Siam Commercial Bank Public : Notification the conversion of Preferred stock of SCB

Notification the exercise of securities/ Notification the conversion of securities Subject : Notification the exercise of securities Date announced : 26-Nov-2021 Conversion securities : Preferred stock Exercise date : 30-Dec-2021 The notification period for the exercise : From 15-Dec-2021 to 29-Dec-2021 of the securities Exercise price (baht per share) : 0.00 Exercise ratio (Prefer stocks : Common : 1 : 1 Shares) Exercise Procedure : https://www.scb.co.th/th/investor-relations/stock-holder.html Contact Persons and Place to Exercise : 1.Thailand Securities Depository Company Limited TSD Counter Service 1st Floor, Tower B, The Stock Exchange of Thailand Building, 93 Ratchadaphisek Road, Dindaeng Subdistrict, Dindaeng District, Bangkok 10400 2.Broker Only for the preferred shareholders whose preferred shares are deposited in a trading account maintained with the Broker. Authorized to sign on behalf of the : Mrs. Siribunchong Uthayophas company Position : Company Secretary ______________________________________________________________________ This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.