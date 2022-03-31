SET Index Series Announcement: Corporate Restructuring of SCB
03/31/2022 | 06:17am EDT
31 Mar 2022 17:03:53
SET Index Series Announcement: Corporate Restructuring of SCB
SCB
SET
SET Index Series Announcement
Thursday, March 31, 2022
Security Symbol: SCB
Constituent of: Composite and Tradable Indices
Type of Corporate Action: Corporate Restructuring
Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited (SCB) has announced a restructuring
plan to establish SCB X Public Company Limited (SCBX) as a holding company. SCBX
has made a tender offer to exchange SCB shares for newly issued shares of SCBX
at a swap ratio of one SCB common share or preferred share for one SCBX common
share. The tender offer will terminate on April 18, 2022. SCBX will be listed on
The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) and SCB will be delisted on the same day.
In compliance with the Index ground rules, if SCBX can fulfill the tender offer
under the specified conditions, SCB will be removed from the calculations of
the following indices, namely SET Index, Financials Industry Index, Banking
Sector Index, SET50 Index, SET100 Index, SETCLMV Index, and SETTHSI Index at the
end of the last trading day of such securities. SCBX will then be included in
the calculations of the above indices, replacing SCB at the end of the first
trading day of such securities.
The Stock Exchange of Thailand
SCB - Siam Commercial Bank pcl published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2022 10:15:37 UTC.