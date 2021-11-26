Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Thailand
  Stock Exchange of Thailand
  The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited
  News
  Summary
    SCB   TH0015010000

THE SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(SCB)
Siam Commercial Bank Public : Notification the conversion of Preferred stock of SCB

11/26/2021 | 05:30am EST
Date/Time
26 Nov 2021 17:06:35
Headline
Notification the conversion of Preferred stock of SCB
Symbol
SCB
Source
SCB
Full Detailed News 
                Notification the exercise of securities/ Notification the conversion of 
securities

Subject                                  : Notification the exercise of 
securities
Date announced                           : 26-Nov-2021
Conversion securities                    : Preferred stock
Exercise date                            : 30-Dec-2021
The notification period for the exercise : From 15-Dec-2021 to 29-Dec-2021
 of the securities
Exercise price (baht per share)          : 0.00
Exercise ratio (Prefer stocks : Common   : 1 : 1
Shares)
Exercise Procedure                       : 
https://www.scb.co.th/th/investor-relations/stock-holder.html
Contact Persons and Place to Exercise    : 1.Thailand Securities Depository 
Company Limited
TSD Counter Service 1st Floor, Tower B, The Stock Exchange of Thailand Building,
93 Ratchadaphisek Road, Dindaeng Subdistrict, Dindaeng District, Bangkok 10400

2.Broker Only for the preferred shareholders whose preferred shares are 
deposited in a trading account maintained with the Broker.
Authorized to sign on behalf of the      : Mrs. Siribunchong Uthayophas
company
Position                                 : Company Secretary
______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

SCB - Siam Commercial Bank pcl published this content on 26 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2021 10:29:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
