Social Chain : agency builds free social media insights platform SOCIAL MINDS hub

Social Chain's agency division has developed a social media insights platform, the Social Minds hub as an answer to a lack of clear instruction for brands in regard to social media updates. It hosts breaking social media marketing news, actionable advice and relevant data for brands and marketers.

Following a successful invite-only launch last year, the hub already has a highly-engaged audience of over 1500 global brands including Logitech, Beats by Dre UK, and Trustpilot.

The platform is now undergoing a full-scale public launch, with direct news alerts via Telegram being added alongside its email subscription option.

Social Chain Agency's head of marketing, Peter Daly, said: "Every brand and agency relies on platforms' and publishers' explanation of these updates, but we knew there was a better way for brands to get this information."

"The beauty of the Hub is that every marketer, whether you're at a global corporation or just starting out, is put on an even playing field. Everybody knows where they stand when social media platforms inevitably change the game, or there are new technologies like NFTs to get to grips with.

"While reputable publishers such as TechCrunch and The Verge have long reported on updates to social platforms, no site exists for brands specifically, nor do any of them detail how what marketers should do with the knowledge that Meta has removed certain ad targeting groups, or that YouTube has updated its Studio App with new analytics, for example."

The Social Minds Hub explains social updates such as these as the stories break, so members immediately have eyes on a potential brand response or any strategy shift that's needed.

Social updates such as these are sorted into categories including Opportunities or Critical Updates, to help brands gauge priority, while platform filters can be applied to enable users to sift out content that isn't relevant to them.

A second content section, dubbed Inside Knowledge, goes beyond social platform updates and sees Social Chain's own experts and wider industry connections contribute opinion pieces and research on current industry trends and topics.

Social Chain senior copywriter and host of the Social Minds podcast, Eve Young, added: "One of the biggest ongoing challenges for social media and marketing professionals is the requirement to stay up to date with the fast-paced landscape of social.

"I know how much brands and marketers will find the Hub useful, because we've built exactly the free resource that we also need to do our own jobs well."

Social Chain also plans to add a dedicated filter for updates related to Web3, NFTs and the metaverse, to keep brands informed on this emerging space.

The Hub has already seen submissions from key industry figures such as Reddit's global head of marketing sciences, Jack Koch, and Pinterest's head of content and creators, Zoe Pearson.