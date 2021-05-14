Sincere : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock code: 1196)
VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT
Reference is made to (i) the announcements issued by The Sincere Company, Limited ("Sincere") dated 29 October 2020 and 4 February 2021 respectively in relation to, among others, the Deed (the "Deed Announcements"); (ii) the offer document issued by Realord Group Holdings Limited ("Realord") dated 5 May 2021 in relation to the Offer (the "Offer Document"); (iii) the announcement issued by Realord on 7 May 2021 in relation to the Offer becoming unconditional in all respects; and (iv) the announcement issued by Realord on 11 May 2021 in relation to, among others, Realord's application to the High Court of Hong Kong (the "Court") for an interlocutory injunction against Win Dynamic (the "Realord 11 May Announcement").
Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Deed Announcements, the Offer Document and the Realord 11 May Announcement.
ADJOURNMENT OF THE APPLICATION FOR INTERLOCUTORY INJUNCTION
On 14 May 2021, Realord's application for an interlocutory injunction against Win Dynamic regarding the WD Proceeds (the "Application") was heard by the Court. Upon hearing submissions from the parties, the Court has adjourned the Application to a date to be fixed for substantive argument (the "Adjourned Hearing Date") and Realord will make further announcement about the Adjourned Hearing Date when the same is fixed by the Court. At the end of the hearing, the Court has granted an interim-interim injunction, which shall remain in force pending the substantive determination of the Application, restraining Win Dynamic from, among others:
removing from Hong Kong any of its assets which are within Hong Kong, whether in its own name or not, and whether solely or jointly owned, up to the value of the WD Proceeds, or
in any way disposing of or dealing with or diminishing the value of any of its assets, which are within Hong Kong, whether in its own name or not, and whether solely or jointly owned, and whether or not Win Dynamic asserts a beneficial interest in them up to the value of the WD Proceeds.
Realord will keep the Realord Shareholders and the public informed of any material development in connection with the Application and the Adjourned Hearing Date by way of further announcement(s) as and when appropriate.
Realord Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of Realord.
By order of the board of
Realord Group Holdings Limited
Lin Xiaohui
Chairman
Hong Kong, 14 May 2021
As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of Realord are Dr. Lin Xiaohui, Madam Su Jiaohua and Mr. Lin Xiaodong and the independent non-executive directors of Realord are Mr. Yu Leung Fai, Mr. Fang Jixin and Dr. Li Jue.
The directors of Realord jointly and severally accept full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this announcement and confirm, having made all reasonable inquiries, that to the best of their knowledge, opinions expressed in this announcement have been arrived at after due and careful consideration and there are no other facts not contained in this announcement, the omission of which would make any statement in this announcement misleading.
