Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Deutsche Boerse AG
  5. The Social Chain AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PU11   DE000A1YC996

THE SOCIAL CHAIN AG

(PU11)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pop stars, rock legends and pop queens: The big New Year's Eve show and its stars are in the starting blocks

01/02/2022 | 12:59pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
"Celebrate at the Gate", the highlight of the end of the year, is about to start at the Brandenburg Gate - for everyone to join in the celebrations from 8:15 pm at ZDF.

"Celebrate at the Gate" is ready! At the Brandenburg Gate, preparations for tonight's New Year's Eve show are as good as finished. After the rehearsals currently underway, the television production for the highlight at the turn of the year will take place on the Platz des 18 März in just a few moments. Under the motto "Welcome 2022", ZDF will be showing a live stage programme from the heart of Berlin from 8.15 pm onwards.

Preview of the evening

High-class celebrity guests are expected on stage. Among them is the Governing Mayor of Berlin Franziska Giffey in a live talk with presenters Andrea Kiewel and Johannes B. Kerner. The SPD politician gives a brief political outlook for the coming year.

Music gems and celebrity live shows

Numerous music stars get the viewers in the mood for an unforgettable night with their greatest hits. Iceland's Daði Freyr and his band Gagnamagnid will be among them. In May, the musician, who lives in Berlin, wowed the audience at the Eurovision Song Contest. His song "10 Years" is still the winner of hearts today: the charming dance performance in turquoise suits that animated thousands to dance the night away on TikTok remains unforgotten. With his euphoric electropop gems and disco excursions, he heats up at "Willkommen 2022" and, in addition to "10 Years" and iconic outfits, also has the hit "Think about Things" with him.

Other highlights will be provided by the German electro-pop duo Glasperlenspiel alongside soul-pop star Adel Tawil and Alle Farben as the official DJ of the show. Marianne Rosenberg, the grande dame of pop, and rock legend Bonnie Tyler are also eagerly awaited. Other musicians performing on tonight's TV show from 20:15 on ZDF are Michael Patrick Kelly, Team5ünf, Nico Suave & Teesy, Nathan Evans, Kelvin Jones, Dieter Hallervorden, Knappe, Tom Beck and Justin Jesso.

The music stars are complemented by celebrities such as Tom and Bill Kaulitz, Art Garfunkel, Sonja Zietlow, Elena Uhlig & Fritz Karl and Federal Minister of Health Prof. Dr. Karl Lauterbach (SPD). With a live feed into their living rooms during the show.

For more information, visit www.celebrate.berlin and on Instagram at @celebrate.berlin

Disclaimer

The Social Chain AG published this content on 31 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2022 17:58:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about THE SOCIAL CHAIN AG
12:59pPOP STARS, ROCK LEGENDS AND POP QUEE : The big New Year's Eve show and its stars are in th..
PU
2021SOCIAL CHAIN : KoRo keeps expanding and triples revenue in just one year
PU
2021&BDQUO;CELEBRATE AT THE GATE&LDQUO; : New Year's Eve live from Brandenburg Gate at ZDF
PU
2021THE SOCIAL CHAIN AG : Social Chain AG starts the 2022 financial year with record revenue a..
EQ
2021SOCIAL CHAIN : starts the 2022 financial year with record revenue and order book numbers
PU
2021THE SOCIAL CHAIN AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
2021THE SOCIAL CHAIN AG : Social Chain AG successfully completes capital increase: Kick-off fo..
EQ
2021The Social Chain AG resolves amount of newly issued shares and placement price for new ..
EQ
2021The Social Chain AG resolves Capital Increase
EQ
2021The Social Chain AG resolves Capital increase against cash contributions from authorize..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 356 M 404 M 404 M
Net income 2021 0,48 M 0,55 M 0,55 M
Net Debt 2021 112 M 127 M 127 M
P/E ratio 2021 1 065x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 447 M 509 M 509 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,57x
EV / Sales 2022 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 700
Free-Float 31,5%
Chart THE SOCIAL CHAIN AG
Duration : Period :
The Social Chain AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 35,50 €
Average target price 59,72 €
Spread / Average Target 68,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Holger Hansen Co-Chief Executive Officer
Wanja Sören Oberhof Co-CEO & Chairman-Executive Board
Christian Senitz Chief Financial Officer
Georg Kofler Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kai Czeschlik Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE SOCIAL CHAIN AG36.02%509
WPP PLC39.94%17 412
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA45.24%16 787
OMNICOM GROUP INC.17.48%15 574
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.59.23%14 746
CYBERAGENT, INC.0.00%8 403