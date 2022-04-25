Siam Commercial Bank Public : The Global Economics Awards

SCB named Best SME Bank and Best Retail Bank at Global Economics Awards 2022 ceremony

Siam Commercial Bank, represented by President Apiphan Charoenanusorn, Senior Executive Vice President Chief SME Banking Officer Pikun Srimahunt, and Senior Executive Vice President Chief Retail and Business Banking Officer Auraratana Jutimitta, celebrated the success of its commitment to developing products and services for customers by winning two prestigious awards at the recent Global Economics Awards 2022 ceremony. The awards for Best SME Bank and Best Retail Bank are organized annually by Global Economics, the UK's leading financial publication, and underscore the success of the Bank's commitment to customer-centricity, particularly in assisting its clients in overcoming COVID-19 drawbacks. These global awards also demonstrate the Bank's potential and expertise in bringing the latest financial innovations to the market, combining them with strong partnerships to create the finest financial experiences for consumers. These achievements will inspire Siam Commercial Bank to continue developing superior financial products and services that will enable its clients to thrive and expand in the future.