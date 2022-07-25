Thailand probing potential losses for users of crypto platform Zipmex

BANGKOK, July 25 (Reuters) - Thailand's Securities and
Exchange Commission said on Monday it was working with law
enforcement to look into potential losses among the public after
the crypto exchange Zipmex temporarily suspended withdrawals
last week.
The SEC said in a statement it was asking impacted users of
Zipmex to submit information via an online forum on how they had
been affected by the problems at the platform.
The Southeast Asia-focused crypto exchange, which operates
in Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore and Australia, suspended
withdrawals last Wednesday.
Withdrawals resumed on the same evening in Thailand and
later on in other countries, except for transfers from one
investment product, which the company later said had exposure
worth $53 million in crypto lenders, Babel Finance and Celsius.
Celsius and Babel Finance are among crypto players that have
fallen into difficulties in recent months.
Late on Monday, the SEC's board ordered Zipmex to open trade
according to trading rules within three days, including allowing
withdrawals and deposits, it said in another statement.
The announcements come as crypto trading in Thailand has
slowed and after Thai lender SCB X Pcl said https://classic.set.or.th/set/pdfnews.do?newsId=16572373881420&sequence=2022082576
it was extending the due diligence period for its $537 million
acquisition of Thai crypto exchange, Bitkub.
Zipmex is the latest crypto firm to face difficulties
following a sharp sell-off in markets that started in May with
the collapse of two paired tokens, Luna and TerraUSD.
Zipmex holds a digital asset exchange and a digital asset
broker license, the SEC website https://www.sec.or.th/en/pages/shortcut/digitalasset.aspx
shows. At the weekend, the company said in a Facebook post https://www.facebook.com/zipmexasia/posts/pfbid0mwHXPYA2oMRgeRJvNLmDUvVinSDqywW1J6eSUAuR7ZNbZWgS8HC9TNp5rsSoxthyl
it was exploring a deal with an "interested party."
(Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng
Editing by Ed Davies and Marguerita Choy)