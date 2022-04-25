Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SCBB   TH0015010000

THE SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(SCBB)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  04-21
83.25 THB   -2.92%
10:19aSIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PUBLIC : Scb 10x metathon 2022
PU
10:19aSIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PUBLIC : The Global Economics Awards
PU
04/22SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PUBLIC : "SCBX Group" achieved more than 99%
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Siam Commercial Bank Public : SCB 10X METATHON 2022

04/25/2022 | 10:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SCB 10X Chief Venture and Investment Officer, Mukaya (Tai) Panich said, "We have prepared SCB 10X METATHON 2022: Get Ready for the New World'' as a virtual hackathon for metaverse talents to explore limitless ideas and develop innovations and new business opportunities and models for metaverses. SCB 10X hopes this event will help foster a stronger Metaverse community and ecosystem with our technical capability and global partners, including THE SANDBOX, SOLANA METAPLEX, ZEPETO, GUILDFI, KNOWHERE, APE BOARD, and TOKEN X."

"The SCB 10X METATHON 2022 welcomes metaverse enthusiasts worldwide to join the competition on two tracks. Track 1: Metaverse Experience focuses on global engagement by creating metaverse experiences and activities and developing new business ideas and models based on a selection of given competition themes, including finance, healthcare, education, logistics, fashion, real estate, entertainment, and more. Track 2: Metaverse Infrastructure focuses on the development of metaverse innovations and infrastructures, such as blockchain, decentralized identity, productive tooling, WEB 3.0, NFT, DAO, VR/AR, and IoT. Ten semi-finalists from each track will have a chance to present their ideas to global Metaverse partners and investors joining this event as mentors and judges, including THE SANDBOX, SOLANA METAPLEX, ZEPETO, GUILDFI, KNOWHERE, and TOKEN X. In the final round, winners of each track will be announced and win prizes worth 10,000 SAND, 200 SOLANA, 2,000 GUILDFI, and 3,000 USD from Zepeto or over 2 million baht (US$ 60K) in total. In addition, selected teams will also have an opportunity to work together with SCB 10X and the partners to further develop the projects. Supports include mentorship, collaboration with other projects, marketing support, and funding."

"The SCB 10X METATHON 2022 isamong Thailand's top metaverse hackathon events. This is a virtual hackathon hosted in partnership with top global metaverse development and investment experts. We hope this event will foster a robust community to attract metaverse developers and talents to join hands in strengthening a metaverse ecosystem in Thailand." Mukaya (Tai) Panich added.

Interested metaverse developers can apply to join the SCB 10X METATHON 2022 at www.SCB10X.com between April 25 through May 16, 2022. For more information, contact SCB 10X via Telegram: https://t.me/scb10x_metathon or e-mail: scb10xmetathon@gmail.com

#SCB10X #SCB10XMETATHON2022 #GETREADYFORTHENEWWORLD

Disclaimer

SCB - Siam Commercial Bank pcl published this content on 25 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2022 14:18:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about THE SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
10:19aSIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PUBLIC : Scb 10x metathon 2022
PU
10:19aSIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PUBLIC : The Global Economics Awards
PU
04/22SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PUBLIC : "SCBX Group" achieved more than 99%
PU
04/21SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PUBLIC : Announced first-quarter profit
PU
04/21SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PUBLIC : 1Q22 Analyst Meeting Presentation (PDF)
PU
04/21SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PUBLIC : Financial Statements (Unreviewed) Quarterly 1Q2022
PU
04/21SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PUBLIC : Financial Statements (March 2022)
PU
04/21SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PUBLIC : Nine capital market honors
PU
04/21SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PUBLIC : Management Discussion and Analysis for 1Q2022
PU
04/21TRANSCRIPT : The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, Apr 2..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 151 B 4 438 M 4 438 M
Net income 2022 40 694 M 1 197 M 1 197 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,91x
Yield 2022 5,77%
Capitalization 248 B 7 300 M 7 300 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,64x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,59x
Nbr of Employees 25 953
Free-Float 71,0%
Chart THE SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 83,25 THB
Average target price 145,25 THB
Spread / Average Target 74,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Arthid Nanthawithaya Chief Executive Officer & Director
Apiphan Charoenanusorn Co-President
Sarut Ruttanaporn Co-President
Arak Sutivong Co-President
Manop Sangiambut Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-34.45%8 325
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-19.92%372 454
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-15.58%302 813
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.27%252 924
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.37%183 560
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-3.42%175 624