Siam Commercial Bank Public : Financial Statements (December 2021)

Summary Statement of Assets and Liabilities

(Not audited/reviewed by Certified Public Accountant)

As of 31 December 2021

Assets Thousand Baht Liabilities Thousand Baht

Cash 50,218,021 Deposits 2,469,200,797

Interbank and money market items - net 606,102,663 Interbank and money market items 182,306,436

Financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss 49,153,992 Liability payable on demand 10,538,939

Derivatives assets 57,617,292 Financial liabilities measured at fair value through profit or loss -

Investments - net 222,587,104 Derivatives Liabilities 49,645,817

Investments in subsidiaries and associates - net 30,184,820 Debt issued and borrowings 69,105,130

Loans to customers and accrued interest receivables - net 2,160,069,924 Other liabilities 82,246,387

Properties for sale - net 17,983,943 Total liabilities 2,863,043,506

Premises and equipment - net 43,179,980 Shareholders' equity

Other assets - net 62,916,227 Equity portion 45,116,113

Other reserves 21,633,291

Retained earnings 370,221,056

Total shareholders' equity 436,970,460

Total assets 3,300,013,966 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 3,300,013,966

Thousand Baht

Non-Performing Loans (gross) for the quarter ended 31 December 2021 108,051,032

(3.77 percent of total loans before deducting allowance for expected credit losses)

Allowance for debtors as prescribed by the BOT for the quarter ended 31 December 2021 144,599,268

Regulatory capital 421,643,838

(18.84 (percent) ratio of total capital to risk weighted assets)

Capital after deducting capital add-ons for loans to large exposures 421,643,838

(18.84 (percent) ratio of total capital after deducting capital add-ons to risk weighted assets)

Changes in assets and liabilities during the quarter ended 31 December 2021 resulting from penalties for violation of