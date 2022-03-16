Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Deutsche Boerse AG
  5. The Social Chain AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PU11   DE000A1YC996

THE SOCIAL CHAIN AG

(PU11)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The Social Chain AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

03/16/2022 | 09:29am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

16.03.2022 / 14:26
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: WAOW entrepreneurship GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Wanja Sören
Last name(s): Oberhof
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
The Social Chain AG

b) LEI
529900ZARRZWUT1YO213 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1YC996

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
19.20 EUR 494208.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
19.20 EUR 494208.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
16/03/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


16.03.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: The Social Chain AG
Gormannstraße 22
10119 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.socialchain.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

73563  16.03.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1304527&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about THE SOCIAL CHAIN AG
09:29aTHE SOCIAL CHAIN AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
03/15THE SOCIAL CHAIN AG : Internationally renowned funds HV Capital, Five Season Ventures and ..
EQ
03/15The Social Chain AG sells shares in KoRo Handels GmbH and generates significant profits..
EQ
03/15AN UNKNOW INSTITUTIONAL FINANCIAL IN : PU11) and The Social Chain Group Ag.
CI
02/21THE SOCIAL CHAIN AG : Successfully profitable: Social Chain AG achieves revenues of around..
EQ
02/21THE SOCIAL CHAIN AG : Successfully profitable: Social Chain AG achieves revenues of around..
EQ
01/18THE SOCIAL CHAIN AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
01/02POP STARS, ROCK LEGENDS AND POP QUEE : The big New Year's Eve show and its stars are in th..
PU
2021SOCIAL CHAIN : KoRo keeps expanding and triples revenue in just one year
PU
2021&BDQUO;CELEBRATE AT THE GATE&LDQUO; : New Year's Eve live from Brandenburg Gate at ZDF
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 335 M 366 M 366 M
Net income 2021 -18,1 M -19,8 M -19,8 M
Net Debt 2021 185 M 202 M 202 M
P/E ratio 2021 -16,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 242 M 265 M 265 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,27x
EV / Sales 2022 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 700
Free-Float -
Chart THE SOCIAL CHAIN AG
Duration : Period :
The Social Chain AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 19,20 €
Average target price 53,88 €
Spread / Average Target 181%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Holger Hansen Co-Chief Executive Officer
Wanja Sören Oberhof Co-CEO & Chairman-Executive Board
Christian Senitz Chief Financial Officer
Georg Kofler Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kai Czeschlik Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE SOCIAL CHAIN AG-45.92%265
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.10.18%16 872
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA-6.28%15 397
WPP PLC-10.05%14 797
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.-6.97%13 726
CYBERAGENT, INC.-28.00%5 890