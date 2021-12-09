Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. The Simply Good Foods Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SMPL   US82900L1026

THE SIMPLY GOOD FOODS COMPANY

(SMPL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Simply Good Foods : 2022 Annual Meeting Proxy Statement

12/09/2021 | 11:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders

When

Where

Who

Thursday, January 20, 2022, at

(Virtual Format Only)

Stockholders as of the close of

9:00 a.m. (ET)

virtualshareholdermeeting.com/

business on November 26,

SMPL2022

2021

It is my pleasure to invite you to attend The Simply Good Foods Company's 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. (ET). In light of the continuing challenges presented by the coronavirus pandemic, and to support the health and well- being of our directors, employees, stockholders, and other stakeholders, we have determined that the Annual Meeting will be held entirely online via audio webcast, with no physical in-person meeting. If you plan to participate in the Annual Meeting, please see the "General Information About the Annual Meeting and Voting" section in the attached proxy statement. Stockholders will be able to participate in, vote and submit questions from any location via the internet by visiting www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ SMPL2022.

Items of

Board

Business

Recommendation

Proposal 1

FOR EACH NOMINEE

Election of the Class I and Class II director nominees

Proposal 2

FOR

Ratification of the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for fiscal year 2022

Proposal 3

FOR

Advisory vote to approve the compensation of our named executive officers

By Order of the Board of Directors,

James M. Kilts

Chairman of the Board of Directors

December 9, 2021

Voting

Registered Stockholders

BY PHONE:

Call 1-800-690-6903, and follow the instructions on the proxy card

BY INTERNET:

Before Meeting: proxyvote.com

During the meeting: virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ SMPL2022

BY MAIL:

If you received your proxy materials by mail, you can vote by mail by signing, dating and mailing the enclosed proxy card.

Beneficial Owners

If your shares are held in the name of a broker, bank, trustee, other nominee or custodian, or other holder of record, you will receive instructions from the broker, bank, trustee, other nominee or custodian, or other holder of record as to how to vote your shares. If you intend to vote at the Annual Meeting, please contact your broker or agent to obtain a legal proxy or broker's proxy card with your 16-digit control number which

is required to vote during the Annual Meeting.

Table of Contents

PROXY STATEMENT SUMMARY

1

BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

7

PROPOSAL ONE:

ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

19

EXECUTIVE OFFICERS

32

COMPENSATION DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

35

Executive Summary

35

COMPENSATION COMMITTEE REPORT

49

COMPENSATION TABLES

50

OWNERSHIP OF SIMPLY GOOD FOODS COMMON STOCK BY CERTAIN BENEFICIAL OWNERS

61

CERTAIN RELATIONSHIPS AND RELATED PERSON TRANSACTIONS

63

PROPOSAL TWO:

RATIFICATION OF APPOINTMENT OF

DELOITTE & TOUCHE

LLP AS OUR INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM FOR FISCAL YEAR 2022

64

AUDIT COMMITTEE REPORT

66

PROPOSAL THREE:

ADVISORY VOTE TO APPROVE THE COMPENSATION OF OUR NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICERS

67

GENERAL INFORMATION ABOUT THE ANNUAL MEETING AND VOTING

69

Information About Attending the Annual Meeting

69

Information About this Proxy Statement

70

Information About Voting

70

Revocation of Proxies

71

Quorum Requirement

71

Required Votes for Action to be Taken

71

Other Business to be Considered

72

MISCELLANEOUS

73

Stockholder Proposals for the 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

73

Expenses of Soliciting Proxies

73

Householding

73

Other Matters

73

ANNEX I - NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

74

(This page has been left blank intentionally.)

Proxy Summary

This summary highlights certain information contained elsewhere in this proxy statement. This is only a summary, so please refer to the full Proxy Statement and the Annual Report for the fiscal year ended August 28, 2021 before you vote. Our latest Form 10-K along with this proxy statement are available at www.thesimplygoodfoodscompany.com/proxy. Our proxy materials will first be made available to stockholders on or about December 9, 2021.

