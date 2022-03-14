Siam Commercial Bank Public : Robinhood partners with Starbucks

Bangkok-based food delivery platform Robinhood has recently partnered with Starbucks Thailand to bring popular beverages and desserts to the platform, giving customers even more food and beverage options to choose from. Robinhood's commitment to encouraging the renowned brands to assist small businesses to boost the earning potential of delivery riders has been bolstered by this relationship. Customers using the Robinhood app to order Starbucks beverages and snacks will now have more options for finding small local businesses.

As the developer and service provider of the Robinhood platform, Purple Ventures Co., Ltd. Chairman of the Board Thana Thienachariya recently noted that, "Robinhood currently has 28,000 delivery riders, with approximately 70% working for Robinhood as a side job to earn extra income while the remaining 30% work as a primary job, with an average daily workload of approximately 13 orders per rider. The Robinhood team has been brainstorming ways to boost the frequency and volume of orders for each rider because more orders mean more money in their pockets, allowing them to better provide for their families. As a result, we've stayed true to our commitment and actively selected well-known businesses to join our network. Now we are proud to announce that Starbucks Thailand has given us the opportunity to deliver its Starbucks coffee and beverages to our clients. We are confident that the Starbucks brand will help Robinhood delivery riders find more work, as well as increase the visibility of the smaller stores that customers can find on our platform, providing them with increased income opportunities."

Nednapa Srisamai, Managing Director of Starbucks Thailand, said: "Starbucks is pleased to join hands with Robinhood, a Thai food delivery platform with growing popularity, in delivering Starbucks Experience to consumers in Thailand who are increasingly relying on fast and convenient delivery services where social distancing and work-from-home are being practiced more than ever. We believe Robinhood's expertise as a well-received food and beverage delivery platform will help us respond to the changing needs and lifestyle of our customers who would like the option to conveniently enjoy their favorite beverages at anytime, anywhere, and on any occasion. Starbucks is committed to customize every cup of beverage to ensure customers receive a delightful Starbucks Experience through delivery, as they do in stores. Additionally, we are also looking for local business partners to support opportunities that promote and make a positive impact on our community."

