Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SCB   TH0015010000

THE SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(SCB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Siam Commercial Bank Public : Notification to change book-closing date / last trading date of 1 DWs issued by KGI

03/07/2022 | 12:49am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Date/Time
07 Mar 2022 12:38:59
Headline
Notification to change book-closing date / last trading date of 1 DWs issued by KGI
Symbol
SCB13C2204A
Source
KGI
Full Detailed News 
                Change of Exercise date / Last trading date


Subject                                  : Notification the change of Final 
Exercise of securities
Date announced                           : 07-Mar-2022
Before Exercise date                     : 25-Apr-2022
After Exercise date                      : 18-Apr-2022
Before Book-closing date of DW           : 25-Apr-2022
After Book-closing date of DW            : 18-Apr-2022
Before Last trading date                 : 20-Apr-2022
After Last trading date                  : 08-Apr-2022
Before Date of post "SP" sign            : From 21-Apr-2022 to 25-Apr-2022
After Date of post "SP" sign             : From 11-Apr-2022 to 18-Apr-2022

The reason for change                    :
According to the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholder no.1/2021 of THE 
SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED ("SCB") has approved to delist SCB
from SET, in accordance  with the SCB Financial Group Restructuring Plan whereby
the Bank had arranged to establish "SCB X Public Company Limited" "SCBX") to be
a parent company of the companies in the financial group,  having a role in
policymaking, and supervising and managing the financial business group. SCBX
will make a tender offer for all of the Bank's securities to the shareholder of
the Bank, by issing new shares and offering such newly-issue ordinary shares in
exchange for the Bank's ordinary shares and preferred shares, at a swap ratio of
1 ordinary share of the Bank for 1 ordinary share of SCBX , and 1 preferred
share of the Bank for 1 ordinary shares of SCBX. The Tender Offer period will
commence from March 2, 2022 to April 18 , 2022.

Name of securities                       : SCB13C2204A
Exercise price (baht per share)          : 157.909
Exercise ratio (Derivative warrants :    : 14.71237 : 1
underlying securities)




Remark                                   :
1. Calculation Method for Cash Settlement Amount is the fair price which will be
calculated by using Black-Scholes Model multiply by Exercise Ratio per DW and
having the closing price of SCB shares in the SET on April 8, 2022 as Settlement
Price. (Reference from
https://www.set.or.th/set/newsdetails.do?newsId=16463502330850&language=en&count
ry=US)
2. Any Derivative Warrant (DW) will automatically be exercised if the Net Cash 
Settlement Amount on the Automatic Exercise Date is greater than zero (without
notice being given to the Holders). The Issuer will pay to the Holders the Net
Cash Settlement Amount (if any) with procedure defined in Terms and Condition.
3. The Holders can deny the exercise of DW by informing their broker in 
accordance with procedures stipulated by their broker.

Authorized Persons to Disclose           : MR. CHIH - HUNG LIN
Information
Position                                 : CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER


______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

SCB - Siam Commercial Bank pcl published this content on 07 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2022 05:48:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about THE SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
12:49aSIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PUBLIC : Notification to change book-closing date / last trading date..
PU
03/04SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PUBLIC : Availability of the Notice of the Annual General Meeting of ..
PU
03/03SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PUBLIC : Thailand Zocial Awards
PU
03/03SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PUBLIC : Notification of temporary unavailability of Mae Manee App
PU
03/02SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PUBLIC : SCB 10X Open House in Metaverse
PU
03/02SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PUBLIC : Alpha x
PU
03/01SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PUBLIC : Notification of the Schedule of Tender Offer for the Bank Se..
PU
03/01SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PUBLIC : Notification of the Schedule of Tender Offer for the Bank Se..
PU
03/01SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PUBLIC : Notification of the Schedule of Tender Offer for the Bank Se..
PU
03/01SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PUBLIC : SCBX Mothership to list on the SET
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 151 B 4 629 M 4 629 M
Net income 2022 41 353 M 1 264 M 1 264 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,86x
Yield 2022 3,85%
Capitalization 411 B 12 576 M 12 576 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,72x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,62x
Nbr of Employees 25 953
Free-Float -
Chart THE SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 121,00 THB
Average target price 145,85 THB
Spread / Average Target 20,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Arthid Nanthawithaya Chief Executive Officer & Director
Apiphan Charoenanusorn Co-President
Sarut Ruttanaporn Co-President
Arak Sutivong Co-President
Manop Sangiambut Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-4.72%12 576
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-12.67%396 858
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-7.96%330 458
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.00%252 705
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-0.02%196 441
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION7.59%188 083