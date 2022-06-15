Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SCB   THA790010005

THE SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(SCB)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-06-13
107.50 THB   -0.46%
01:43aSIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PUBLIC : EIC revised up Thailand's 2022
PU
06/09SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PUBLIC : SCB invites volunteers to join “SCB - Let's Ride to Plant”
PU
05/31SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PUBLIC : Token X appointed as ICO portal
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Siam Commercial Bank Public : EIC revised up Thailand's 2022

06/15/2022 | 01:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EIC revised up the Thai economic growth forecast from 2.7% to 2.9% in 2022, as Thailand's reopening ushers a rebound in the tourism and service industry, whilst the agricultural sector should find impetus from rising global food prices--thus fostering domestic demand. Still, inflation surges to a 24-year high and a possible export slowdown in line with the global momentum are likely headwinds to the Thai economy. Going forward, we expect the tourism and service sector to replace export-oriented manufacturing as Thailand's key economic driver.

EIC revised up Thailand's 2022 GDP growth forecast to 2.9% (from the previous 2.7%). The upward revision was attributed to a rebound in the tourism and service sector, backed by Thailand's reopening and easing border restrictions worldwide. We thus expect Thailand to welcome 7.4 million foreign tourists this year, up from the previous estimation of 5.7 million. On a domestic front, economic activities in the service sector should pick up pace as people begin to spend more time outdoors, given higher inoculation rates and easing lockdown rules. The agricultural sector would be another growth driver this year. Crop yields are poised for buoyant growth, and farm product prices tend to improve alongside rising global food prices-driven by supply-side pressures from an ongoing war in Ukraine and Western sanctions on Russia. Nonetheless, rosy domestic spending-buoyed by a rebound in the tourism and service sector which is the primary source of employment, rising farm income, and pent-up demand from higher-income households-would still face downward pressures from soaring inflation which is now underway to its 24-year high (EIC expects annual average headline inflation at 5.9%), whereas exports will likely lose pace in tandem with the global economic slowdown going forward.

The global economy in 2022 is poised for slower growth than the previous year, hampered by higher pressures from 3 critical risks: (1) The Russia-Ukraine war would prompt a worsening and persistent supply chain bottleneck while keeping commodity prices at historical high-especially energy and food costs; (2) Lockdown and stringent virus control measures due to China's Zero-Covid policy would pressure on domestic spending and exacerbate global supply chain disruptions since China is one of the world's largest manufacturers and global logistics hub; and (3) Monetary tightening among major central banks in hope to quell inflation would, in turn, retard global economic growth and fuel volatility in global financial markets. EIC expects the US Federal Reserve (Fed) to make policy rate hikes at every meeting throughout the rest of 2022 (seven rounds in total in 2022)-possibly with a 50-bps hike in each of the next three meetings, resulting in the fed funds rate reaching 3% by the end of this year. The Fed has also kicked off its quantitative tightening in June. EIC thus downgraded our global economic growth forecast to 3.2% in 2022, from 5.8% in 2021, following a synchronized slowdown in major economies-namely the US, Europe, and China. That is to say, the global economy will soon enter the post-pandemic era of instability where many countries are facing higher risks of economic recession.

The global economic slowdown and rising uncertainties ahead will weigh down on exports, which have been the major driving forces for the Thai economy. Thai exports should witness slower growth amidst shrinking demand from trade partners alongside the global economic and trade deceleration. In particular, the Chinese market currently faces hindrances from stringent virus control measures and economic restructuring, whereas European counterparts are confronted with the ongoing war in Ukraine. Slower exports would hamper the private investment that still grapples with supply chain disruption and soaring raw material costs. As for the government expenditure, despite an expanding public construction led by the mega-project progress, we expect a smaller impetus since only THB 48 billion remained to be disbursed for new projects under the THB-500-billion Emergency Decree.

EIC anticipates the annual average inflation at 5.9% in 2022 (up from the previous 4.9%), the highest in 24 years. With the government withdrawing subsidies on living costs, there will be downward pressures on domestic purchasing power, household consumption, as well as private investment. Based on our analysis, household income should pick up more slowly since the labor market has not yet regained its full momentum, and that would become a big hindrance for households to wrestle with their rising costs of living this year. Particularly, over 7 million or one-third of Thai households whose income was already insufficient for their spending would find this inflationary episode more challenging. Such circumstances would impair their balance sheet due to shrinking liquidity and ballooning debt burden--since some households might seek loans to cover the rising cost of living, thus further exacerbating Thailand's household vulnerability. Apart from that, the business sector would face constraints in passing on rising costs to consumers, particularly among discretionary goods.

