Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. The Sincere Company, Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    244   HK0244001258

THE SINCERE COMPANY, LIMITED

(244)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 05/14
0.42 HKD   +2.44%
12:23pSINCERE  : Voluntary announcement
PU
11:11aSINCERE  : Announcement - update on loan facility
PU
05/12SINCERE  : Fully Settles Debt to Lender Using $20 Million Loan Facility from Realord
MT
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sincere : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

05/14/2021 | 12:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1196)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

Reference is made to (i) the announcements issued by The Sincere Company, Limited ("Sincere") dated 29 October 2020 and 4 February 2021 respectively in relation to, among others, the Deed (the "Deed Announcements"); (ii) the offer document issued by Realord Group Holdings Limited ("Realord") dated 5 May 2021 in relation to the Offer (the "Offer Document"); (iii) the announcement issued by Realord on 7 May 2021 in relation to the Offer becoming unconditional in all respects; and (iv) the announcement issued by Realord on 11 May 2021 in relation to, among others, Realord's application to the High Court of Hong Kong (the "Court") for an interlocutory injunction against Win Dynamic (the "Realord 11 May Announcement").

Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Deed Announcements, the Offer Document and the Realord 11 May Announcement.

ADJOURNMENT OF THE APPLICATION FOR INTERLOCUTORY INJUNCTION

On 14 May 2021, Realord's application for an interlocutory injunction against Win Dynamic regarding the WD Proceeds (the "Application") was heard by the Court. Upon hearing submissions from the parties, the Court has adjourned the Application to a date to be fixed for substantive argument (the "Adjourned Hearing Date") and Realord will make further announcement about the Adjourned Hearing Date when the same is fixed by the Court. At the end of the hearing, the Court has granted an interim-interim injunction, which shall remain in force pending the substantive determination of the Application, restraining Win Dynamic from, among others:

  1. removing from Hong Kong any of its assets which are within Hong Kong, whether in its own name or not, and whether solely or jointly owned, up to the value of the WD Proceeds, or

1

  1. in any way disposing of or dealing with or diminishing the value of any of its assets, which are within Hong Kong, whether in its own name or not, and whether solely or jointly owned, and whether or not Win Dynamic asserts a beneficial interest in them up to the value of the WD Proceeds.

Realord will keep the Realord Shareholders and the public informed of any material development in connection with the Application and the Adjourned Hearing Date by way of further announcement(s) as and when appropriate.

Realord Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of Realord.

By order of the board of

Realord Group Holdings Limited

Lin Xiaohui

Chairman

Hong Kong, 14 May 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of Realord are Dr. Lin Xiaohui, Madam Su Jiaohua and Mr. Lin Xiaodong and the independent non-executive directors of Realord are Mr. Yu Leung Fai, Mr. Fang Jixin and Dr. Li Jue.

The directors of Realord jointly and severally accept full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this announcement and confirm, having made all reasonable inquiries, that to the best of their knowledge, opinions expressed in this announcement have been arrived at after due and careful consideration and there are no other facts not contained in this announcement, the omission of which would make any statement in this announcement misleading.

2

Disclaimer

The Sincere Company Limited published this content on 14 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2021 16:22:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about THE SINCERE COMPANY, LIMITED
12:23pSINCERE  : Voluntary announcement
PU
11:11aSINCERE  : Announcement - update on loan facility
PU
05/12SINCERE  : Fully Settles Debt to Lender Using $20 Million Loan Facility from Rea..
MT
05/12SINCERE  : Voluntary announcement
PU
05/10SINCERE  : Voluntary announcement
PU
05/09REALORD  : $64 Million Acquisition of Sincere Now Unconditional
MT
05/04SINCERE  : Announcement - update on loan facility
PU
04/30SINCERE  : Disclosure of Dealings under Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code
PU
04/28SINCERE  : Announcement fulfilment of pre-conditions in relation to the pre-cond..
PU
04/16SINCERE  : Announcement - update on loan facility
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 263 M 33,9 M 33,9 M
Net income 2020 -147 M -19,0 M -19,0 M
Net Debt 2020 346 M 44,5 M 44,5 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,65x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 442 M 57,0 M 57,0 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,96x
EV / Sales 2020 2,43x
Nbr of Employees 251
Free-Float 23,5%
Chart THE SINCERE COMPANY, LIMITED
Duration : Period :
The Sincere Company, Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE SINCERE COMPANY, LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
King Huen Ma Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
King Wing Ma Independent Non-Executive Director
Kai Kin Lo Independent Non-Executive Director
Peter Tan Independent Non-Executive Director
Wai Leung Lau Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE SINCERE COMPANY, LIMITED16.67%56
FALABELLA S.A.22.81%11 387
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED27.20%10 781
KOHL'S CORPORATION39.54%8 948
MINISO GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-13.79%6 915
LOJAS AMERICANAS S.A.-26.09%6 748