  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. The Siam Commercial Bank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SCB   THA790010005

THE SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK

(SCB)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-09-19
107.50 THB   +1.42%
02:20aSIAM COMMERCIAL BANK : Financial Statements (August 2022)
PU
09/14SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK : Steel industry - remarkable growth
PU
09/13SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK : Investment Strategy for Emerging Markets vs. Developed Markets
PU
Siam Commercial Bank : Financial Statements (August 2022)

09/21/2022 | 02:20am EDT
Summary Statement of Assets and Liabilities

(Not audited by Certified Public Accountant)

As of 31 August 2022

Assets

Thousand Baht

Liabilities

Thousand Baht

Cash

42,918,179

Deposits

2,579,319,619

Interbank and money market items - net

493,121,328

Interbank and money market items

159,747,918

Financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss

44,339,425

Liability payable on demand

16,443,813

Derivatives assets

80,213,765

Financial liabilities measured at fair value through profit or loss

-

Investments - net

416,127,165

Derivatives Liabilities

74,208,291

Investments in subsidiaries and associates - net

10,016,224

Debt issued and borrowings

62,957,954

Loans to customers and accrued interest receivables - net

2,208,073,375

Other liabilities

93,627,612

Properties for sale - net

21,297,813

Total liabilities

2,986,305,207

Premises and equipment - net

42,047,704

Shareholders' equity

Other assets - net

86,071,972

Equity portion

45,116,113

Other reserves

20,062,843

Retained earnings

392,742,787

Total shareholders' equity

457,921,743

Total assets

3,444,226,950

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

3,444,226,950

Thousand Baht

Non-Performing Loans (gross) for the quarter ended 30 June 2022

101,203,260

(3.54 percent of total loans before deducting allowance for expected credit losses)

Allowance for debtors as prescribed by the BOT for the quarter ended 30 June 2022

150,033,641

Regulatory capital

428,681,866

(18.85 (percent) ratio of total capital to risk weighted assets)

Capital after deducting capital add-ons for loans to large exposures

428,681,866

(18.85 (percent) ratio of total capital after deducting capital add-ons to risk weighted assets)

Changes in assets and liabilities during the quarter ended 31 August 2022 resulting from penalties for violation of

the Financial Institutions Business Act B.E. 2551 (2008), Section …

Nil

Channel of capital maintenance information disclosure

For Commercial Bank

For Financial Group

(under the Notification of the Bank of Thailand

(under the Notification of the Bank of Thailand

Re: Disclosure Requirement on Capital Adequacy for a Commercial Bank)

Re: Disclosure Requirement on Capital Adequacy for a Financial Group)

Location of disclosure

Location of disclosure

https://www.scb.co.th/en/investor-relations/financial-information.html

https://www.scb.co.th/en/investor-relations/financial-information.html

Date of disclosure

26 April 2022

Date of disclosure

26

April 2022

Information as of

31 December 2021

Information as of

31

December 2021

We certify here that this summary statement of assets and liabilities is completely, correctly and truly presented.

(Mr. Manop Sangiambut)

(Mr. Kris Chantanotoke)

Chief Financial Officer

Director and Chief Executive Officer

Disclaimer

SCB - Siam Commercial Bank pcl published this content on 21 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2022 06:19:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 154 B 4 164 M 4 164 M
Net income 2022 40 342 M 1 090 M 1 090 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,09x
Yield 2022 4,55%
Capitalization 362 B 9 781 M 9 781 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,35x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,26x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 71,1%
Chart THE SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK
Duration : Period :
The Siam Commercial Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 107,50 THB
Average target price 134,18 THB
Spread / Average Target 24,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Arthid Nanthawithaya Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vichit Suraphongchai Chairman
Kan Trakulhoon Independent Director
Thaweesak Koanantakool Independent Director
Weerawong Chittmittrapap Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK-15.35%9 781
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-26.85%347 683
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-23.20%278 742
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-11.59%211 567
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-9.52%168 108
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.96%151 571