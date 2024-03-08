Spacely AI Raises Pre-Seed Funding from SCB 10X and Launches Revolutionary Spatial Design APIs

Spacely AI, a startup business developing a comprehensive interior architecture design platform powered by Generative AI, is excited to close a strategic pre-seed investment from SCB 10X, a subsidiary of SCBX Group. The funding will fuel Spacely AI's mission to empower everyone to design their success. It will position Spacely AI as the go-to platform in the spatial design industry, catering to businesses and professionals globally. This aligns with SCBX Group's strategy to support the development of AI technology, aiming to increase competitiveness and foster sustainable growth.

"SCB 10X is proud to back Spacely AI and their mission to unlock productivity and creativity for designers. Given the powerful breakthroughs in visual-based generative AI, spatial design is an application that will continue to benefit with the rapid advancements of this technology. We will continue to support Spacely AI in identifying the strategic and product priorities for the platform, enriching Spacely AI's proposition from Thailand to the global design community.", shared Mukaya (Tai) Panich, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Venture and Investment Officer of SCB 10X.

"The backing from SCB 10X is more than just funding; it's a partnership that aligns with our vision to transform the interior design landscape. It underscores our mutual belief in the potential of Generative AI to redefine global design standards," says Paruey Anadirekkul, Chief Executive Officer of Spacely AI.

Spacely AI is rapidly expanding their global footprint, serving users from Thailand, United States, Portugal, and several other countries worldwide. Spacely AI has also achieved recognition from the global startup community, winning the second runner-up in the "Tech in Asia 2023 Regional Startup Competition" out of 200+ teams regionally, and emerging as the first runner-up in the "LabLab Stable Diffusion Hackathon 2023" out of 2,600+ global participants.

Forming strategic partnerships with Index Living Mall and Proud Real Estate, Spacely AI's has designed over 1,000,000+ spaces for 120,000+ users worldwide. The platform offers over 12 innovative design features, over 100+ interior curated premium themes, and supports more than 100+ space types, from interiors to exteriors and events, providing a comprehensive solution for all spatial design needs.

"In choosing Spacely AI's technology, Index Living Mall aims to precisely capture customer requirements, boost designer productivity, and enhance the customer experience. This platform streamlines our design process, reducing the need for revisions and improving efficiency. It represents a significant step forward in our commitment to service excellence and business growth," said Ekalak Patamasatayasonthi, Senior Vice President Business Development at YOUNIQUE & The Walk Line, the largest furniture retailer in Thailand.

"Our partnership with Spacely AI has enhanced the customer journey, creating unparalleled experiences that truly reflect our brand and our real estate offerings. Their AI-driven designs have created our spaces into interactive canvases, serving as the touchpoints for engagement throughout the customer journey. This enables customers to seamlessly bring their design ideas to reality," stated Pasu Liptapanlop, Director, Proud Real Estate, a leading luxury property developer.

Today Spacely AI unveils its new product made available for enterprises and SME in the residential and commercial spatial design industry:

New Product Launch:

Instant Rendering API: Allows for quick visualization of design concepts, effortlessly bringing ideas to life.

Allows for quick visualization of design concepts, effortlessly bringing ideas to life. Product Visualization API: Provides a vivid visual representation of products within spaces.

Provides a vivid visual representation of products within spaces. Precision Space Planning API: Offers detailed space utilization guidance for optimal design.

Offers detailed space utilization guidance for optimal design. Smart Recommendation API: Matches products with customer preferences, budget, and space.

Benefits Highlighted:

The enterprise's API solutions offer product visualization that enhance both sales and customer experience. Spacely AI enable:

Hyper-Personalized Shopping Experiences: Tailoring items to individual customer preferences for a truly engaging interaction. Accelerated Revenue Growth: Immediate visualization in real spaces to enable a faster and accurate purchase experience. Increased Average Basket Size: Showcasing matched products from your catalog that align with customers' tastes and needs to boost cart size. Amplified Online Conversion Rates: Enabling customers to visualize and personalize their spaces, enhancing conversion rates.

"The introduction of our Enterprise API features is a significant leap forward, but it's only the opening chapter. We're setting our sights on expanding our AI's capabilities to encompass the full spectrum of spatial design, pushing the boundaries of creativity and functionality," adds Paruey Anadirekkul, Chief Executive Officer of Spacely AI.