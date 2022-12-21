Siam Commercial Bank : Financial Statements (November 2022)

Summary Statement of Assets and Liabilities

(Not audited by Certified Public Accountant)

As of 30 November 2022

Assets Thousand Baht Liabilities Thousand Baht

Cash 41,931,013 Deposits 2,601,874,882

Interbank and money market items - net 525,979,803 Interbank and money market items 141,718,257

Financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss 41,852,139 Liability payable on demand 13,918,184

Derivatives assets 68,708,264 Financial liabilities measured at fair value through profit or loss -

Investments - net 398,642,625 Derivatives Liabilities 61,272,857

Investments in subsidiaries and associates - net 10,016,224 Debt issued and borrowings 69,101,811

Loans to customers and accrued interest receivables - net 2,199,382,085 Other liabilities 98,213,596

Properties for sale - net 22,208,591 Total liabilities 2,986,099,587

Premises and equipment - net 41,780,483 Shareholders' equity

Other assets - net 45,080,735 Equity portion 45,116,113

Other reserves 20,208,854

Retained earnings 344,157,408

Total shareholders' equity 409,482,375

Total assets 3,395,581,962 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 3,395,581,962

Thousand Baht

Non-Performing Loans (gross) for the quarter ended 30 September 2022 91,378,760

(3.32 percent of total loans before deducting allowance for expected credit losses)

Allowance for debtors as prescribed by the BOT for the quarter ended 30 September 2022 143,982,573

Regulatory capital 367,111,700

(16.43 (percent) ratio of total capital to risk weighted assets)

Capital after deducting capital add-ons for loans to large exposures 367,111,700

(16.43 (percent) ratio of total capital after deducting capital add-ons to risk weighted assets)

Changes in assets and liabilities during the quarter ended 30 November 2022 resulting from penalties for violation of