EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: The Social Chain AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
The Social Chain AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: June 28, 2024
Address: https://thesocialchain.ag/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|The Social Chain AG
|Alte Jakobstraße 85/86
|10179 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://www.thesocialchain.ag/
