SET Awards 2021

The Highly Commended in Sustainability Award in the Sustainability Excellence category is the result of SCB's dedication to implementing SCB's three-pillar strategy, comprising Sustainable Finance, Creating Social Impact, and Better Environmental Future. Meanwhile, two Best Deal of the Year Awards in the Business Excellence category was achieved for an outstanding contribution to driving two capital market deals, namely SCG Packaging and NR Instant Produce IPOs.

In sharing the exciting news, Siam Commercial Bank Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer Sathian Leowarin said, "Highly Commended in Sustainability Award brings great pride to the SCB Group, which has operated under a 'Our existence is to ensure a sustainable future for all' mission, and it is another testament to our commitment to drive SCB's three-pillar sustainability strategy to bring the nation's economic stability in parallel with the betterment of the quality of life of Thai people in a bid to build a strong and self-dependent society."

Siam Commercial Bank Executive Vice President and Head of Investment Banking Function Veena Lertnimitr said that SCB is proud to receive two Best Deal of the Year Awards. The awards were earned for the IPO of SCG Packaging PCL, where SCB served as financial advisor, joint domestic bookrunner, and joint global coordinator, and the IPO of NR Instant Produce PCL, where SCB acted as financial advisor and sole bookrunner. The accolade will serve to drive SCB's progress in creating even better financial products and services for business customers.

Sathien added that amid the COVID-19 situation SCB has a strong determination to support its employees, customers, and society to help them overcome the crisis together by 'staying strong'. Such an undertaking has been evident as SCB was the first bank to announce a 'Work from Anywhere' policy for the maximum safety of its employees while allowing the Bank to continuously support its customers and society. Not only that, SCB constantly provides financial support and enhances its customers' competitiveness in the digital world. Through in-depth customer impact analysis, it has been able to launch financial solutions to remedy problems and provide rehabilitation in both the short and long term. SCB has continued to create sales experiences through digital platforms and business matching, offering green loans, providing consulting, and developing the skills necessary in the digital age for SME businesses, a move that will help customers survive in the post-pandemic era. The launch of zero GP homegrown food delivery platform Robinhood under a 'Social Enterprise' model has helped solve problems and increase online sales opportunities for small shops, while creating jobs for delivery riders. Meanwhile, SCB's 'Sustainable Finance' project is underway to enhance the credit approval process for large-scale projects to global standards. This will help manage risks in the business for both customers and the Bank. It will play a part in protecting the environment and society as well as developing the Thai banking industry and driving Thailand to become a key regional player in the green business market.