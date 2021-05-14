Sincere : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1196)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

Reference is made to (i) the announcements issued by The Sincere Company, Limited ("Sincere") dated 29 October 2020 and 4 February 2021 respectively in relation to, among others, the Deed (the "Deed Announcements"); (ii) the offer document issued by Realord Group Holdings Limited ("Realord") dated 5 May 2021 in relation to the Offer (the "Offer Document"); (iii) the announcement issued by Realord on 7 May 2021 in relation to the Offer becoming unconditional in all respects; and (iv) the announcement issued by Realord on 11 May 2021 in relation to, among others, Realord's application to the High Court of Hong Kong (the "Court") for an interlocutory injunction against Win Dynamic (the "Realord 11 May Announcement").

Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Deed Announcements, the Offer Document and the Realord 11 May Announcement.

ADJOURNMENT OF THE APPLICATION FOR INTERLOCUTORY INJUNCTION

On 14 May 2021, Realord's application for an interlocutory injunction against Win Dynamic regarding the WD Proceeds (the "Application") was heard by the Court. Upon hearing submissions from the parties, the Court has adjourned the Application to a date to be fixed for substantive argument (the "Adjourned Hearing Date") and Realord will make further announcement about the Adjourned Hearing Date when the same is fixed by the Court. At the end of the hearing, the Court has granted an interim-interim injunction, which shall remain in force pending the substantive determination of the Application, restraining Win Dynamic from, among others: