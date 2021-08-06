Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. The Singing Machine Company, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SMDM   US8293223041

THE SINGING MACHINE COMPANY, INC.

(SMDM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Singing Machine Announces Pricing of $10 Million Private Placement

08/06/2021 | 08:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (“Singing Machine” or the “Company”) (OTCQX: SMDM) -- the North American leader in consumer karaoke products -- today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with large institutional investors and a strategic investor for a private placement of common stock and warrants exercisable for common stock expected to result in gross proceeds to the Company of approximately $10 million before deducting transaction-related expenses payable by the Company. In the private placement, the Company has agreed to sell (i) 16,500,000 shares of its common stock together with warrants to purchase up to 16,500,000 shares of common stock, and (ii) 16,833,333 pre-funded warrants with each pre-funded warrant exercisable for one share of common stock, together with common warrants to purchase up to 16,833,333 shares of common stock. Each share of common stock and accompanying common warrant are being sold together at a combined offering price of $0.30, and each pre-funded warrant and accompanying common warrant are being sold together at a combined offering price of $0.29. The pre-funded warrants will be immediately exercisable, at a nominal exercise price of $0.01, and may be exercised at any time until all of the pre-funded warrants are exercised in full. The common warrants will have an exercise price of $0.35 per share, will be exercisable upon issuance and will expire five years from the date of an effective registration statement covering the shares underlying the warrants.

The private placement is expected to close on or about August 10, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The securities to be sold in the private placement have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or state securities laws as of the time of issuance and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. The Company has agreed to file one or more registration statements with the SEC registering the resale of the shares of common stock and the shares of common stock underlying the warrants purchased in the private placement.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About The Singing Machine

Singing Machine® is the worldwide leader in consumer karaoke products. The first to provide karaoke systems for home entertainment in the United States, the Company sells its products world-wide through major mass merchandisers and on-line retailers. We offer the industry's widest line of at-home karaoke entertainment products, which allow consumers to find a machine that suits their needs and skill level. As the most recognized brand in karaoke, Singing Machine products incorporate the latest technology for singing practice, music listening, entertainment and social sharing. The Singing Machine provides consumers the best warranties in the industry and access to over 24,000 songs for streaming and download. Singing Machine products are sold through most major retailers in North America and also internationally. See www.singingmachine.com for more details.

Investor Relations Contact:
Brendan Hopkins
(407) 645-5295
investors@singingmachine.com
www.singingmachine.com
www.singingmachine.com/investors

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company's business based, in part, on assumptions made by management and include, but are not limited to statements about the expected closing of the offering. You should review our risk factors in our SEC filings which are incorporated herein by reference. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about THE SINGING MACHINE COMPANY, INC.
08:32aSINGING MACHINE CO INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistere..
AQ
08:31aSinging Machine Announces Pricing of $10 Million Private Placement
GL
07/14SINGING MACHINE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AN..
AQ
07/14The Singing Machine Company, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year ..
CI
07/14Singing Machine Announces 19% Revenue Growth, $0.06 Earnings Per Share in Ful..
GL
07/12Singing Machine to Announce its Full Year Fiscal 2021 Results
GL
06/14SINGING MACHINE : SEC Filing (5)
PU
02/22Singing Machine Announces 22% Increase in Net Sales in Third Quarter 2021 Ear..
GL
02/22SINGING MACHINE : Quarterly Report (SEC Filing - 10-Q)
PU
02/22SINGING MACHINE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AN..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 45,8 M - -
Net income 2021 2,17 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3,03 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,32x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 14,6 M 14,6 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,18x
EV / Sales 2021 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 33
Free-Float 32,4%
Chart THE SINGING MACHINE COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Singing Machine Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Gary Atkinson Chief Executive Officer
Lionel Marquis Chief Financial Officer
Sak Hong Lau Chairman
Harvey Judkowitz Independent Director
Joseph Kling Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE SINGING MACHINE COMPANY, INC.0.00%15
SONY GROUP CORPORATION10.45%128 276
PANASONIC CORPORATION14.20%28 909
LG ELECTRONICS INC.17.04%23 678
TCL TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION6.64%15 828
LARGAN PRECISION CO.,LTD-9.86%13 906