Siam Commercial Bank Public : Notification of temporary unavailability of SCB EASY App
Dear SCB EASY users
Please be advised that SCB will be upgrading SCB EASY App and services will be temporarily unavailable during the following periods:
Offline Date and Period
Affected Services
October 9th, 2021 (Saturday) at 12.00 AM - 06.00 AM
SCB EASY App not accessible
SCB EASY App services will be resumed after the above period. Sorry for any inconvenience.
Yours sincerely,
Siam Commercial Bank PCL
