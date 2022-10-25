Siam Commercial Bank : Financial Statements (September 2022)

Summary Statement of Assets and Liabilities

(Not audited by Certified Public Accountant)

As of 30 September 2022

Assets Thousand Baht Liabilities Thousand Baht

Cash 44,105,463 Deposits 2,557,624,925

Interbank and money market items - net 451,234,625 Interbank and money market items 146,809,228

Financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss 45,103,289 Liability payable on demand 16,768,858

Derivatives assets 101,598,229 Financial liabilities measured at fair value through profit or loss -

Investments - net 392,898,834 Derivatives Liabilities 98,774,814

Investments in subsidiaries and associates - net 10,016,224 Debt issued and borrowings 69,376,064

Loans to customers and accrued interest receivables - net 2,211,221,386 Other liabilities 103,373,150

Properties for sale - net 21,910,993 Total liabilities 2,992,727,039

Premises and equipment - net 42,045,774 Shareholders' equity

Other assets - net 73,021,944 Equity portion 45,116,113

Other reserves 19,311,722

Retained earnings 336,001,887

Total shareholders' equity 400,429,722

Total assets 3,393,156,761 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 3,393,156,761

Thousand Baht

Non-Performing Loans (gross) for the quarter ended 30 September 2022 91,378,760

(3.32 percent of total loans before deducting allowance for expected credit losses)

Allowance for debtors as prescribed by the BOT for the quarter ended 30 September 2022 143,982,573

Regulatory capital 365,628,687

(16.01 (percent) ratio of total capital to risk weighted assets)

Capital after deducting capital add-ons for loans to large exposures 365,628,687

(16.01 (percent) ratio of total capital after deducting capital add-ons to risk weighted assets)

Changes in assets and liabilities during the quarter ended 30 September 2022 resulting from penalties for violation of