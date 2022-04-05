Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SCB   TH0015010000

THE SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(SCB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Siam Commercial Bank Public : Notification of the Change of the Chairman of the Audit Committee

04/05/2022 | 09:38am EDT
Date/Time
05 Apr 2022 20:26:07
Headline
Notification of the Change of the Chairman of the Audit Committee
Symbol
SCB
Source
SCB
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

SCB - Siam Commercial Bank pcl published this content on 05 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2022 13:37:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 151 B 4 520 M 4 520 M
Net income 2022 41 353 M 1 236 M 1 236 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,65x
Yield 2022 3,93%
Capitalization 406 B 12 139 M 12 139 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,69x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,59x
Nbr of Employees 25 953
Free-Float 71,0%
Chart THE SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 118,50 THB
Average target price 145,70 THB
Spread / Average Target 23,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Arthid Nanthawithaya Chief Executive Officer & Director
Apiphan Charoenanusorn Co-President
Sarut Ruttanaporn Co-President
Arak Sutivong Co-President
Manop Sangiambut Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-6.69%12 038
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-14.55%399 544
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-8.23%329 288
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.10.45%256 805
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.19%192 085
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-3.31%189 413