  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SCB   TH0015010000

THE SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(SCB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

SET Index Series Announcement: Corporate Restructuring of SCB

03/31/2022 | 06:17am EDT
Date/Time
31 Mar 2022 17:03:53
Headline
SET Index Series Announcement: Corporate Restructuring of SCB
Symbol
SCB
Source
SET
Full Detailed News 
                SET Index Series Announcement    
Thursday, March 31, 2022

Security Symbol:        SCB
Constituent of:            Composite and Tradable Indices
Type of Corporate Action:          Corporate Restructuring

Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited (SCB) has announced a restructuring 
plan to establish SCB X Public Company Limited (SCBX) as a holding company. SCBX
has made a tender offer to exchange SCB shares for newly issued shares of SCBX
at a swap ratio of one SCB common share or preferred share for one SCBX common
share. The tender offer will terminate on April 18, 2022. SCBX will be listed on
 The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) and SCB will be delisted on the same day.

 In compliance with the Index ground rules, if SCBX can fulfill the tender offer
under the specified conditions, SCB will be removed from the calculations of
the following indices, namely SET Index, Financials Industry Index, Banking
Sector Index, SET50 Index, SET100 Index, SETCLMV Index, and SETTHSI Index at the
end of the last trading day of such securities. SCBX will then be included in
the calculations of the above indices, replacing SCB at the end of the first
trading day of such securities.

The Stock Exchange of Thailand
______________________________________________________________________

Disclaimer

SCB - Siam Commercial Bank pcl published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2022 10:15:37 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 151 B 4 537 M 4 537 M
Net income 2022 41 353 M 1 241 M 1 241 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,20x
Yield 2022 4,12%
Capitalization 384 B 11 524 M 11 524 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,54x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,45x
Nbr of Employees 25 953
Free-Float 71,0%
Chart THE SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 113,00 THB
Average target price 145,70 THB
Spread / Average Target 28,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Arthid Nanthawithaya Chief Executive Officer & Director
Apiphan Charoenanusorn Co-President
Sarut Ruttanaporn Co-President
Arak Sutivong Co-President
Manop Sangiambut Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-11.02%11 524
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-10.84%414 988
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-3.35%346 789
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED8.18%252 840
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY4.44%190 498
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION7.41%187 514