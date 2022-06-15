Log in
    PU11   DE000A1YC996

THE SOCIAL CHAIN AG

(PU11)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:25 2022-06-15 am EDT
7.030 EUR   +2.48%
06/10THE SOCIAL CHAIN AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
06/10THE SOCIAL CHAIN AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
06/10THE SOCIAL CHAIN AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
Lower visibility ahead (The Social Chain)

06/15/2022 | 03:24am EDT
Lower visibility ahead
TARGET CHANGE
CHANGE IN EPS
2022 : € (1.11) vs 1.00 ns
2023 : € (0.59) vs 1.12 ns

We have trimmed our earnings expectations for FY22 onwards on the back of the disappointing FY21 results and an uncertain outlook for the year ahead. During Q1 22, the group sold the majority of its shares in Koro. Koro had been the fastest-growing asset, and the group had combined Koro with other food brands in a new wholly-owned subsidiary – Food Chain GmbH previously. Although Koro's sales enabled the group to report a positive EBITDA in Q1 22, we believe that the separation from Koro will significantly slow the group’s growth pace. The inflationary pressure in the western world is resulting in a challenging trading environment and uncertain consumer behaviour this year, which will inevitably impact the group’s business.


CHANGE IN NAV
€ 28.5 vs 58.8 -51.6%

The sale of the shares in Koro has significantly reduced the visibility on the group’s food business in the coming years despite the cash gain. The lowered earnings expectations and multiple used for the food division (1.5x EV/Sales vs.3.0x EV/Sales) have negatively weighed on our NAV.


CHANGE IN DCF
€ 17.5 vs 66.3 -73.6%

The lowered earnings expectations for the coming years have resulted in lower short-term cash flow generation. However, the social-commerce market remains very promising. S-commerce generated sales of $492bn globally in 2021 and the market is expected to reach $1,200bn by 2025 (+25% CAGR 2021-2025). As the European S-commerce pioneer, the social chain is best placed to benefit from the booming s-commerce market. Although the unfavourable macro environment and the sale of Koro will result in some short-term business turbulence, we remain positive on the stock for the long term.

Financials
Sales 2021 324 M 338 M 338 M
Net income 2021 -22,6 M -23,6 M -23,6 M
Net Debt 2021 189 M 196 M 196 M
P/E ratio 2021 -4,59x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 86,4 M 90,0 M 90,0 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,85x
EV / Sales 2022 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 700
Free-Float 31,5%
Chart THE SOCIAL CHAIN AG
The Social Chain AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 6,86 €
Average target price 26,00 €
Spread / Average Target 279%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wanja Sören Oberhof Chief Executive Officer
Christian Senitz Chief Financial Officer
Georg Kofler Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hanno Hagemann Chief Operating Officer
Henning Giesecke Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE SOCIAL CHAIN AG-80.68%90
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.-9.91%13 362
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-24.05%13 327
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA-22.15%12 171
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.-25.82%10 936
WPP PLC-26.99%10 679