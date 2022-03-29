Siam Commercial Bank Public : Notification of Book Closed Date and Trading Suspension of 1 DWs issued by KS
03/29/2022 | 09:49am EDT
29 Mar 2022 20:20:18
Notification of Book Closed Date and Trading Suspension of 1 DWs issued by KS
SCB11C2205A
KS
Right exercise of DW
Subject : Notification the Final Exercise of
Date announced : 29-Mar-2022
Exercise date : 18-Apr-2022
Book-closing date of DW : 18-Apr-2022
Last trading date : 08-Apr-2022
Date of post "SP" sign : From 11-Apr-2022 to 18-Apr-2022
Name of securities : SCB11C2205A
Exercise price (baht per share) : 169.678
Exercise ratio (Derivative warrants : : 20.59686 : 1
1. Calculation Method for Cash Settlement Amount is the fair price which will be
calculated by using Black Scholes Model multiply by Exercise Ratio per DW and
having the closing price of SCB shares in the SET on April 8, 2022 as Settlement
Price.
2. Any Derivative Warrant (DW) will automatically be exercised if the Net Cash
Settlement Amount on the Automatic Exercise Date is greater than zero (without
notice being given to the Holders). The Issuer will pay to the Holders the Net
Cash Settlement Amount (if any) with procedure defined in Terms and Condition.
3. The Holders can deny the exercise of DW by informing their broker in
accordance with procedures stipulated by their broker.
Authorized Persons to Disclose : Mr. Yongyut Meepetchdee
Position : Assistant Managing Director
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.
SCB - Siam Commercial Bank pcl published this content on 29 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2022 13:48:01 UTC.