SET Index Series Announcement: Corporate Restructuring of SCB

SET Index Series Announcement Thursday, March 31, 2022 Security Symbol: SCB Constituent of: Composite and Tradable Indices Type of Corporate Action: Corporate Restructuring Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited (SCB) has announced a restructuring plan to establish SCB X Public Company Limited (SCBX) as a holding company. SCBX has made a tender offer to exchange SCB shares for newly issued shares of SCBX at a swap ratio of one SCB common share or preferred share for one SCBX common share. The tender offer will terminate on April 18, 2022. SCBX will be listed on The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) and SCB will be delisted on the same day. In compliance with the Index ground rules, if SCBX can fulfill the tender offer under the specified conditions, SCB will be removed from the calculations of the following indices, namely SET Index, Financials Industry Index, Banking Sector Index, SET50 Index, SET100 Index, SETCLMV Index, and SETTHSI Index at the end of the last trading day of such securities. SCBX will then be included in the calculations of the above indices, replacing SCB at the end of the first trading day of such securities. The Stock Exchange of Thailand ______________________________________________________________________