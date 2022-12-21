Siam Commercial Bank : Financial Statements (November 2022)
Summary Statement of Assets and Liabilities
(Not audited by Certified Public Accountant)
As of 30 November 2022
Assets
Thousand Baht
Liabilities
Thousand Baht
Cash
41,931,013
Deposits
2,601,874,882
Interbank and money market items - net
525,979,803
Interbank and money market items
141,718,257
Financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss
41,852,139
Liability payable on demand
13,918,184
Derivatives assets
68,708,264
Financial liabilities measured at fair value through profit or loss
-
Investments - net
398,642,625
Derivatives Liabilities
61,272,857
Investments in subsidiaries and associates - net
10,016,224
Debt issued and borrowings
69,101,811
Loans to customers and accrued interest receivables - net
2,199,382,085
Other liabilities
98,213,596
Properties for sale - net
22,208,591
Total liabilities
2,986,099,587
Premises and equipment - net
41,780,483
Shareholders' equity
Other assets - net
45,080,735
Equity portion
45,116,113
Other reserves
20,208,854
Retained earnings
344,157,408
Total shareholders' equity
409,482,375
Total assets
3,395,581,962
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
3,395,581,962
Thousand Baht
Non-Performing Loans (gross) for the quarter ended 30 September 2022
91,378,760
(3.32 percent of total loans before deducting allowance for expected credit losses)
Allowance for debtors as prescribed by the BOT for the quarter ended 30 September 2022
143,982,573
Regulatory capital
367,111,700
(16.43 (percent) ratio of total capital to risk weighted assets)
Capital after deducting capital add-ons for loans to large exposures
367,111,700
(16.43 (percent) ratio of total capital after deducting capital add-ons to risk weighted assets)
Changes in assets and liabilities during the quarter ended 30 November 2022 resulting from penalties for violation of
the Financial Institutions Business Act B.E. 2551 (2008), Section …
Nil
We certify here that this summary statement of assets and liabilities is completely, correctly and truly presented.
(Mr. Manop Sangiambut)
(Mr. Kris Chantanotoke)
Chief Financial Officer
Director and Chief Executive Officer
