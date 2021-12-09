Simply Good Foods : 2022 Annual Meeting Proxy Statement
12/09/2021 | 11:22am EST
Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders
When
Where
Who
Thursday, January 20, 2022, at
(Virtual Format Only)
Stockholders as of the close of
9:00 a.m. (ET)
virtualshareholdermeeting.com/
business on November 26,
SMPL2022
2021
It is my pleasure to invite you to attend The Simply Good Foods Company's 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. (ET). In light of the continuing challenges presented by the coronavirus pandemic, and to support the health and well- being of our directors, employees, stockholders, and other stakeholders, we have determined that the Annual Meeting will be held entirely online via audio webcast, with no physical in-person meeting. If you plan to participate in the Annual Meeting, please see the "General Information About the Annual Meeting and Voting" section in the attached proxy statement. Stockholders will be able to participate in, vote and submit questions from any location via the internet by visiting www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ SMPL2022.
Items of
Board
Business
Recommendation
Proposal 1
FOR EACH NOMINEE
Election of the Class I and Class II director nominees
Proposal 2
FOR
Ratification of the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for fiscal year 2022
Proposal 3
FOR
Advisory vote to approve the compensation of our named executive officers
By Order of the Board of Directors,
James M. Kilts
Chairman of the Board of Directors
December 9, 2021
Voting
Registered Stockholders
BY PHONE:
Call 1-800-690-6903, and follow the instructions on the proxy card
BY INTERNET:
Before Meeting: proxyvote.com
During the meeting: virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ SMPL2022
BY MAIL:
If you received your proxy materials by mail, you can vote by mail by signing, dating and mailing the enclosed proxy card.
Beneficial Owners
If your shares are held in the name of a broker, bank, trustee, other nominee or custodian, or other holder of record, you will receive instructions from the broker, bank, trustee, other nominee or custodian, or other holder of record as to how to vote your shares. If you intend to vote at the Annual Meeting, please contact your broker or agent to obtain a legal proxy or broker's proxy card with your 16-digit control number which
is required to vote during the Annual Meeting.
Table of Contents
PROXY STATEMENT SUMMARY
1
BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE
7
PROPOSAL ONE:
ELECTION OF DIRECTORS
19
EXECUTIVE OFFICERS
32
COMPENSATION DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
35
Executive Summary
35
COMPENSATION COMMITTEE REPORT
49
COMPENSATION TABLES
50
OWNERSHIP OF SIMPLY GOOD FOODS COMMON STOCK BY CERTAIN BENEFICIAL OWNERS
61
CERTAIN RELATIONSHIPS AND RELATED PERSON TRANSACTIONS
63
PROPOSAL TWO:
RATIFICATION OF APPOINTMENT OF
DELOITTE & TOUCHE
LLP AS OUR INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM FOR FISCAL YEAR 2022
64
AUDIT COMMITTEE REPORT
66
PROPOSAL THREE:
ADVISORY VOTE TO APPROVE THE COMPENSATION OF OUR NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICERS
67
GENERAL INFORMATION ABOUT THE ANNUAL MEETING AND VOTING
69
Information About Attending the Annual Meeting
69
Information About this Proxy Statement
70
Information About Voting
70
Revocation of Proxies
71
Quorum Requirement
71
Required Votes for Action to be Taken
71
Other Business to be Considered
72
MISCELLANEOUS
73
Stockholder Proposals for the 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders
73
Expenses of Soliciting Proxies
73
Householding
73
Other Matters
73
ANNEX I - NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS
74
Proxy Summary
This summary highlights certain information contained elsewhere in this proxy statement. This is only a summary, so please refer to the full Proxy Statement and the Annual Report for the fiscal year ended August 28, 2021 before you vote. Our latest Form 10-K along with this proxy statement are available at www.thesimplygoodfoodscompany.com/proxy. Our proxy materials will first be made available to stockholders on or about December 9, 2021.
About Us
The Simply Good Foods Company is a consumer packaged food and beverage company that aims to lead the nutritious snacking movement with trusted brands that offer a variety of convenient, innovative, great-tasting,better-for-you snacks and meal replacements. The product portfolio we develop, market and sell consists primarily of protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks and confectionery products marketed under the Atkins®, Atkins Endulge®, and Quest® brand names. Simply Good Foods is poised to expand its wellness platform through innovation and organic growth along with acquisition opportunities in the nutritional snacking space.
With our heritage of science-based nutrition, we are committed to growing our portfolio of nutritious snacking brands. We distribute our products in major retail channels including grocery, club and mass merchandise, as well as through e-commerce, convenience, specialty and other channels. Our strong platform allows us to introduce new products, expand distribution, and appeal to current and potential consumers. We are well-positioned to continue to selectively pursue acquisition opportunities in the nutritious snacking and broader health and wellness food space.
Our Vision
Lead the nutritious snacking movement with trusted brands that offer a variety of convenient, innovative, great-tasting,better-for-you snacks and meal replacements.
Our Mission
Empower healthy lives through smart and satisfying nutrition.
Our Values
Act with Integrity
Lead with Innovation
Succeed through Interdependence
Be Empowered
Bring Passion Every Day
About Our Brands
Grounded by science and more than 100 clinical studies, the Atkins low carb lifestyle has helped millions of people achieve their personal weight management and health goals. Our portfolio of products includes protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, confectionary treats and frozen meals to support a low carb/low sugar lifestyle, with 100% free access to all tools including our website, 1600+ recipes, meal planner, mobile app, community forums, and more.
Quest is a brand of tempting, high protein, low carb anytime-foods that provide serious, "Athlete-Worthy"energy-promoting nutrition for all who want their personal quest for better health to be a fun and rewarding experience. Quest offers a diverse array of protein bars, shakes, cookies, chips, confections and pizza that are all rooted in the core principles of great taste, while minimizing net carbs and sugar.
