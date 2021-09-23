Siam Commercial Bank Public : Notification of temporary unavailability of Mae Manee App

Dear Mae Manee Shop App users,

In order to support increasing user demands with greater convenience, Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) would like to inform you that the Mae Manee App will be temporarily unavailable and unable to receive payments to Mae Manee accounts due to system maintenance during the following period:

October 8 th , 2021 (Friday) During 11.00 pm - 12.00 am

, 2021 (Friday) During 11.00 pm - 12.00 am October 9th, 2021 (Saturday) During 12.00 am - 06.00 am

You can use the Mae Manee App after the system maintenance period.

We apologize for any inconvenience.





Yours sincerely,

Siam Commercial Bank PCL

