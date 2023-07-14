The Singing Machine Company, Inc. is a global karaoke and music entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of karaoke and music enabled consumer products for adults and children. The Company's product portfolio includes Karaoke, Licensed Products, Microphones and Accessories, Singing Machine Kids Youth Electronics and Music Subscriptions. Its karaoke products are Bluetooth enabled, which allow access to digital music content via the Company's mobile applications available on iOS and Android platforms. Its Licensed products include brands, such as Carpool Karaoke. Microphones and Accessories offers a line of traditional microphone accessories. The Company's Kids line of products offers fun music entertainment features designed specifically for children. The Company offers karaoke music subscription services for the iOS and Android platforms, as well as a Web-based download store and integrated streaming services for Company's hardware.

Sector Household Electronics