Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Deutsche Boerse AG
  5. The Social Chain AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PU11   DE000A1YC996

THE SOCIAL CHAIN AG

(PU11)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:34 2022-12-21 am EST
5.070 EUR   +3.47%
03:03aDd : The Social Chain AG: Wanja Sören Oberhof, buy
EQ
11/23Impact Investment Opportunity : Vytal, a Cologne-based startup for reusable packaging launches crowd investing campaign to accelerate expansion in Germany and Europe
PU
11/16The Social Chain AG Repays EUR 25 Million of the Existing Acquisition Loan
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DD: The Social Chain AG: Wanja Sören Oberhof, buy

12/21/2022 | 03:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

21.12.2022 / 09:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Wanja Sören
Last name(s): Oberhof

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
The Social Chain AG

b) LEI
529900ZARRZWUT1YO213 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1YC996

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
5.00 EUR 1000000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
5.0000 EUR 1000000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
19/12/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


21.12.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: The Social Chain AG
Gormannstraße 22
10119 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.socialchain.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

80063  21.12.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1518331&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about THE SOCIAL CHAIN AG
03:03aDd : The Social Chain AG: Wanja Sören Oberhof, buy
EQ
11/23Impact Investment Opportunity : Vytal, a Cologne-based startup for reusable packaging laun..
PU
11/16The Social Chain AG Repays EUR 25 Million of the Existing Acquisition Loan
CI
11/16The Social Chain AG Announces Management Changes
CI
11/16The Social Chain AG Announces CEO Changes
CI
11/16The Social Chain Ag : Dr. Georg Kofler designated new CEO
EQ
11/16Social Chain : Dr. Georg Kofler designated new CEO of The Social Chain AG
PU
11/15The Social Chain CEO to Step Down; Successor Named
MT
11/15The Social Chain Ag : Intention to resign from the management board by Wanja Sören Oberhof..
EQ
10/17100 young British entrepreneurs make inaugural Hurun UK Under 30s; The Hurun Research I..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE SOCIAL CHAIN AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 324 M 345 M 345 M
Net income 2021 -22,6 M -24,1 M -24,1 M
Net Debt 2021 189 M 200 M 200 M
P/E ratio 2021 -3,28x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 61,7 M 65,6 M 65,6 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,77x
EV / Sales 2022 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 700
Free-Float 27,0%
Chart THE SOCIAL CHAIN AG
Duration : Period :
The Social Chain AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 4,90 €
Average target price 7,67 €
Spread / Average Target 56,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wanja Sören Oberhof Chief Executive Officer
Andreas Schneider Chief Financial Officer
Georg Kofler Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hanno Hagemann Chief Operating Officer
Henning Giesecke Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE SOCIAL CHAIN AG-86.20%66
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA-0.71%15 875
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.6.20%15 765
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-21.98%13 576
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.-13.27%12 499
WPP PLC-28.56%10 372