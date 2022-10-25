Siam Commercial Bank : Financial Statements (September 2022)
Summary Statement of Assets and Liabilities
(Not audited by Certified Public Accountant)
As of 30 September 2022
Assets
Thousand Baht
Liabilities
Thousand Baht
Cash
44,105,463
Deposits
2,557,624,925
Interbank and money market items - net
451,234,625
Interbank and money market items
146,809,228
Financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss
45,103,289
Liability payable on demand
16,768,858
Derivatives assets
101,598,229
Financial liabilities measured at fair value through profit or loss
-
Investments - net
392,898,834
Derivatives Liabilities
98,774,814
Investments in subsidiaries and associates - net
10,016,224
Debt issued and borrowings
69,376,064
Loans to customers and accrued interest receivables - net
2,211,221,386
Other liabilities
103,373,150
Properties for sale - net
21,910,993
Total liabilities
2,992,727,039
Premises and equipment - net
42,045,774
Shareholders' equity
Other assets - net
73,021,944
Equity portion
45,116,113
Other reserves
19,311,722
Retained earnings
336,001,887
Total shareholders' equity
400,429,722
Total assets
3,393,156,761
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
3,393,156,761
Thousand Baht
Non-Performing Loans (gross) for the quarter ended 30 September 2022
91,378,760
(3.32 percent of total loans before deducting allowance for expected credit losses)
Allowance for debtors as prescribed by the BOT for the quarter ended 30 September 2022
143,982,573
Regulatory capital
365,628,687
(16.01 (percent) ratio of total capital to risk weighted assets)
Capital after deducting capital add-ons for loans to large exposures
365,628,687
(16.01 (percent) ratio of total capital after deducting capital add-ons to risk weighted assets)
Changes in assets and liabilities during the quarter ended 30 September 2022 resulting from penalties for violation of
the Financial Institutions Business Act B.E. 2551 (2008), Section …
Nil
We certify here that this summary statement of assets and liabilities is completely, correctly and truly presented.
(Mr. Manop Sangiambut)
(Mr. Kris Chantanotoke)
Chief Financial Officer
Director and Chief Executive Officer
