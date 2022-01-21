Siam Commercial Bank Public : Financial Statements (December 2021)
Summary Statement of Assets and Liabilities
(Not audited/reviewed by Certified Public Accountant)
As of 31 December 2021
Assets
Thousand Baht
Liabilities
Thousand Baht
Cash
50,218,021
Deposits
2,469,200,797
Interbank and money market items - net
606,102,663
Interbank and money market items
182,306,436
Financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss
49,153,992
Liability payable on demand
10,538,939
Derivatives assets
57,617,292
Financial liabilities measured at fair value through profit or loss
-
Investments - net
222,587,104
Derivatives Liabilities
49,645,817
Investments in subsidiaries and associates - net
30,184,820
Debt issued and borrowings
69,105,130
Loans to customers and accrued interest receivables - net
2,160,069,924
Other liabilities
82,246,387
Properties for sale - net
17,983,943
Total liabilities
2,863,043,506
Premises and equipment - net
43,179,980
Shareholders' equity
Other assets - net
62,916,227
Equity portion
45,116,113
Other reserves
21,633,291
Retained earnings
370,221,056
Total shareholders' equity
436,970,460
Total assets
3,300,013,966
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
3,300,013,966
Thousand Baht
Non-Performing Loans (gross) for the quarter ended 31 December 2021
108,051,032
(3.77 percent of total loans before deducting allowance for expected credit losses)
Allowance for debtors as prescribed by the BOT for the quarter ended 31 December 2021
144,599,268
Regulatory capital
421,643,838
(18.84 (percent) ratio of total capital to risk weighted assets)
Capital after deducting capital add-ons for loans to large exposures
421,643,838
(18.84 (percent) ratio of total capital after deducting capital add-ons to risk weighted assets)
Changes in assets and liabilities during the quarter ended 31 December 2021 resulting from penalties for violation of
the Financial Institutions Business Act B.E. 2551 (2008), Section …
Nil
Channel of capital maintenance information disclosure
For Commercial Bank
For Financial Group
(under the Notification of the Bank of Thailand
(under the Notification of the Bank of Thailand
Re: Disclosure Requirement on Capital Adequacy for a Commercial Bank)
Re: Disclosure Requirement on Capital Adequacy for a Financial Group)
Location of disclosure
"
https://www.scb.co.th/en/investor-relations
Location of disclosure
"
https://www.scb.co.th/en/investor-relations
/financial-information.html"
/financial-information.html"
Date of disclosure
28 October 2021
Date of disclosure
28 October 2021
Information as of
30 June 2021
Information as of
30 June 2021
We certify here that this summary statement of assets and liabilities is completely, correctly and truly presented.
(Mr. Manop Sangiambut)
(Mr. Arthid Nanthawithaya)
Chief Financial Officer
CEO & Chairman of Executive Committee
