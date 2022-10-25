Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Thailand
  Stock Exchange of Thailand
  The Siam Commercial Bank
  News
  Summary
    SCB   THA790010005

THE SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK

(SCB)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-10-20
106.00 THB   -1.40%
Siam Commercial Bank : Financial Statements (September 2022)
PU
Siam Commercial Bank : Scbx announced third-quarter profit
PU
SCB X Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
Siam Commercial Bank : Financial Statements (September 2022)

10/25/2022 | 03:33am EDT
Summary Statement of Assets and Liabilities

(Not audited by Certified Public Accountant)

As of 30 September 2022

Assets

Thousand Baht

Liabilities

Thousand Baht

Cash

44,105,463

Deposits

2,557,624,925

Interbank and money market items - net

451,234,625

Interbank and money market items

146,809,228

Financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss

45,103,289

Liability payable on demand

16,768,858

Derivatives assets

101,598,229

Financial liabilities measured at fair value through profit or loss

-

Investments - net

392,898,834

Derivatives Liabilities

98,774,814

Investments in subsidiaries and associates - net

10,016,224

Debt issued and borrowings

69,376,064

Loans to customers and accrued interest receivables - net

2,211,221,386

Other liabilities

103,373,150

Properties for sale - net

21,910,993

Total liabilities

2,992,727,039

Premises and equipment - net

42,045,774

Shareholders' equity

Other assets - net

73,021,944

Equity portion

45,116,113

Other reserves

19,311,722

Retained earnings

336,001,887

Total shareholders' equity

400,429,722

Total assets

3,393,156,761

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

3,393,156,761

Thousand Baht

Non-Performing Loans (gross) for the quarter ended 30 September 2022

91,378,760

(3.32 percent of total loans before deducting allowance for expected credit losses)

Allowance for debtors as prescribed by the BOT for the quarter ended 30 September 2022

143,982,573

Regulatory capital

365,628,687

(16.01 (percent) ratio of total capital to risk weighted assets)

Capital after deducting capital add-ons for loans to large exposures

365,628,687

(16.01 (percent) ratio of total capital after deducting capital add-ons to risk weighted assets)

Changes in assets and liabilities during the quarter ended 30 September 2022 resulting from penalties for violation of

the Financial Institutions Business Act B.E. 2551 (2008), Section …

Nil

Channel of capital maintenance information disclosure

For Commercial Bank

For Financial Group

(under the Notification of the Bank of Thailand

(under the Notification of the Bank of Thailand

Re: Disclosure Requirement on Capital Adequacy for a Commercial Bank)

Re: Disclosure Requirement on Capital Adequacy for a Financial Group)

Location of disclosure

Location of disclosure

https://www.scb.co.th/en/investor-relations/financial-information.html

https://www.scb.co.th/en/investor-relations/financial-information.html

Date of disclosure

26

April 2022

Date of disclosure

26

April 2022

Information as of

31

December 2021

Information as of

31

December 2021

We certify here that this summary statement of assets and liabilities is completely, correctly and truly presented.

(Mr. Manop Sangiambut)

(Mr. Kris Chantanotoke)

Chief Financial Officer

Director and Chief Executive Officer

Disclaimer

SCB - Siam Commercial Bank pcl published this content on 25 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2022 07:32:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 154 B 4 028 M 4 028 M
Net income 2022 39 629 M 1 038 M 1 038 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,17x
Yield 2022 4,47%
Capitalization 357 B 9 352 M 9 352 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,32x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,22x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 71,1%
Chart THE SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK
Duration : Period :
The Siam Commercial Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 106,00 THB
Average target price 133,88 THB
Spread / Average Target 26,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Arthid Nanthawithaya Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vichit Suraphongchai Chairman
Kan Trakulhoon Independent Director
Thaweesak Koanantakool Independent Director
Weerawong Chittmittrapap Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK-16.54%9 352
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-22.81%358 965
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-21.17%281 417
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-17.73%202 039
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-5.79%171 554
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-18.33%142 350