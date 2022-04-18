Siam Commercial Bank Public : Dissemination of minutes of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders No. 199 on the Bank's website
04/18/2022 | 09:54am EDT
Date/Time
18 Apr 2022 20:31:26
Headline
Dissemination of minutes of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders No. 199 on the Bank's website
Symbol
SCB
Source
SCB
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.
SCB - Siam Commercial Bank pcl published this content on 18 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2022 13:53:07 UTC.