Simply Good Foods : 2022 Annual Meeting Proxy Statement

It is my pleasure to invite you to attend The Simply Good Foods Company's 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. (ET). In light of the continuing challenges presented by the coronavirus pandemic, and to support the health and well- being of our directors, employees, stockholders, and other stakeholders, we have determined that the Annual Meeting will be held entirely online via audio webcast, with no physical in-person meeting. If you plan to participate in the Annual Meeting, please see the "General Information About the Annual Meeting and Voting" section in the attached proxy statement. Stockholders will be able to participate in, vote and submit questions from any location via the internet by visiting www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ SMPL2022.

Items of Board Business Recommendation Proposal 1 FOR EACH NOMINEE Election of the Class I and Class II director nominees Proposal 2 FOR

Ratification of the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for fiscal year 2022

Proposal 3 FOR

Advisory vote to approve the compensation of our named executive officers

By Order of the Board of Directors,

James M. Kilts

Chairman of the Board of Directors

December 9, 2021