  Homepage
  Equities
  Thailand
  Stock Exchange of Thailand
  The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited
  News
  Summary
    SCB   TH0015010000

THE SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(SCB)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Siam Commercial Bank Public : Notification of Book Closed Date and Trading Suspension of 1 DWs issued by KS

03/29/2022 | 09:49am EDT
Date/Time
29 Mar 2022 20:20:18
Headline
Notification of Book Closed Date and Trading Suspension of 1 DWs issued by KS
Symbol
SCB11C2205A
Source
KS
Full Detailed News 
                Right exercise of DW


Subject                                  : Notification the Final Exercise of 
securities
Date announced                           : 29-Mar-2022
Exercise date                            : 18-Apr-2022
Book-closing date of DW                  : 18-Apr-2022
Last trading date                        : 08-Apr-2022
Date of post "SP" sign                   : From 11-Apr-2022 to 18-Apr-2022

Name of securities                       : SCB11C2205A
Exercise price (baht per share)          : 169.678
Exercise ratio (Derivative warrants :    : 20.59686 : 1
underlying securities)




Remark                                   :
1. Calculation Method for Cash Settlement Amount is the fair price which will be
calculated by using Black Scholes Model multiply by Exercise Ratio per DW and
having the closing price of SCB shares in the SET on April 8, 2022 as Settlement
 Price.
2. Any Derivative Warrant (DW) will automatically be exercised if the Net Cash 
Settlement Amount on the Automatic Exercise Date is greater than zero (without
notice being given to the Holders). The Issuer will pay to the Holders the Net 
Cash Settlement Amount (if any) with procedure defined in Terms and Condition.
3. The Holders can deny the exercise of DW by informing their broker in 
accordance with procedures stipulated by their broker.

Authorized Persons to Disclose           : Mr. Yongyut Meepetchdee
Information
Position                                 : Assistant Managing Director


______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

SCB - Siam Commercial Bank pcl published this content on 29 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2022 13:48:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 151 B 4 476 M 4 476 M
Net income 2022 41 353 M 1 224 M 1 224 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,25x
Yield 2022 4,10%
Capitalization 386 B 11 419 M 11 419 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,55x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,46x
Nbr of Employees 25 953
Free-Float 71,0%
Chart THE SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 113,50 THB
Average target price 145,70 THB
Spread / Average Target 28,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Arthid Nanthawithaya Chief Executive Officer & Director
Apiphan Charoenanusorn Co-President
Sarut Ruttanaporn Co-President
Arak Sutivong Co-President
Manop Sangiambut Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-10.63%11 419
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-10.38%415 962
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-2.11%351 224
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.59%250 431
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY7.98%196 960
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION6.11%185 236