Siam Commercial Bank Public : Notification to change book-closing date / last trading date of 1 DWs issued by KGI

Change of Exercise date / Last trading date Subject : Notification the change of Final Exercise of securities Date announced : 07-Mar-2022 Before Exercise date : 25-Apr-2022 After Exercise date : 18-Apr-2022 Before Book-closing date of DW : 25-Apr-2022 After Book-closing date of DW : 18-Apr-2022 Before Last trading date : 20-Apr-2022 After Last trading date : 08-Apr-2022 Before Date of post "SP" sign : From 21-Apr-2022 to 25-Apr-2022 After Date of post "SP" sign : From 11-Apr-2022 to 18-Apr-2022 The reason for change : According to the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholder no.1/2021 of THE SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED ("SCB") has approved to delist SCB from SET, in accordance with the SCB Financial Group Restructuring Plan whereby the Bank had arranged to establish "SCB X Public Company Limited" "SCBX") to be a parent company of the companies in the financial group, having a role in policymaking, and supervising and managing the financial business group. SCBX will make a tender offer for all of the Bank's securities to the shareholder of the Bank, by issing new shares and offering such newly-issue ordinary shares in exchange for the Bank's ordinary shares and preferred shares, at a swap ratio of 1 ordinary share of the Bank for 1 ordinary share of SCBX , and 1 preferred share of the Bank for 1 ordinary shares of SCBX. The Tender Offer period will commence from March 2, 2022 to April 18 , 2022. Name of securities : SCB13C2204A Exercise price (baht per share) : 157.909 Exercise ratio (Derivative warrants : : 14.71237 : 1 underlying securities) Remark : 1. Calculation Method for Cash Settlement Amount is the fair price which will be calculated by using Black-Scholes Model multiply by Exercise Ratio per DW and having the closing price of SCB shares in the SET on April 8, 2022 as Settlement Price. (Reference from https://www.set.or.th/set/newsdetails.do?newsId=16463502330850&language=en&count ry=US) 2. Any Derivative Warrant (DW) will automatically be exercised if the Net Cash Settlement Amount on the Automatic Exercise Date is greater than zero (without notice being given to the Holders). The Issuer will pay to the Holders the Net Cash Settlement Amount (if any) with procedure defined in Terms and Condition. 3. The Holders can deny the exercise of DW by informing their broker in accordance with procedures stipulated by their broker. Authorized Persons to Disclose : MR. CHIH - HUNG LIN Information Position : CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER ______________________________________________________________________ This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.