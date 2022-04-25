Siam Commercial Bank Public : SCB 10X METATHON 2022

SCB 10X Chief Venture and Investment Officer, Mukaya (Tai) Panich said, "We have prepared SCB 10X METATHON 2022: Get Ready for the New World'' as a virtual hackathon for metaverse talents to explore limitless ideas and develop innovations and new business opportunities and models for metaverses. SCB 10X hopes this event will help foster a stronger Metaverse community and ecosystem with our technical capability and global partners, including THE SANDBOX, SOLANA METAPLEX, ZEPETO, GUILDFI, KNOWHERE, APE BOARD, and TOKEN X."

"The SCB 10X METATHON 2022 welcomes metaverse enthusiasts worldwide to join the competition on two tracks. Track 1: Metaverse Experience focuses on global engagement by creating metaverse experiences and activities and developing new business ideas and models based on a selection of given competition themes, including finance, healthcare, education, logistics, fashion, real estate, entertainment, and more. Track 2: Metaverse Infrastructure focuses on the development of metaverse innovations and infrastructures, such as blockchain, decentralized identity, productive tooling, WEB 3.0, NFT, DAO, VR/AR, and IoT. Ten semi-finalists from each track will have a chance to present their ideas to global Metaverse partners and investors joining this event as mentors and judges, including THE SANDBOX, SOLANA METAPLEX, ZEPETO, GUILDFI, KNOWHERE, and TOKEN X. In the final round, winners of each track will be announced and win prizes worth 10,000 SAND, 200 SOLANA, 2,000 GUILDFI, and 3,000 USD from Zepeto or over 2 million baht (US$ 60K) in total. In addition, selected teams will also have an opportunity to work together with SCB 10X and the partners to further develop the projects. Supports include mentorship, collaboration with other projects, marketing support, and funding."

"The SCB 10X METATHON 2022 isamong Thailand's top metaverse hackathon events. This is a virtual hackathon hosted in partnership with top global metaverse development and investment experts. We hope this event will foster a robust community to attract metaverse developers and talents to join hands in strengthening a metaverse ecosystem in Thailand." Mukaya (Tai) Panich added.

Interested metaverse developers can apply to join the SCB 10X METATHON 2022 at www.SCB10X.com between April 25 through May 16, 2022. For more information, contact SCB 10X via Telegram: https://t.me/scb10x_metathon or e-mail: scb10xmetathon@gmail.com

