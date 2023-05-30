Advanced search
    SCB   THA790010005

THE SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK

(SCB)
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  28/05/2023
103.00 THB   +0.98%
02:38pSiam Commercial Bank : Total Solution Cash Management
05/25Siam Commercial Bank : SCBX debentures
05/16Siam Commercial Bank : Sustainability Linked Swap
Siam Commercial Bank : Total Solution Cash Management

05/30/2023 | 02:38pm BST
SCB and EGAT collaborate to boost cash management potential, bolstering sustainable electric power services

Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) has been entrusted by the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) to continue providing its Total Cash Management Solution for an additional five-year period, spanning 2023 to 2028. This collaborative effort has greatly supported EGAT in effectively managing its finances and embracing technological advancements to streamline its financial and accounting processes in the digital era. SCB, with a strong emphasis on delivering seamless services through various channels, offers a comprehensive Total Cash Management Solution that includes cutting-edge liquidity management and end-to-end payment services. This empowers EGAT to enhance its capacity in delivering sustainable electricity services. The partnership aligns perfectly with EGAT's mission to uphold electrical security and foster the nation's competitiveness through innovative solutions that bring happiness to the Thai people. Recently, Dr. Yunyong Thaicharoen, SEVP, Chief Wholesale Banking Officer and SEVP, Chief Wealth Banking Officer at Siam Commercial Bank (right) and Mrs. Patcharin Rapeepornpong, Deputy Governor - Finance and Accounting at Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand, signed a cooperation agreement at the headquarters of Siam Commercial Bank to continue providing Total Solution Cash Management services.

Disclaimer

SCB - Siam Commercial Bank pcl published this content on 30 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2023 13:37:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
