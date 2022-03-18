Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SCB   TH0015010000

THE SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(SCB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Siam Commercial Bank Public : Adjust the Last Trading Date and the Maturity Date of SCB24C2206A due to Delisting of SCB's common stocks from The Stock Exchange of Thailand ("SET")

03/18/2022 | 07:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Date/Time
18 Mar 2022 17:37:04
Headline
Adjust the Last Trading Date and the Maturity Date of SCB24C2206A due to Delisting of SCB's common stocks from The Stock Exchange of Thailand ("SET")
Symbol
SCB24C2206A
Source
FSS
Full Detailed News 
                Adjust the Last Trading Date and the Maturity Date of SCB24C2206A due to 
Delisting of SCB's common stocks from The Stock Exchange of Thailand ("SET")
______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

SCB - Siam Commercial Bank pcl published this content on 18 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2022 11:32:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about THE SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
07:33aSIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PUBLIC : Adjust the Last Trading Date and the Maturity Date of SCB24C..
PU
07:03aSIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PUBLIC : Notification to change book-closing date / last trading date..
PU
03/17SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PUBLIC : Adjust the Last Trading Date and the Maturity Date of SCB19C..
PU
03/17SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PUBLIC : Notification to change book-closing date / last trading date..
PU
03/16SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PUBLIC : Adjust the Last Trading Date and the Maturity Date of SCB08C..
PU
03/16SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PUBLIC : Annual Report 2021
PU
03/15SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PUBLIC : Trading Suspension and termination of listing status of 1 DW..
PU
03/15SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PUBLIC : Notification to change book-closing date / last trading date..
PU
03/15SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PUBLIC : Notification of the Amendment to the Terms and Conditions of..
PU
03/14SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PUBLIC : Robinhood partners with Starbucks
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 151 B 4 559 M 4 559 M
Net income 2022 41 353 M 1 245 M 1 245 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,82x
Yield 2022 3,86%
Capitalization 410 B 12 333 M 12 333 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,71x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,61x
Nbr of Employees 25 953
Free-Float -
Chart THE SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 120,50 THB
Average target price 145,85 THB
Spread / Average Target 21,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Arthid Nanthawithaya Chief Executive Officer & Director
Apiphan Charoenanusorn Co-President
Sarut Ruttanaporn Co-President
Arak Sutivong Co-President
Manop Sangiambut Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-5.12%12 333
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-11.49%413 836
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-3.28%347 031
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.09%242 878
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY7.29%195 706
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.44%182 348