About Us

The Simply Good Foods Company is a consumer packaged food and beverage company that aims to lead the nutritious snacking movement with trusted brands that offer a variety of convenient, innovative, great-tasting,better-for-you snacks and meal replacements. The product portfolio we develop, market and sell consists primarily of protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks and confectionery products marketed under the Atkins®, Atkins Endulge®, and Quest® brand names. Simply Good Foods is poised to expand its wellness platform through innovation and organic growth along with acquisition opportunities in the nutritional snacking space.

With our heritage of science-based nutrition, we are committed to growing our portfolio of nutritious snacking brands. We distribute our products in major retail channels including grocery, club and mass merchandise, as well as through e-commerce, convenience, specialty and other channels. Our strong platform allows us to introduce new products, expand distribution, and appeal to current and potential consumers. We are well-positioned to continue to selectively pursue acquisition opportunities in the nutritious snacking and broader health and wellness food space.

Our Vision

Lead the nutritious snacking movement with trusted brands that offer a variety of convenient, innovative, great-tasting,better-for-you snacks and meal replacements.

Our Mission

Empower healthy lives through smart and satisfying nutrition.

Our Values

  • Act with Integrity
  • Lead with Innovation
  • Succeed through Interdependence
  • Be Empowered
  • Bring Passion Every Day

About Our Brands

Grounded by science and more than 100 clinical studies, the Atkins low carb lifestyle has helped millions of people achieve their personal weight management and health goals. Our portfolio of products includes protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, confectionary treats and frozen meals to support a low carb/low sugar lifestyle, with 100% free access to all tools including our website, 1600+ recipes, meal planner, mobile app, community forums, and more.

Quest is a brand of tempting, high protein, low carb anytime-foods that provide serious, "Athlete-Worthy"energy-promoting nutrition for all who want their personal quest for better health to be a fun and rewarding experience. Quest offers a diverse array of protein bars, shakes, cookies, chips, confections and pizza that are all rooted in the core principles of great taste, while minimizing net carbs and sugar.

2022 Proxy Statement 1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Simply Good Foods Company published this content on 09 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2021 16:21:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about THE SIMPLY GOOD FOODS COMPANY
11:22aSIMPLY GOOD FOODS : 2022 Annual Meeting Proxy Statement
PU
11/17Goldman Sachs Removes Buy-Rated Simply Good Foods From Conviction List; Keeps $46 Price..
MT
11/16INSIDER SELL : Simply Good Foods
MT
11/11INSIDER SELL : Simply Good Foods
MT
11/05INSIDER SELL : Simply Good Foods
MT
10/25INSIDER SELL : Simply Good Foods
MT
10/25SIMPLY GOOD FOODS : Stifel Upgrades Simply Good Foods to Buy From Hold; Price Target is $4..
MT
10/22Consumer Staples Stocks Continue to Benefit From Defensive Trade
MT
10/22Consumer Staples Stocks Climbing in Defensive Friday Trade
MT
10/22Consumer Stocks Cautiously Higher Ahead of Friday Opener
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE SIMPLY GOOD FOODS COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 093 M - -
Net income 2022 127 M - -
Net Debt 2022 245 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 29,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 636 M 3 636 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,55x
EV / Sales 2023 3,19x
Nbr of Employees 263
Free-Float 88,5%
Chart THE SIMPLY GOOD FOODS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Simply Good Foods Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE SIMPLY GOOD FOODS COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 37,94 $
Average target price 40,58 $
Spread / Average Target 6,97%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joseph E. Scalzo President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Todd E. Cunfer Chief Financial Officer
James Marshall Kilts Chairman
David Wallis Senior Vice President-Operations
Timothy Kraft Secretary, Chief Legal Officer & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE SIMPLY GOOD FOODS COMPANY20.98%3 636
BY-HEALTH CO., LTD.8.03%6 992
BALCHEM CORPORATION41.43%5 391
HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD.-20.67%3 893
MEDIFAST, INC.5.89%2 406
USANA HEALTH SCIENCES, INC.30.91%1 964