As for the monetary policy outlook, we expect the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to raise Thailand's policy rate to 0.75% in 3Q/22 in response to inflation surges and an upbeat outlook on economic recovery following Thailand's reopening. Policy rate hikes would help cushion risks on price stability and curb escalating inflation expectations. In May 2022, the median one-yearahead inflation expectation among households climbed to 3.1%, whilst Thailand's current real interest rate (inflation-adjusted) remained negative and relatively low compared to those of neighboring countries. This might result in capital outflows from Thailand followed by a weakening Thai baht. Still, we expect the MPC to gradually wind down its ultra-easy monetary policy in order to buttress the fragile economic recovery amidst the lasting economic scars: stagnant unemployment, subdued income, and high household debt burden. Similar to other regional currencies, the Thai baht has weakened by 3.6% against the greenback from the beginning of 2022 until June 7, along with the recent depreciation trend among its peers. In the short term, EIC views that the baht will likely fall to 34.5-35.5 against the US dollar, given downward pressures from Fed rate hikes and war-induced risks. However, the year-end baht should bounce back slightly with support from an economic rebound and improving current account balance-ushered by the service account. As a result, the Thai baht will likely strengthen to 33.5-34.5 against the greenback at the end of 2022.

To sum up, EIC expects that the tourism and service sector will replace the export-oriented manufacturing as a major economic driver in the period ahead, backed by the country reopening to foreign tourists and lockdown easing. Nonetheless, a rebound of domestic spending would face headwinds from accelerating inflation-which is likely to stay elevated throughout the remainder of 2022, given a limited policy space and persistent economic scars. Hence, Thailand's economic throughout the remainder of 2022, given a limited policy space and persistent economic scars. Hence, Thailand's economic growth will witness a modest rebound this year. Thus, the annual GDP is unlikely to return to its pre-pandemic pace (in 2019) until Q3/23. Apart from that, there remain significant downside risks ahead from (1) Persistently high energy and commodity prices amidst the prolonged war in Ukraine; (2) Supply chain disruption in the manufacturing and logistics sector caused by China's Zero-Covid strategy, which might prompt a further reimposition of lockdown; (3) Supply chain decoupling fuelled by geopolitical factors could undermine productivity and exacerbate the rising trade and investment costs for the manufacturing sector; (4) Soaring costs of living might aggravate scarring effects, thus broadly damaging the household's debt serviceability; and (5) Government relief packages would soon peter off, both in terms of economic stimulus and subsidies to help with the rising living costs-particularly for energy prices.

By : Dr. Somprawin Manprasert
First Executive Vice President and Chief Economist of the Economic Intelligence Center (EIC)
Siam Commercial Bank PLC.
EIC Online: www.scbeic.com
Line: @scbeic

Disclaimer

SCB - Siam Commercial Bank pcl published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 05:42:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about THE SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
01:43aSIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PUBLIC : EIC revised up Thailand's 2022
PU
06/09SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PUBLIC : SCB invites volunteers to join “SCB - Let's Ride to Pl..
PU
05/31SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PUBLIC : Token X appointed as ICO portal
PU
05/26SCB X Public Company Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
05/24SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PUBLIC : Notification on the Registration of the Amendment to Clause ..
PU
05/23SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PUBLIC : Financial Statements (April 2022)
PU
05/23SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PUBLIC : C.B. 1.1 as of 30 April 2022
PU
05/19SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PUBLIC : SCB 10X Joins Series B Investment in Talos
PU
04/29SET ADDS NEW LISTED SECURITIES : SCB19P2209A to be traded on May 3, 2022
PU
04/29SET ADDS NEW LISTED SECURITIES : SCB16C2208A to be traded on May 3, 2022
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 151 B 4 312 M 4 312 M
Net income 2022 40 128 M 1 145 M 1 145 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,15x
Yield 2022 4,41%
Capitalization 362 B 10 332 M 10 332 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,40x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,31x
Nbr of Employees 25 953
Free-Float 100%
Chart THE SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 107,50 THB
Average target price 144,58 THB
Spread / Average Target 34,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Arthid Nanthawithaya Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vichit Suraphongchai Chairman
Kan Trakulhoon Independent Director
Thaweesak Koanantakool Independent Director
Weerawong Chittmittrapap Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-15.35%10 332
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-26.75%340 668
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-28.03%257 981
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.50%236 281
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.78%178 443
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-18.74%147 786