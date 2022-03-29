Siam Commercial Bank Public : Notification of Book Closed Date and Trading Suspension of 1 DWs issued by KS

Right exercise of DW Subject : Notification the Final Exercise of securities Date announced : 29-Mar-2022 Exercise date : 18-Apr-2022 Book-closing date of DW : 18-Apr-2022 Last trading date : 08-Apr-2022 Date of post "SP" sign : From 11-Apr-2022 to 18-Apr-2022 Name of securities : SCB11C2205A Exercise price (baht per share) : 169.678 Exercise ratio (Derivative warrants : : 20.59686 : 1 underlying securities) Remark : 1. Calculation Method for Cash Settlement Amount is the fair price which will be calculated by using Black Scholes Model multiply by Exercise Ratio per DW and having the closing price of SCB shares in the SET on April 8, 2022 as Settlement Price. 2. Any Derivative Warrant (DW) will automatically be exercised if the Net Cash Settlement Amount on the Automatic Exercise Date is greater than zero (without notice being given to the Holders). The Issuer will pay to the Holders the Net Cash Settlement Amount (if any) with procedure defined in Terms and Condition. 3. The Holders can deny the exercise of DW by informing their broker in accordance with procedures stipulated by their broker. Authorized Persons to Disclose : Mr. Yongyut Meepetchdee Information Position : Assistant Managing Director ______________________________________________________________________ This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.