Siam Commercial Bank Public : Notification to change book-closing date / last trading date of 1 DWs issued by KGI
03/07/2022 | 12:49am EST
Date/Time
07 Mar 2022 12:38:59
Headline
Notification to change book-closing date / last trading date of 1 DWs issued by KGI
Symbol
SCB13C2204A
Source
KGI
Full Detailed News
Change of Exercise date / Last trading date
Subject : Notification the change of Final
Exercise of securities
Date announced : 07-Mar-2022
Before Exercise date : 25-Apr-2022
After Exercise date : 18-Apr-2022
Before Book-closing date of DW : 25-Apr-2022
After Book-closing date of DW : 18-Apr-2022
Before Last trading date : 20-Apr-2022
After Last trading date : 08-Apr-2022
Before Date of post "SP" sign : From 21-Apr-2022 to 25-Apr-2022
After Date of post "SP" sign : From 11-Apr-2022 to 18-Apr-2022
The reason for change :
According to the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholder no.1/2021 of THE
SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED ("SCB") has approved to delist SCB
from SET, in accordance with the SCB Financial Group Restructuring Plan whereby
the Bank had arranged to establish "SCB X Public Company Limited" "SCBX") to be
a parent company of the companies in the financial group, having a role in
policymaking, and supervising and managing the financial business group. SCBX
will make a tender offer for all of the Bank's securities to the shareholder of
the Bank, by issing new shares and offering such newly-issue ordinary shares in
exchange for the Bank's ordinary shares and preferred shares, at a swap ratio of
1 ordinary share of the Bank for 1 ordinary share of SCBX , and 1 preferred
share of the Bank for 1 ordinary shares of SCBX. The Tender Offer period will
commence from March 2, 2022 to April 18 , 2022.
Name of securities : SCB13C2204A
Exercise price (baht per share) : 157.909
Exercise ratio (Derivative warrants : : 14.71237 : 1
underlying securities)
Remark :
1. Calculation Method for Cash Settlement Amount is the fair price which will be
calculated by using Black-Scholes Model multiply by Exercise Ratio per DW and
having the closing price of SCB shares in the SET on April 8, 2022 as Settlement
Price. (Reference from
https://www.set.or.th/set/newsdetails.do?newsId=16463502330850&language=en&count
ry=US)
2. Any Derivative Warrant (DW) will automatically be exercised if the Net Cash
Settlement Amount on the Automatic Exercise Date is greater than zero (without
notice being given to the Holders). The Issuer will pay to the Holders the Net
Cash Settlement Amount (if any) with procedure defined in Terms and Condition.
3. The Holders can deny the exercise of DW by informing their broker in
accordance with procedures stipulated by their broker.
Authorized Persons to Disclose : MR. CHIH - HUNG LIN
Information
Position : CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER
______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.
