Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SCB   TH0015010000

THE SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(SCB)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Siam Commercial Bank Public : Financial Statements (December 2021)

01/21/2022 | 03:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Summary Statement of Assets and Liabilities

(Not audited/reviewed by Certified Public Accountant)

As of 31 December 2021

Assets

Thousand Baht

Liabilities

Thousand Baht

Cash

50,218,021

Deposits

2,469,200,797

Interbank and money market items - net

606,102,663

Interbank and money market items

182,306,436

Financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss

49,153,992

Liability payable on demand

10,538,939

Derivatives assets

57,617,292

Financial liabilities measured at fair value through profit or loss

-

Investments - net

222,587,104

Derivatives Liabilities

49,645,817

Investments in subsidiaries and associates - net

30,184,820

Debt issued and borrowings

69,105,130

Loans to customers and accrued interest receivables - net

2,160,069,924

Other liabilities

82,246,387

Properties for sale - net

17,983,943

Total liabilities

2,863,043,506

Premises and equipment - net

43,179,980

Shareholders' equity

Other assets - net

62,916,227

Equity portion

45,116,113

Other reserves

21,633,291

Retained earnings

370,221,056

Total shareholders' equity

436,970,460

Total assets

3,300,013,966

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

3,300,013,966

Thousand Baht

Non-Performing Loans (gross) for the quarter ended 31 December 2021

108,051,032

(3.77 percent of total loans before deducting allowance for expected credit losses)

Allowance for debtors as prescribed by the BOT for the quarter ended 31 December 2021

144,599,268

Regulatory capital

421,643,838

(18.84 (percent) ratio of total capital to risk weighted assets)

Capital after deducting capital add-ons for loans to large exposures

421,643,838

(18.84 (percent) ratio of total capital after deducting capital add-ons to risk weighted assets)

Changes in assets and liabilities during the quarter ended 31 December 2021 resulting from penalties for violation of

the Financial Institutions Business Act B.E. 2551 (2008), Section …

Nil

Channel of capital maintenance information disclosure

For Commercial Bank

For Financial Group

(under the Notification of the Bank of Thailand

(under the Notification of the Bank of Thailand

Re: Disclosure Requirement on Capital Adequacy for a Commercial Bank)

Re: Disclosure Requirement on Capital Adequacy for a Financial Group)

Location of disclosure

"https://www.scb.co.th/en/investor-relations

Location of disclosure

"https://www.scb.co.th/en/investor-relations

/financial-information.html"

/financial-information.html"

Date of disclosure

28 October 2021

Date of disclosure

28 October 2021

Information as of

30 June 2021

Information as of

30 June 2021

We certify here that this summary statement of assets and liabilities is completely, correctly and truly presented.

(Mr. Manop Sangiambut)

(Mr. Arthid Nanthawithaya)

Chief Financial Officer

CEO & Chairman of Executive Committee

Disclaimer

SCB - Siam Commercial Bank pcl published this content on 21 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2022 08:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about THE SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
03:42aSIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PUBLIC : Financial Statements (December 2021)
PU
03:32aSIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PUBLIC : Analyst Meeting Presentation 4Q21
PU
03:12aSIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PUBLIC : Financial Statements (Unaudited) Quarterly 4Q2021
PU
03:12aSIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PUBLIC : Management Discussion and Analysis for 4Q2021
PU
01:52aSIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PUBLIC : Scb announced 2021 net profit
PU
01:02aSIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PUBLIC : The Siam Commercial Bank PCL's 2022 Financial Targets
PU
01:02aSIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PUBLIC : Submission letter of unaudited financial statements year 202..
PU
01/20SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PUBLIC : SCB sends gifts and joy to children in rural schools
PU
01/18SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PUBLIC : How to Plan for Health Insurance before Retirement?
PU
01/16SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PUBLIC : New shares of SCB to be traded on January 18, 2022
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 148 B 4 477 M 4 477 M
Net income 2021 35 484 M 1 074 M 1 074 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,9x
Yield 2021 3,45%
Capitalization 422 B 12 838 M 12 753 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,85x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,76x
Nbr of Employees 25 953
Free-Float 69,9%
Chart THE SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 124,00 THB
Average target price 143,15 THB
Spread / Average Target 15,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Arthid Nanthawithaya Chief Executive Officer & Director
Apiphan Charoenanusorn Co-President
Sarut Ruttanaporn Co-President
Arak Sutivong Co-President
Manop Sangiambut Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-2.36%12 838
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-6.75%434 726
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION2.83%369 561
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.59%254 241
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY14.63%213 719
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.5.46%206 976