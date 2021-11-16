Log in
    SCB   TH0015010000

THE SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(SCB)
Siam Commercial Bank Public : Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) 2021

11/16/2021 | 05:26am EST
SCB listed on Dow Jones Sustainability Indices four years in a row

Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) has been selected to be listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) World Index and Emerging Markets Index for 2021 in the banking sector for the fourth year in a row from a total of 245 global banks invited to participate in the DJSI Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA)

In announcing the exciting news, SCB Senior Executive Vice President & Chief Strategy Officer Sathian Leowarin said, "SCB's being included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) for 2021 for the fourth year in a row reflects its outstanding performance and commitment to a sustainable economy, society, and environment amid these challenging times. The Bank embraces an "SCB" three-pillar strategic framework comprising Sustainable Finance, Creating Social Impact, and A Better Environmental Future based on robust corporate governance and concern for its people. In dealing with evolving changes, the Bank has adopted digital technology to help foster positive change, which plays an important role in the development of sustainable performance, especially in elevating sustainable finance and promoting universal access to financial services."

"SCB is dedicated to developing sustainability in the entire ecosystem through the '3C' approach of Commitment, Continuous Improvement, and Collaboration. Recognizing that a single entity cannot generate enough momentum on its own, collaboration is essential for taking advantage of synergy from both within and outside the organization to create a growing business ecosystem. The important factor driving sustainability is our employees' mindset, which may be a small starting point but is quickly becoming a powerful force for bringing agility and resilience to the organization to achieve sustainable business operations in the digital age."

Khun Sathian added that the Bank has had to adapt quickly to changing circumstances, but despite changes in organizational structure, working methods, and business models what remains constant is concern for the environment, societal sharing, and governance in accordance with the ESG principles (Environmental, Social, and Governance). The essence of ESG has played a role in propelling SCB to becoming a Thai organization with regional sustainability responsibilities. Following our mission to 'Ensure a sustainable future for all,' is the main pillar for supporting society and preserving the world for the next generation.

SCB - Siam Commercial Bank pcl published this content on 15 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2021 10:25:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
