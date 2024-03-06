Campaign Encourages Snackers to Unlock the Power of "Cheating" with Quest

DENVER, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Quest™ brand, part of the Simply Good Foods Company (Nasdaq: SMPL), announced the launch of its new brand campaign "It's Basically Cheating" today. The campaign features Academy Award® and Emmy®-nominated writer, actor and comedian Kumail Nanjiani in an unexpected and satirical series of spots where he cheats at weightlifting, kayaking, and ice skating. He even goes so far as to hire a construction crew to build himself an epic, 40-foot-tall sandcastle. His sharp wit and playful delivery punctuate the core campaign theme that eating Quest products are so good that it feels like cheating.

"At Quest, we aim to revolutionize snacking by flipping the macros of all the foods you love upside down, so they are big on protein, low on sugar and huge on flavor," said Stuart Heflin, General Manager and SVP, Quest Brand Marketing at Simply Good Foods. "This campaign leans into the idea that we all need a good cheat or lifehack to help make our personal quests a little easier and a lot more fun. Partnering with great comic talent like Kumail does just that to inject cheeky entertainment and cultural relevance into our brand vision."

"I discovered Quest when I was getting in shape for a role and it became my go-to snack because they have something for every craving and it's actually good for you," said actor/comedian Kumail Nanjiani. "This campaign was really fun to shoot, and I got to work and creatively collaborate with a brand that I'm truly a fan of."

Creative agency partner BBH USA ideated and executed the campaign in partnership with Quest. "In a category where customers have grown accustomed to sacrificing taste for macros, all you have to do is take one bite of Quest nacho chips or their peanut butter cups to understand how we arrived at 'It's Basically Cheating,'" said Erica Roberts, Chief Creative Officer of BBH USA. "Quest's sinfully good snack hacks have been a guarded secret within the fitness world for a long time, and we're so excited to help the brand finally spread the word around these tasty 'cheats' in their first-ever national brand campaign."

Starting today, new national television spots created by BBH USA on behalf of Quest, will begin to debut in various formats as part of a larger campaign including digital, social media, streaming platforms and broadcast events. Additionally, out-of-home advertising and more will expand the campaign and insert the brand into mainstream media. All assets can be viewed HERE. Media can view and download the campaign assets HERE.

