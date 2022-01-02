Pop stars, rock legends and pop queens: The big New Year's Eve show and its stars are in the starting blocks

"Celebrate at the Gate" is ready! At the Brandenburg Gate, preparations for tonight's New Year's Eve show are as good as finished. After the rehearsals currently underway, the television production for the highlight at the turn of the year will take place on the Platz des 18 März in just a few moments. Under the motto "Welcome 2022", ZDF will be showing a live stage programme from the heart of Berlin from 8.15 pm onwards.

High-class celebrity guests are expected on stage. Among them is the Governing Mayor of Berlin Franziska Giffey in a live talk with presenters Andrea Kiewel and Johannes B. Kerner. The SPD politician gives a brief political outlook for the coming year.

Numerous music stars get the viewers in the mood for an unforgettable night with their greatest hits. Iceland's Daði Freyr and his band Gagnamagnid will be among them. In May, the musician, who lives in Berlin, wowed the audience at the Eurovision Song Contest. His song "10 Years" is still the winner of hearts today: the charming dance performance in turquoise suits that animated thousands to dance the night away on TikTok remains unforgotten. With his euphoric electropop gems and disco excursions, he heats up at "Willkommen 2022" and, in addition to "10 Years" and iconic outfits, also has the hit "Think about Things" with him.

Other highlights will be provided by the German electro-pop duo Glasperlenspiel alongside soul-pop star Adel Tawil and Alle Farben as the official DJ of the show. Marianne Rosenberg, the grande dame of pop, and rock legend Bonnie Tyler are also eagerly awaited. Other musicians performing on tonight's TV show from 20:15 on ZDF are Michael Patrick Kelly, Team5ünf, Nico Suave & Teesy, Nathan Evans, Kelvin Jones, Dieter Hallervorden, Knappe, Tom Beck and Justin Jesso.

The music stars are complemented by celebrities such as Tom and Bill Kaulitz, Art Garfunkel, Sonja Zietlow, Elena Uhlig & Fritz Karl and Federal Minister of Health Prof. Dr. Karl Lauterbach (SPD). With a live feed into their living rooms during the show.

For more information, visit www.celebrate.berlin and on Instagram at @celebrate.berlin