantanotoke)
Chief Financial Officer
Director and Chief Executive Officer
