Siam Commercial Bank Public : SCB 10X Appoints The New CEO

BANGKOK, THAILAND - August 4, 2022 - SCB 10X, ( https://scb10x.com/ ), the digital technology investment and venture building arm of SCB X , announced the appointment of Mukaya (Tai) Panich as its new CEO, succeeding former CEO, Dr. Arak Sutivong . She will continue to hold the position of Chief Venture and Investment Officer, along with the newly appointed CEO position. SCB 10X also announced the promotion of Pailin (Pie) Vichakul , SCB 10X's Partner & Head of Strategic Planning to Chief Operating Officer, who will report directly to Tai.

SCB 10X Appoints Mukaya (Tai) Panich as The New CEO of its Digital Technology Investment and Venture Building Arm of SCBX

Under Tai's stewardship, SCB 10X will continue to focus on two main strategic pillars: Venture Capital - investing in disruptive technology startups with strategic and financial returns to SCBX, and Venture Building - building ventures in exponential technology growth areas of Blockchain, DeFi, Web 3.0, Metaverse, and Deep Tech. Tai will lead SCB 10X's initiatives to invest in and build the ecosystem of disruptive technologies in Southeast Asia and continue growing the SCB 10X team to achieve their moonshot mission.

The appointment of Tai as the CEO of one of Southeast Asia's most active venture firms is a historic moment for women in finance. According to a report from PitchBook, women today account for only 15 percent of general partners at venture capital firms. PitchBook data also shows that less than 10 percent of decision-makers at VC firms are women and more than 70 percent of U.S. VC firms have zero female investors.

Tai joined SCB 10X in early 2020 as its Chief Venture and Investment Officer. In this role, Tai spearheaded SCB 10X investment globally, and in addition, built an extensive community of ecosystem partners worldwide. She has organized and hosted several successful industry events, bringing together the most influential builders in Blockchain, DeFi, Web 3.0 and Metaverse for dedicated discussions on the industry's most pressing issues.

An engineer by background, Tai brought over 20 years of experience working and investing in the technology sectors in Silicon Valley, New York, and Singapore to her position at SCB 10X. Under Tai's stewardship, Siam Commercial Bank gained global recognition as One of the Most Active Banks in Crypto Among Global Banks by Dove Metrics. Her work in the global Crypto, DeFi and Web 3.0 ecosystem has gained her recognition as a Top Female Decision Maker at SEA-Based VCs by DealStreetAsia, Top Global Corporate Venturing Emerging Leader by GCV Institute, and a Global Top Corporate Venture Capitalists by CB Insights. Tai graduated with honors from MIT where she earned Bachelor and Master's degree in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science. She subsequently received an MBA from Harvard Business School. Tai was the recipient of the prestigious King Scholarship from the King of Thailand to study abroad at the Undergraduate level.

For more information about joining SCB 10X's team and being a part of their moonshot mission: www.scb10x.com/careers

About SCB 10X

SCB 10X Co., Ltd. is a holding company of the SCBX Group, and was established in January

2020 with a "moonshot mission" to achieve exponential growth through technology innovation and investment with a focus on disruptive technology, Blockchain, Metaverse, Web 3.0, and Deep Tech via its two pillars: Venture Capital and Venture Builder. For more information, please visit https://scb10x.com/.