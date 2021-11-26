Siam Commercial Bank Public : Notification the conversion of Preferred stock of SCB

Date/Time
26 Nov 2021 17:06:35
Headline
Notification the conversion of Preferred stock of SCB
Full Detailed News
Notification the exercise of securities/ Notification the conversion of
securities
Subject : Notification the exercise of
securities
Date announced : 26-Nov-2021
Conversion securities : Preferred stock
Exercise date : 30-Dec-2021
The notification period for the exercise : From 15-Dec-2021 to 29-Dec-2021
of the securities
Exercise price (baht per share) : 0.00
Exercise ratio (Prefer stocks : Common : 1 : 1
Shares)
Exercise Procedure :
https://www.scb.co.th/th/investor-relations/stock-holder.html
Contact Persons and Place to Exercise : 1.Thailand Securities Depository
Company Limited
TSD Counter Service 1st Floor, Tower B, The Stock Exchange of Thailand Building,
93 Ratchadaphisek Road, Dindaeng Subdistrict, Dindaeng District, Bangkok 10400
2.Broker Only for the preferred shareholders whose preferred shares are
deposited in a trading account maintained with the Broker.
Authorized to sign on behalf of the : Mrs. Siribunchong Uthayophas
company
Position : Company Secretary
______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.
Disclaimer
SCB - Siam Commercial Bank pcl published this content on 26 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2021 10:29:03 UTC.