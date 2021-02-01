Log in
The Siam Commercial Bank

THE SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK

(SCB)
HSBC sets up private banking business in Thailand, second in Southeast Asia

02/01/2021
HSBC logo is seen on a branch bank in the financial district in New York

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - HSBC Holdings PLC said on Monday it had set up a new private banking business in Thailand, the Asia-focused lender's second onshore expansion in Southeast Asia, as it seeks to grab a bigger share of the growing rich population.

HSBC said the new private bank, which is in one of the most promising wealth markets in Asia, will help it provide clients with access to international capital markets by leveraging its existing infrastructure of advisory and investment methodologies in Asia.

"In Thailand and across ASEAN, private wealth is often created and built through business growth and expansion and as intra-regional trade and activity rebound, we expect commercial, people and wealth flows to increase," said Philip Kunz, HSBC's head of global private banking for Southeast Asia.

Last year, HSBC combined its global private banking and retail wealth businesses to create a new unit that manages more than $1.4 trillion in clients' assets, with half coming from Asia.

The team in Thailand will cover client management and advisory services while clients' assets will be booked in HSBC Private Banking in Singapore, a regional wealth management hub.

Credit Suisse had set up its Thai wealth management business in 2016 and Julius Baer teamed up with Siam Commercial Bank in 2018 to cater to high net worth individuals.

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 142 B 4 730 M 4 730 M
Net income 2020 26 876 M 898 M 898 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 12,0x
Yield 2020 3,81%
Capitalization 320 B 10 722 M 10 709 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,26x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,17x
Nbr of Employees 25 953
Free-Float 71,2%
Chart THE SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK
Duration : Period :
The Siam Commercial Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 104,19 THB
Last Close Price 94,25 THB
Spread / Highest target 31,6%
Spread / Average Target 10,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Arthid Nanthawithaya Chief Executive Officer & Director
Apiphan Charoenanusorn Co-President
Sarut Ruttanaporn Co-President
Arak Sutivong Co-President
Vichit Suraphongchai Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK7.71%10 722
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.1.26%392 366
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-1.59%268 855
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-2.18%256 497
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.16.27%199 215
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.17%192 407
