    PU11   DE000A1YC996

THE SOCIAL CHAIN AG

(PU11)
  Report
PRESS RELEASE : The Social Chain AG: SOCIAL Chain -2-

10/19/2021 | 03:01am EDT
retailers, department stores, mail order companies, home shopping and online marketplaces. Thanks to the company's headquarters near Hamburg, as well as three other German locations in the states of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Schleswig-Holstein and Hesse, as well as eight international locations in China, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Great Britain, Hungary and Poland, DS Group covers the entire value chain around the product world. DS Group is a dynamic and experienced partner in the identification, development and realization of innovative products, as well as the clever and high-turnover placement of diverse products in multichannel distribution. The managing partner of DS Group, Ralf Dümmel - also known as a multi-deal investor in the VOX TV show "Die Höhle der Löwen" (German version of the UK's "Dragons' Den" and "Shark Tank" in the US) has helped around 122 startups place more than 300 products in the national and international retail market. With its own brands, such as the oldest German barbecue manufacturer LANDMANN and numerous other brands, DS Group is one of Europe's largest trade suppliers. www.dspro.de [The content of this press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or other recommendations pursuant to the German Securities Trading Act by The Social Chain AG or its affiliated companies. The information provided cannot replace investment advice. The information contained in this press release is not to be construed as an assurance of possible price developments and should not be construed as a request to enter into a transaction. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to sell securities or rights, or a solicitation to trade in securities or rights. Accordingly, The Social Chain AG and its affiliates make no representations or commitments as to the accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or opinions contained herein. We assume no liability for direct or indirect damages caused by and/or in connection with the distribution and/or use of this document. The statements correspond to the status at the time of the preparation of this document. They may become obsolete due to future developments without the document being changed] Contact: Jana Walker | Press press@socialchain.com

Language:     English 
Company:      The Social Chain AG 
              Gormannstraße 22 
              10119 Berlin 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 (0)30 208484010 
E-mail:       contact@socialchain.com 
Internet:     www.socialchain.com 
ISIN:         DE000A1YC996 
WKN:          A1YC99 
Listed:       Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt) 
EQS News ID:  1241688 
 
