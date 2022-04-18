Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SCB   TH0015010000

THE SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(SCB)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  04-11
103.50 THB   -10.39%
09:54aSIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PUBLIC : Dissemination of minutes of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders No. 199 on the Bank's website
PU
02:44aSIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PUBLIC : SCB Economic Intelligence Center (EIC) Chief Economist
PU
04/17APRIL 18, 2022 : Closing date of tender offer for SCB' s securities
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Siam Commercial Bank Public : Dissemination of minutes of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders No. 199 on the Bank's website

04/18/2022 | 09:54am EDT
Date/Time
18 Apr 2022 20:31:26
Headline
Dissemination of minutes of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders No. 199 on the Bank's website
Symbol
SCB
Source
SCB
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

SCB - Siam Commercial Bank pcl published this content on 18 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2022 13:53:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 151 B 4 484 M 4 484 M
Net income 2022 40 978 M 1 218 M 1 218 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,50x
Yield 2022 4,50%
Capitalization 299 B 8 893 M 8 893 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,98x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,91x
Nbr of Employees 25 953
Free-Float 71,0%
Chart THE SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 103,50 THB
Average target price 144,67 THB
Spread / Average Target 39,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Arthid Nanthawithaya Chief Executive Officer & Director
Apiphan Charoenanusorn Co-President
Sarut Ruttanaporn Co-President
Arak Sutivong Co-President
Manop Sangiambut Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-18.50%10 458
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-20.35%370 427
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-15.55%302 997
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.95%253 981
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.52%188 993
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-3.86%186 592