  Homepage
  Equities
  Thailand
  Stock Exchange of Thailand
  The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited
  News
  Summary
    SCB   TH0015010000

THE SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(SCB)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Siam Commercial Bank Public : Thai lender SCB shares hit 2-year high on restructuring, new fund

09/23/2021 | 01:23am EDT
People walk pass the logos of Siam Commercial Bank at an exhibition hall in Bangkok

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand's Siam Commercial Bank Pcl saw its share price reach a 25-month high after markets opened on Thursday, following its announcement of a major restructuring plan and new venture capital fund with Charoen Pokphand Group.

Thailand's third-largest lender by assets announced on Wednesday it would establish SCBX as a parent company through a 1:1 share swap.

SCBX would replace SCB as the listed entity and a one-time dividend payment of 70 billion baht ($2.09 billion) would be issued to SCBX to finance the business transfer, new investments and as payment to shareholders.

The share price rose 17% against an index gain of 0.42% on Wednesday.

The share swap is contingent on shareholder and regulatory approval. It plans to delist SCB in February next year.

King Maha Vajiralongkorn is the bank's largest shareholder with a 23.38% stake.

The bank also announced a venture capital fund with size of up to $800 million, to be managed with local food conglomerate, Charoen Pokphand Group, to invest in blockchain tech and digital assets.

SCBX would hold shares in more than 16 businesses including auto loans, credit card, AI-based lending and food delivery.

It aims to have 200 million customers by 2025 in the region and reach market capitalisation of 1 trillion baht ($29.79 billion) from 372 billion baht.

($1 = 33.5700 baht)

(Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Martin Petty)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 146 B 4 375 M 4 375 M
Net income 2021 33 626 M 1 004 M 1 004 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,1x
Yield 2021 3,40%
Capitalization 372 B 11 129 M 11 117 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,54x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,49x
Nbr of Employees 25 953
Free-Float 70,5%
Chart THE SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 109,50 THB
Average target price 119,94 THB
Spread / Average Target 9,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Arthid Nanthawithaya Chief Executive Officer & Director
Apiphan Charoenanusorn Co-President
Sarut Ruttanaporn Co-President
Arak Sutivong Co-President
Manop Sangiambut Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED25.14%11 129
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.20.39%457 128
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION32.43%329 275
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-16.30%242 882
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.12.42%197 480
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY56.00%188 279