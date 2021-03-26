Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Thailand  >  The Siam Commercial Bank    SCB   TH0015010000

THE SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK

(SCB)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Siam Commercial Bank : Thai lender SCB forms JV with Indonesian travel app Traveloka

03/26/2021 | 12:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
People walk pass the logos of Siam Commercial Bank at an exhibition hall in Bangkok

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand's third-largest bank by assets Siam Commercial Bank Pcl (SCB) on Friday announced a joint venture with Indonesian startup Traveloka to offer financial services and products to Thai customers.

The new joint venture, TREX Ventures, will combine Traveloka's understanding of user behaviour and tap into SCB's 16 million customers, Pitiporn Phanaphat, the chief financial officer of the bank's venture arm, SCB 10X, said in a statement.

The announcement comes as Thai banks ramp up digital offerings and investments in technology.

TREX Ventures is SCB's second partnership with an Indonesian startup. In 2019, it invested in Indonesian ride-hailer Gojek.

Traveloka, Southeast Asia's largest online travel app, said the tie-up is its first joint venture dedicated to financial services.

"We believe Thailand's consumer market offers abundant opportunities for Traveloka," said Traveloka Group President Caesar Indra.

(Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Ed Davies, Martin Petty)


© Reuters 2021
All news about THE SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK
12:48aSIAM COMMERCIAL BANK  : Thai lender SCB forms JV with Indonesian travel app Trav..
RE
02/08Thailand?s Kasikornbank to open first branch in Vietnam
RE
02/04MARKET CHATTER : Rojukiss International Plans IPO on Thai Stock Exchange
MT
02/01HSBC sets up private banking business in Thailand, second in Southeast Asia
RE
01/21SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK  : Fourth-Quarter Net Profit Fell on Pandemic Impairments
DJ
01/21SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK  : Opens Subsidiary in Myanmar, Focuses on Digital Banking
MT
01/19MARKET CHATTER : PTT Oil Prioritizes Retail Investors for $1.8-Billion IPO
MT
2020Thai Siam Commercial Bank launches food delivery app amid competition
RE
2020SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK  : 3Q Net Profit Fell 69%
DJ
2020Thai power firm B.Grimm plans to invest $1.3 billion in expansion
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 146 B 4 699 M 4 699 M
Net income 2021 31 079 M 997 M 997 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,3x
Yield 2021 3,83%
Capitalization 381 B 12 221 M 12 218 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,60x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,53x
Nbr of Employees 25 953
Free-Float 71,2%
Chart THE SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK
Duration : Period :
The Siam Commercial Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 109,62 THB
Last Close Price 112,00 THB
Spread / Highest target 11,6%
Spread / Average Target -2,12%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Arthid Nanthawithaya Chief Executive Officer & Director
Apiphan Charoenanusorn Co-President
Sarut Ruttanaporn Co-President
Arak Sutivong Co-President
Manop Sangiambut Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK28.00%12 049
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.20.05%474 113
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION24.25%325 679
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.56%292 766
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.15%215 627
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.16.06%205 422
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