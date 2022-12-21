Advanced search
    SCB   THA790010005

THE SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK

(SCB)
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-12-19
103.50 THB    0.00%
Siam Commercial Bank : Financial Statements (November 2022)
PU
12/20Siam Commercial Bank : SCB X and the SCB Board of Directors extend their best wishes to HRH Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati
PU
11/21Siam Commercial Bank : Financial Statements (October 2022)
PU
Siam Commercial Bank : Financial Statements (November 2022)

12/21/2022 | 04:57am EST
Summary Statement of Assets and Liabilities

(Not audited by Certified Public Accountant)

As of 30 November 2022

Assets

Thousand Baht

Liabilities

Thousand Baht

Cash

41,931,013

Deposits

2,601,874,882

Interbank and money market items - net

525,979,803

Interbank and money market items

141,718,257

Financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss

41,852,139

Liability payable on demand

13,918,184

Derivatives assets

68,708,264

Financial liabilities measured at fair value through profit or loss

-

Investments - net

398,642,625

Derivatives Liabilities

61,272,857

Investments in subsidiaries and associates - net

10,016,224

Debt issued and borrowings

69,101,811

Loans to customers and accrued interest receivables - net

2,199,382,085

Other liabilities

98,213,596

Properties for sale - net

22,208,591

Total liabilities

2,986,099,587

Premises and equipment - net

41,780,483

Shareholders' equity

Other assets - net

45,080,735

Equity portion

45,116,113

Other reserves

20,208,854

Retained earnings

344,157,408

Total shareholders' equity

409,482,375

Total assets

3,395,581,962

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

3,395,581,962

Thousand Baht

Non-Performing Loans (gross) for the quarter ended 30 September 2022

91,378,760

(3.32 percent of total loans before deducting allowance for expected credit losses)

Allowance for debtors as prescribed by the BOT for the quarter ended 30 September 2022

143,982,573

Regulatory capital

367,111,700

(16.43 (percent) ratio of total capital to risk weighted assets)

Capital after deducting capital add-ons for loans to large exposures

367,111,700

(16.43 (percent) ratio of total capital after deducting capital add-ons to risk weighted assets)

Changes in assets and liabilities during the quarter ended 30 November 2022 resulting from penalties for violation of

the Financial Institutions Business Act B.E. 2551 (2008), Section …

Nil

Channel of capital maintenance information disclosure

For Commercial Bank

For Financial Group

(under the Notification of the Bank of Thailand

(under the Notification of the Bank of Thailand

Re: Disclosure Requirement on Capital Adequacy for a Commercial Bank)

Re: Disclosure Requirement on Capital Adequacy for a Financial Group)

Location of disclosure

Location of disclosure

https://www.scb.co.th/en/investor-relations/financial-information.html

https://www.scb.co.th/en/investor-relations/financial-information.html

Date of disclosure

26 October 2022

Date of disclosure

26

October 2022

Information as of

30 June 2022

Information as of

30

June 2022

We certify here that this summary statement of assets and liabilities is completely, correctly and truly presented.

(Mr. Manop Sangiambut)

(Mr. Kris Chantanotoke)

Chief Financial Officer

Director and Chief Executive Officer

Disclaimer

SCB - Siam Commercial Bank pcl published this content on 21 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2022 09:56:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
