Siam Commercial Bank Public : Adjust the Last Trading Date and the Maturity Date of SCB24C2206A due to Delisting of SCB's common stocks from The Stock Exchange of Thailand ("SET")
03/18/2022 | 07:33am EDT
Date/Time
18 Mar 2022 17:37:04
Headline
Adjust the Last Trading Date and the Maturity Date of SCB24C2206A due to Delisting of SCB's common stocks from The Stock Exchange of Thailand ("SET")
Symbol
SCB24C2206A
Source
FSS
Full Detailed News
Adjust the Last Trading Date and the Maturity Date of SCB24C2206A due to
Delisting of SCB's common stocks from The Stock Exchange of Thailand ("SET")
______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.
SCB - Siam Commercial Bank pcl published this content on 18 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2022 11:32:06 UTC.