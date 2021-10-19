Siam Commercial Bank Public : “Online Claim” service

SCB partners with FWD Life Insurance to launch an "Online Claim" service to bring a faster and simpler insurance experience to customers via the online channel anytime anyplace with a fast approval process and ready to transfer claim payment to customer's bank account.

Miss Poramasiri Manolamai, Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Insurance Business Officer of Siam Commercial Bank and Chief Executive Officer of SCB Protect Co., Ltd. said that the bank sees great importance of after-sales services, particularly on the insurance parts where customers should not only get their coverages according to their policy but should also be taken care of by the insurer in providing fast claim services as well. For the usual claim process customer must submit their claims to the branch but due to the COVID-19 situation they may not feel comfortable to travel outside of their home. Therefore, the bank has collaborated with FWD Life Insurance to provide another option with 'Online Claims' via www.scb.co.th and SCB Connect via the LINE application.



"As the bank focuses more on health insurance products, therefore, the online claim service will serve customers' needs in case of emergency in which they may have to reserve medical expenses at first, but they can quick receive their coverage via our new online claim. With the fast claim approval process and coverages transfer directly to customer's bank account, should help customers with their cashflow and stay safe with social distance during the COVID-19 situation".



"Initially, bank customers with FWD's health and accident insurance product can use online claim services for outpatient expenses (OPD) and in the next phase, we will rollout this service out to other products".



David Korunić, the Chief Executive Officer of FWD Life Insurance Public Company Limited said, "With a mutual customer-led philosophy with our partner, Siam Commercial Bank, we are committed to provide better and fresher insurance experiences to our customers. The online claims service was created to solve the issue of using face-to-face services during the pandemic. We will continue to deliver smooth end-to-end customer experiences from the moment of purchase to after-sales services to meet with customers' needs so that they can 'Celebrate living' with confidence knowing that we have got their back."



Online Claims service only requires 3 documents while providing a faster approval process as customer will be notified within 2 working days after all document have been submitted.



The required documents are: