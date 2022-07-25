Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SCB   THA790010005

THE SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(SCB)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-07-24
102.00 THB   +5.15%
02:44pThailand probing potential losses for users of crypto platform Zipmex
RE
04:25aUBS Adjusts SCB X's Price Target to 126 Baht From 139 Baht, Keeps at Buy
MT
07/21SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PUBLIC : Financial Statements (June 2022)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Thailand probing potential losses for users of crypto platform Zipmex

07/25/2022 | 02:44pm EDT
BANGKOK, July 25 (Reuters) - Thailand's Securities and Exchange Commission said on Monday it was working with law enforcement to look into potential losses among the public after the crypto exchange Zipmex temporarily suspended withdrawals last week.

The SEC said in a statement it was asking impacted users of Zipmex to submit information via an online forum on how they had been affected by the problems at the platform.

The Southeast Asia-focused crypto exchange, which operates in Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore and Australia, suspended withdrawals last Wednesday.

Withdrawals resumed on the same evening in Thailand and later on in other countries, except for transfers from one investment product, which the company later said had exposure worth $53 million in crypto lenders, Babel Finance and Celsius.

Celsius and Babel Finance are among crypto players that have fallen into difficulties in recent months.

Late on Monday, the SEC's board ordered Zipmex to open trade according to trading rules within three days, including allowing withdrawals and deposits, it said in another statement.

The announcements come as crypto trading in Thailand has slowed and after Thai lender SCB X Pcl said https://classic.set.or.th/set/pdfnews.do?newsId=16572373881420&sequence=2022082576 it was extending the due diligence period for its $537 million acquisition of Thai crypto exchange, Bitkub.

Zipmex is the latest crypto firm to face difficulties following a sharp sell-off in markets that started in May with the collapse of two paired tokens, Luna and TerraUSD.

Zipmex holds a digital asset exchange and a digital asset broker license, the SEC website https://www.sec.or.th/en/pages/shortcut/digitalasset.aspx shows. At the weekend, the company said in a Facebook post https://www.facebook.com/zipmexasia/posts/pfbid0mwHXPYA2oMRgeRJvNLmDUvVinSDqywW1J6eSUAuR7ZNbZWgS8HC9TNp5rsSoxthyl it was exploring a deal with an "interested party." (Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng Editing by Ed Davies and Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
META PLATFORMS, INC. -2.39% 165.23 Delayed Quote.-49.67%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) -0.29% 5520.03 Real-time Quote.-12.07%
TERRA TOKEN (LUNA/USD) 0.38% 1.862 End-of-day quote.-97.97%
THE SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED 5.15% 102 End-of-day quote.-19.69%
Analyst Recommendations on THE SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Financials
Sales 2022 154 B 4 191 M 4 191 M
Net income 2022 40 708 M 1 109 M 1 109 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,55x
Yield 2022 4,86%
Capitalization 343 B 9 379 M 9 354 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,23x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,15x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 71,1%
Chart THE SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 102,00 THB
Average target price 137,90 THB
Spread / Average Target 35,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Arthid Nanthawithaya Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vichit Suraphongchai Chairman
Kan Trakulhoon Independent Director
Thaweesak Koanantakool Independent Director
Weerawong Chittmittrapap Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-19.69%8 919
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-27.53%336 545
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-24.86%268 617
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-7.05%221 334
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-10.03%163 742
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-7.96%160 198